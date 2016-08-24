Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 minute ago Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton
1 hour ago Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually
2 hours ago Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
Moscow
Getting Wet the Russian Way
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Moscow
Hostage Situation at Moscow Bank Ends Peacefully

Muchnik's Picks: Leningrad, Detsl and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

Aug. 24 2016 — 15:00
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:08
By Andrei Muchnik
Aug. 24 2016 — 15:00
— Update: Aug. 24 2016 — 17:08
By Andrei Muchnik
Most Read
World
Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia
Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
Russia
Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest
Russia
Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Alena Toymintseva Vkontakte

Summer is coming to a close and the rainy weather proves that fall is just around the corner. If you are already missing the sun there’s no better cure than heading to one of the great gigs we picked out for you this weekend.

Russian pop-rock hooligans from St. Petersburg Leningrad have rightfully deserved the title of “band of the year.” They've been around for more than two decades, but this year Leningrad released not one, but two of their most popular songs to date. One is "Eksponat" (Art work) with the famous line describing a girl’s perfect outfit for a date — “na labutenakh i v ohuitelnih shtanakh” (wearing Louboutin shoes and freaking awesome pants) and the other is “V Pitere Pit” (St. Petersburg is for drinking), which did more for the tourism industry of the northern capital than all the city government efforts.

Izvestiya Hall. 5 Strastnoi Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. Tickets from 8,000 rubles ($124). Thursday at 8 p.m.

Leningrad - Eksponat
Leningrad - V Pitere Pit

Alena Toymintseva is one of the most notable Golos (Russian version of “The Voice”) finalists. She sings jazz and pop, lending the music a powerful edge with her incredible voice. Alena plays covers as well as her own material.  

Kerosin Bar. 24 Tverskoi Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. Free entrance. Thursday, at 9 p.m.

Alena Toymintseva at Mayak Radio Station

Up-and-coming indie-pop band Sea Radio has released its second album this year and will present it on Thursday. Sea Radio sing in English, skillfully mixing new RnB, trip-hop and electronic dance music. The result is upbeat and and just begs you to dance.

Mumy Troll Music Bar. 7 Ulitsa Tverskaya. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya. Free entrance. Thursday, at 9 p.m.

Sea Radio - Hell

More & Relsy (Sea and Rail tracks) is another band from St. Petersburg playing a concert this weekend in Moscow.  They started out as a punk rock band but today, almost twenty years later their music is best defined as pop-rock with some post-punk elements. More & Relsy released a new album last May and will be playing new songs as well as their old hits.

Winzavod. 1/6 4th Syromyatnichesky Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Friday at 8 p.m.

More & Relsy - Gidra

Detsl aka Le Truk, a child star who just won’t give up, has released a new EP “Favela Funk,” where he experiments with Brazilian dance music “baile funk.” On his album last year he mixed dancehall, electronic beats and English lyrics. At his concert on Saturday expect a combination of Detsl’s time proven hits and recent music experimention.

6 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Saturday at 11 p.m.

Detsl - Probki, Stroika, Gryaz
Related
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Playful Pan-Asian at Mahjong
Moscow
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: Volga-Volga, Chapayev and More Moscow TV and Film
Russia Kicks Privatization Into the Long Grass

54 minutes ago

The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal official with knowledge of the privatization process.

1 minute ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

18 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

18 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

18 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

17 hours ago

17 hours ago

Bon Appetit! Four Dishes From a Russian Prison

Russian prisoners of conscience share their favorite jailhouse dishes

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 minute ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

1 minute ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

1 hour ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

2 hours ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits
19 hours ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
19 hours ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of officials like Russian Railways boss Vladimir Yakunin, drug tsar Viktor Ivanov, and others. The list of retired “friends” will only get longer. They ...

Print edition — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been ...

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. ...

2 hours ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: St. Petersburg Suburbs Wake to FSB Raid

2 hours ago

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. The women live on the 11th floor of a typical Soviet apartment block, on a typical street, and in the middle of a typical workers’ suburb in St. Petersburg. Life there has always been predictable, if not outright boring. On the morning of Aug. 17, the sisters were ...

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin D fix before the snow sets in.

see more

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the ...

21 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from ...

21 hours ago

Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer

A Moscow winter may not carry quite the same connotations as one in “Game of Thrones,” but it certainly signals the end of terrace dining, soaking up rays on the beach and frivolous outdoor pursuits. With that in mind, we’ve been out and about and compiled a list of the best ways to get your vitamin ...

New issue — yesterday

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russia Wins Gold at Rio Olympics
3 days, 20 hours ago
The flame for the 2016 Summer Olympics was extinguished in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, symbolizing the end of the Games. Russia finished fourth ...

18 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

18 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

18 hours ago

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

21 hours ago

21 hours ago

Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network

Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for state employees. Under proposals from Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Russia would ...

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to the SUBTITLE film festival, an event celebrating the best cinema from across Europe. SUBTITLE, historically held in Kilkenny, Ireland, is a showcase film festival bringing together both internationally acclaimed European films and films that are box office hits in their own countries.

19 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian banks will be obliged to inform authorities about politicians and officials' links to so-called “undesirable organizations,” the ...

19 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an immediate review of Russia’s combat readiness, the RIA Novosti news agency ...

19 hours ago

Banks Forced to Report Russian Politicians' Links to 'Undesirable Organizations'
Russian banks will be obliged to inform authorities about politicians and officials' links to so-called “undesirable organizations,” the ...

19 hours ago

Putin Orders Inspection of Russia's Combat Readiness
Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered an immediate review of Russia’s combat readiness, the RIA Novosti news agency ...

18 hours ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko flaunted his country's agricultural output during a recent visit from American actor Steven Seagal.

18 hours ago

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium
The Russian Airborne Troops (VDV) have refused to help finish building St. Petersburg’s World Cup Stadium, the TASS ...
20 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
Getting Wet the Russian Way
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
20 hours ago

This is not one of Moscow’s really wet summers — the ones when your umbrella never really dries out and you live ...

20 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs

20 hours ago

Russia Spending $150M Monthly on Syria Mercenaries – Report

20 hours ago

Russia to Hold Paralympic Games for Banned Athletes

21 hours ago

Russia to Challenge Paralympic Ban in Swiss Federal Court

1 day ago

Lifelong Doping Ban for Russian Racewalking Coach Viktor Chegin Upheld

1 day ago

Russia's Rostov Stun Ajax to Reach Champions League
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing to develop a competitive national hockey team. But China is not a hockey ...
Made in China: How Russia Is Teaching Beijing to Play Hockey
1 day ago
With Beijing hosting the 2022 Winter Olympics, China is rushing ...
Russia Plans Internet Overhaul to Create Secure State Network
21 hours ago
Russia’s Security Council could transform the country’s digital landscape in order to create a secure communications network for ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow

Love film and live in Moscow? Over the coming week the capital will play host to ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hostage Situation in Central Moscow Bank Branch

A bankrupt Russian businessman has taken hostages and threatened to blow himself up at a Citibank ...

Most Read

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit

Russian Paratroopers Refuse to Build St. Petersburg World Cup Stadium

Putin's Reported Son-in-Law Among Russia's Wealthiest

Russia's Olympic Medalists Awarded with BMWs
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+