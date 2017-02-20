Muchnik's Picks: Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Roisin Murphy and More Music in Moscow

Jenia Lubich is a singer-songwriter from St. Petersburg, who first came to fame as one of the vocalists of the French band Nouvelle Vague. After moving back to her hometown, she recorded her first successful solo hit “Russian Girl,” which featured the famous line “I am just a simple Russian girl, I’ve got vodka in my blood.” Lubich sings in Russian, English and French. Last December she recorded her first Christmas-themed record, "Snezhno," (Snowy) and will be presenting it at her concert at Afisha.



Apollo Brown is an important alternative hip-hop artist from Detroit who likes to experiment with his sound. Last year he recorded a new album, “The Easy Truth,” with his long time collaborator Skyzoo. Both artists will present their latest record at Powerhouse on Feb. 23, Defender of the Fatherland Day.

As part of the sound art exhibition and festival Geometry of Now, dub legend Lee "Scratch" Perry will perform during the late-night program on Feb. 25. One of the pioneers of reggae, Perry once worked with Bob Marley. He is now in his 80s, but still touring around the world and performing. Other musicians feature Inga Copeland, an electronic musician from Samara, who now lives in the U.K. and often performs as part of the duo Hype Williams.



The Glenn Miller Orchestra will celebrate its 80th anniversary at its House of Music concert in Moscow. Don't miss this chance to hear the original "Moonlight Serenade," written by Miller himself, or "Chattanooga Choo Choo," performed by the famous jazz big band. The Glenn Miller Orchestra will also devote a performance of the Russian wartime song "Katyusha" to the members of the Alexandrov Ensemble military choir, who perished in a December 2016 plane crash.



NV is a side-project of Kate Shilonosova, the frontwoman of post-punk band GSh (formerly known as Glintshake) Last year NV recorded her debut electronic album "Binasu" on U.S. record label Orange Milk. "Binasu" means Venus in Japanese and while sometimes it seems that Shilonosova sings in Japanese, sometimes in English, it is actually a made-up language. NV plays electronic music, but her performance at Powerhouse will feature a live band.



English singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor is still remembered mostly for her 2001 debut album "Read My Lips" and its hit single "Murder on the Dance Floor." But she has been steadily releasing new albums ever since, to limited critical success. Her latest, "Familia," came out just last fall and Ellis-Bextor's Moscow gig is part of the tour to support it. Expect plenty of songs from "Familia" and old hits.

Mostly famous for being one half of the legendary English band Moloko, Roisin Murphy returned from a hiatus in 2015 and released her first record in eight years, "Hairless Toys." In 2016 she released a follow-up album, "Take Her Up To Monto." Both critically acclaimed albums are mostly introspective, but there are some upbeat tunes as well. Expect songs from Murphy's latest album as well as some of the perennial Moloko hits.



Mumiy Troll, probably the most popular Russian rock band, will perform two concerts in a row at Crocus City Hall, playing their 1997 album Morskaya (Marine) in its entirety. The concerts are devoted to Morskaya's 20th anniversary. It's a rare chance to see Mumiy Troll perform the legendary hits, including "Utekay" and "Devochka," in the capital.

