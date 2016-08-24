Muchnik's Picks: Leningrad, Detsl and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Summer is coming to a close and the rainy weather proves that fall is just around the corner. If you are already missing the sun there’s no better cure than heading to one of the great gigs we picked out for you this weekend.
Russian pop-rock hooligans from St. Petersburg Leningrad have rightfully deserved the title of “band of the year.” They've been around for more than two decades, but this year Leningrad released not one, but two of their most popular songs to date. One is "Eksponat" (Art work) with the famous line describing a girl’s perfect outfit for a date — “na labutenakh i v ohuitelnih shtanakh” (wearing Louboutin shoes and freaking awesome pants) and the other is “V Pitere Pit” (St. Petersburg is for drinking), which did more for the tourism industry of the northern capital than all the city government efforts.
Izvestiya Hall. 5
Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya. Tickets from 8,000 rubles ($124).
Thursday at 8 p.m.
Alena Toymintseva is one of the most notable Golos (Russian version of “The Voice”) finalists. She sings jazz and pop, lending the music a powerful edge with her incredible voice. Alena plays covers as well as her own material.
Kerosin Bar. 24 Tverskoi Bulvar. Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya.
Free entrance. Thursday, at 9 p.m.
Up-and-coming indie-pop band Sea Radio has released its second album this year and will present it on Thursday. Sea Radio sing in English, skillfully mixing new RnB, trip-hop and electronic dance music. The result is upbeat and and just begs you to dance.
Mumy Troll Music Bar.
7 Ulitsa Tverskaya. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya. Free entrance. Thursday, at 9 p.m.
at 9 p.m.
More & Relsy (Sea and Rail tracks) is another band from St. Petersburg playing a concert this weekend in Moscow. They started out as a punk rock band but today, almost twenty years later their music is best defined as pop-rock with some post-punk elements. More & Relsy released a new album last May and will be playing new songs as well as their old hits.
Winzavod. 1/6 4th Syromyatnichesky Ulitsa. Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Friday at 8 p.m.
Detsl aka Le Truk, a child star who just won’t give up, has released a new EP “Favela Funk,” where he experiments with Brazilian dance music “baile funk.” On his album last year he mixed dancehall, electronic beats and English lyrics. At his concert on Saturday expect a combination of Detsl’s time proven hits and recent music experimention.
6 Tons. 6/1
Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Saturday at 11 p.m.
at 11 p.m.
