Moscow's Only Contemporary Art Fair Arrives at Gostiny Dvor

Russia’s only international contemporary art fair opens its doors at Gostiny Dvor on Friday. Now in its fourth year, Cosmoscow is out to prove that contemporary art in Russia’s is not only vibrant and creative, but also collectable.



The architecturally domineering 18th-century marketplace — just a stone’s throw from Red Square — will showcase the work of more than 100 contemporary artists over the weekend. The aim? To encourage international and local collectors to take an interest in the Russian contemporary art, and to forge stronger bonds between the Russian and international contemporary art markets.

Last year the event — which showcased artwork from 34 international galleries — attracted 14,000 visitors. This year participants include London’s Frameless Gallery and the One Gallery in New York.

With only a portion of these visitors intending to buy, Cosmoscow has been careful to position itself as a destination for all art lovers, regardless of the size of their checkbooks. As such, the fair includes a specially curated exhibition of artworks from private collections “Collector’s Eye,” a children’s program and a number of art talks and lectures over the weekend.