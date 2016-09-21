Muchnik's Picks: Kano, La Vtornik and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

The weather is miserable and the promise of an Indian summer remains just that — a promise. The open air venues that we have come to love this summer will start closing soon, so use the weekend to visit them if you can. Just wrap up warm. La Vtornik is not a French band, whatever Gallic connotations their name might hold. Rather, it's two guys from Moscow — Daniel Shake and Kirill Bitov — who play accessible and danceable indie-pop music with ironic lyrics. Daniel is also known for his other projects, the most prominent being Obe Dve and OQJAV, both with Katya Pavlova and Vadik Korolev. You will probably recognize his funky guitar riffs which are much loved by OQJAV fans. Mumy Troll Music Bar. 7 Tverskaya Ulitsa. Metro Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya. Free entrance. Thursday, at 9 p.m.



Valery Syutkin is arguably the best known front man of the band Bravo after the legendary Zhanna Aguzarova. While working with Bravo Valery penned some of their most famous songs including “Vasya” about Moscow’s 1960s’ stilyagi (hipsters) and “Ya – to chto nado” (I’m the real thing). Syutkin went on to have quite an illustrious solo career, releasing several albums. Last year Syutkin recorded an album “Moskvich 2015” with covers of Soviet songs from the 1950s and '60s. Yotaspace. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. Tickets from 300 rubles ($5). Thursday, at 8 p.m.



Torba-na-Kruche is a rock band from St. Petersburg that sounds a lot like other 1990s bands, such as Tantsy Minus or Splin, but a bit more low-key. Despite little media exposure, Torba-na-Kruche have developed a faithful fan base over the years and released several albums, the latest one in 2014. Their unwieldy name is actually a Russian translation of “Bag End,” the name of the Baggins’ residence in The Lord of the Rings books.

16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Tickets from 1,000 rubles ($15). Friday, at 8 p.m.



Krugozor will throw not one, but two great parties this weekend. The first one will feature prominent London rapper Kano, who recently released a brand new album “Made in the Manor,” which became one of his highest charting albums to date. DJ Lapti, whom the Guardian called ‘the voice of the Moscow suburbs’ and one of the artists to watch on the city’s electronic scene, will warm up the crowd.

On Saturday Krugozor presents DJs from Kiev's Skhema community and Roots United label in St. Petersburg, including Slava Lepsheev, Hoopa and Shutta. The night’s headliner will be DJ Stingray from Detroit. Krugozor. 3 Bumazhny Proezd. Metro Belorusskaya. Entrance 500 rubles ($8). Saturday, at 10 p.m.

