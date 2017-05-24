MOSS: The Genuine Article?

“Moscow—as you’ve never seen it before”—these are the first words to greet visitors on the website of MOSS, a new hotel on Krivokolenny Pereulok. The promise holds true: MOSS takes the local hotel scene into uncharted waters, boldly blurring the lines between traditional luxury establishment, art gallery, and friendly guesthouse.

“MOSS might be the first real boutique hotel in Moscow,” explains Anna Endrikhovskaya, the head of MOSS’ concierge service.

“Every small hotel in the city that has fourto five-star level service wants to call itself a boutique hotel. But a real boutique hotel is defined by its location, auteur design based on a clear concept, owners that take an active part in the hotel’s life, as well as attentive service,” adds Endrikhovskaya.

Opened in April by the Adwill company, MOSS is run by a team of like-minded people, including developer duo Mikhail Andreyev and Rustam Topchiev, known for a range of highprofile projects around the country.

Easy to miss, MOSS occupies a former maintenance building behind a dilapidated 17th-century house that once belonged to the Golitsyns, one of Russia’s most prominent aristocratic families. MOSS. Why MOSS? “It’s soft to the touch, like everything here, and the word sounds a bit like Moscow,” says Endrikhovskaya.

The Trud workshop, which is MOSS’ exclusive partner, produced most of the decorations, furniture and various objets d’art, which make MOSS’ interior look like nothing else you’ve seen. Much of it makes use of the original wood and nails from the Golitsyn building.