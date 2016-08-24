Muchnik's Picks: Leningrad, Detsl and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

Summer is coming to a close and the rainy weather proves that fall is just around the corner. If you are already missing the sun there’s no better cure than heading to one of the great gigs we picked out for you this weekend.

Russian pop-rock hooligans from St. Petersburg Leningrad have rightfully deserved the title of “band of the year.” They've been around for more than two decades, but this year Leningrad released not one, but two of their most popular songs to date. One is "Eksponat" (Art work) with the famous line describing a girl’s perfect outfit for a date — “na labutenakh i v ohuitelnih shtanakh” (wearing Louboutin shoes and freaking awesome pants) and the other is “V Pitere Pit” (St. Petersburg is for drinking), which did more for the tourism industry of the northern capital than all the city government efforts.

Izvestiya Hall. 5 Strastnoi Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. Tickets from 8,000 rubles ($124). Thursday at 8 p.m.

