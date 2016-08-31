Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
3 hours ago German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8
4 hours ago St Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports
4 hours ago Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
Moscow
United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

Muchnik's Picks: Antoha MC, Zanias and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend

Aug. 31 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 15:35
By The Moscow Times
Aug. 31 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 15:35
By The Moscow Times
Most Read
Russia
Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
World
Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors
World
Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
Business
Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay
Julianna Barwick juliannabarwick.com

It's only the first weekend of fall, but that doesn't mean it’s too early to start reminiscing about the summer. Even if the weather tries to dampen your mood, there are plenty of excellent gigs to help keep your spirits up over the coming days. Here are our picks.

Yung Lean is just 19 years old, but the Swedish rapper has already taken the world by storm. Mixing styles like cloud rap and grime, his mellow tunes have earned him a reputation far beyond his native country. This gig marks his second visit to Moscow and his fan base has only grown stronger.

Yotaspace. 11 Ulitsa Ordzhonikidze. Metro Leninsky Prospekt. Tickets from 1,800 rubles ($28). Friday, at 8 p.m.

Yung Lean - Kyoto Youtube

Red Samara Automobile Club or RSAC is one of the many projects of versatile musician Felix Bondarev, former member of Sansara, a popular indie-rock band from Yekaterinburg. RSAC plays electro-pop with angry, biting lyrics (of the parental advisory kind). YpsiloN is a relatively new venue located in rapidly developing Pravda neighborhood.

YpsiloN. 24/7 Ulitsa Pravdi. Metro Belorusskaya. Tickets from 500 rubles ($8). Friday, at 8 p.m.

Red Samara Automobile Club - Ya po tebye skuchayu Youtube

Antoha MC is a one-man act, rapping, playing the trumpet and dancing along to his music, which is best described as a blend of hip-hop, acid jazz and reggae. Sometimes he sounds like Mihey and Jumanji, a reggae act from the 90s with a cult following, sometimes his music reminds you of 80s electronic music and the legendary band Kino.

16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro 1905 Goda. Tickets from 600 rubles ($9). Saturday, at 8 p.m.

Antoha MC - Provoda Youtube

Zanias is the stage name of Alison Lewis. Hailing from Australia, Lewis is considered a prominent member of the electronic underground scene and currently lives in Berlin. Zanias is her latest project mixing ambient and minimalist electronic music with her signature austere vocals.

16 Tons. 6/1 Ulitsa Presnensky Val. Metro Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Tickets from 400 rubles ($6). Saturday, at 11 p.m. 

Zanias - Follow the Body Youtube

Julianna Barwick will give the first concert in the new Mosaic Music series at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. The concerts will be taking place in the atrium, using its unique acoustic properties. Barwick is a Brooklyn-based ambient musician and singer often compared to Björk and Yoko Ono — she already has six albums under her belt. At her concert on Monday she will be focusing on compositions from her two latest albums: Nepenthe (2013) and Will (2016). Recently Julianna moved from collaborating with other musicians towards solo work. Yevgeny Granilshikov — a Russian artist — will be accompanying her performance with a video he will make in real time during the concert.

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art. 9/32 Ulitsa Krymsky Val. Metro Park Kultury, Oktyabrskaya. Tickets from 500 rubles ($8). Monday, at 9 p.m. 

Julianna Barwick - One half Youtube
Related
Moscow
'Dance of the Vampires' Musical Returns to Russia
Moscow
Director Bekmambetov Revives Ben-Hur
Shorter Contracts and More Competition: Why Expats Face an Uncertain Future in Russia

1 hour ago

Swiss national Karsten Albert once ran two hotels in Russia's Krasnaya Polyana. His contract seemed secure: like many foreigners, his salary was pegged to a foreign currency, but paid to him each month in rubles. ...

3 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

4 hours ago

St Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

4 hours ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

12 hours ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

21 hours ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

22 hours ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

4 hours ago

St Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

4 hours ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'

3 hours ago

German Foreign Minister Supports Russian Return to G8

4 hours ago

St Petersburg Governor To Leave Post After Football Stadium Scandal — Reports

4 hours ago

Navalny Ally Volkov Guilty of 'Preventing Journalist's Work'
4 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
4 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 6 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

1 day ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

1 day ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

1 day ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

1 day ago

Former employees at Russian car part manufacturer AvtoVAZagregat have taken to the streets to demand their unpaid wages. Approximately 90 protesters blocked a major highway in the company's hometown of Togliatti for an hour, the Interfax news agency reported.

1 day ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

see more

1 day ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and ...

1 day ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious but stable."

New issue — 6 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
1 day, 23 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

12 hours ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group

21 hours ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

22 hours ago

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

2 days ago

2 days ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, ...

2 days ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

2 days ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

1 day ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
A Ukrainian woman has accused Russia's security services of torturing her husband to force him to admit to ...

1 day ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
Over 100 Russian athletes have appealed to compete in the upcoming Paralympic Games, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) ...

1 day ago

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture
A Ukrainian woman has accused Russia's security services of torturing her husband to force him to admit to ...

1 day ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
Over 100 Russian athletes have appealed to compete in the upcoming Paralympic Games, the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) ...

12 hours ago

Kremlin Tolerating ‘Tyranny’ in Chechnya, Says Human Rights Group
Leading NGO Human Rights Watch has published a damning new report on the extent of the crackdown on ...

21 hours ago

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom
The government's decision not to index pensions at the level of inflation is “absolutely fair,” Russian Prime Minister ...
5 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
5 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

1 day ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

1 day ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

1 day ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

1 day ago

Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

1 day ago

Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law

1 day ago

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through ...
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
2 days ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some ...
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
2 days ago
Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest ...

Most Read

Medvedev Defends Canceling Pension Increase as Elections Loom

Uzbek Independence Celebrations Partially Canceled Amid Karimov Death Rumors

Wife of Alleged Ukrainian Terrorist Accuses Russia of Torture

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+