Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

Yung Lean is just 19 years old, but the Swedish rapper has already taken the world by storm. Mixing styles like cloud rap and grime, his mellow tunes have earned him a reputation far beyond his native country. This gig marks his second visit to Moscow and his fan base has only grown stronger. Yotaspace. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. Tickets from 1,800 rubles ($28). Friday, at 8 p.m.

Red Samara Automobile Club or RSAC is one of the many projects of versatile musician Felix Bondarev, former member of Sansara, a popular indie-rock band from Yekaterinburg. RSAC plays electro-pop with angry, biting lyrics (of the parental advisory kind). YpsiloN is a relatively new venue located in rapidly developing Pravda neighborhood. YpsiloN. 24/7 Ulitsa Pravdi. Metro Belorusskaya. Tickets from 500 rubles ($8). Friday, at 8 p.m.

Antoha MC is a one-man act, rapping, playing the trumpet and dancing along to his music, which is best described as a blend of hip-hop, acid jazz and reggae. Sometimes he sounds like Mihey and Jumanji, a reggae act from the 90s with a cult following, sometimes his music reminds you of 80s electronic music and the legendary band Kino. 16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Zanias is the stage name of Alison Lewis. Hailing from Australia, Lewis is considered a prominent member of the electronic underground scene and currently lives in Berlin. Zanias is her latest project mixing ambient and minimalist electronic music with her signature austere vocals. 16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Saturday, at 11 p.m.