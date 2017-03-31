Muchnik's Picks: Phantogram, Natalie Imbruglia and More Music in Moscow
April 2017
Pompeya
Pioneers of Russian indie rock and synth-pop Pompeya will perform their new EP "Domino," as well as hits from previous albums at their concert at Red club. Pompeya is one of the few English-language bands in Russia that can pull off a full-blown world tour.
Alina Orlova
Alina Orlova is an indie-pop/folk rock singer songwriter from Vilnius, Lithuania who is very popular with Muscovites. Her latest album “88" was released in 2015, so it's time for some new material, which Orlova will present at her concert at Gogol Center, a theater that has recently started doubling as s concert venue. Orlova usually sings in English, Russian and Lithuanian.
Mon. Apr. 03
Phantogram
Phantogram is an American duo that has been around for a decade and visited Moscow a couple of times before. Their music can be described as a mix of electro rock, dream pop, electronica and trip-hop. Phantogram’s third full-length album, aptly named “Three,” was released last fall and their Moscow concert is part of the supporting tour.
Fri. Apr. 07
SBPCh
SBPCh, which stands for Samoye Bolshoye Prostoye Chislo ("The Largest Prime Number") will present their latest EP at Red club. Hailing from St. Petersburg, SBPCh's music is just as unpredictable as the weather in their hometown. It can range from indie pop to intelligent dance music or experimental electronica, but their lyrics are always relatable. SBPCh's live performances usually involve quite a lot of digital and light effects.
Obe Dve
Obe Dve is an indie pop band from Yekaterinburg, whose very successful debut album was followed by a long hiatus. In 2015 their long-awaited sophomore effort was released to much critical acclaim. The band is fronted by Katya Pavlova, who is also a member of another successful band — OQJAV. At Izvestiya Hall, One Dve will present their new EP, “Malchik” (Boy), released last February. The music on “Malchik” is mostly upbeat, with quirky lyrics and memorable tunes.
Fri. Apr. 14
White Lies
White Lies is a London post-punk band, formerly known as Fear of Flying, whose songs sound dark yet uplifting. The band released its fourth album, "Friends," in October 2016 and is now touring the world to support it.
Wed. Apr. 19
Natalie Imbruglia
Natalie Imbruglia doesn’t need an introduction. After taking the world by storm with her hit “Torn” in 1997, the Australian-British singer-songwriter released a couple of other successful albums before focusing on her acting career. In 2015 she released “Male,” her first album in six years, with covers of songs made by famous male-led acts. Expect old hits and some new material at her Moscow concert.
Sat. Apr. 22
