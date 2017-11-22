News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
4 hours ago U.S. Ambassador Huntsman Disappointed by Russia's Foreign Media Bill
4 hours ago In Sochi, Putin Tells Iran, Turkey of 'Real Chance' to End Syria War
5 hours ago Russian Railways to Spend $17 Mln on Bridge to Sakhalin in 2018
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
City
Let the Holiday Shopping Begin!
City
Moscow's World-Famous Metro Through Instagram
City
’Tis the Season For Giving
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow's Favorite Christmas Concerts

Nov 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:21
Nov 22, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 11:21
Most Read
City
Gorky Park Skating Rink Goes Stereo
News
Dmitry Hvorostovsky, Russia’s First Man of Opera, Dies at 55
Opinion
How to Make Putin Pay for Breaking a Nuclear Treaty (Op-ed)
Opinion
Putin's Pantheon of Heroes Is Too Good to Be True (Op-ed)
The International Choir always performs their Christmas program to packed audiences. Courtesy of MIC

One of the highlights of the holiday season in the Russian capital is the Moscow International Choir concert of classical and popular Christmas music.

This year the choir will perform choral pieces from Handel’s “Messiah,” accompanied by an orchestra made up of some of Moscow’s finest musicians.

The second half of the program is a mix of traditional and contemporary carols guaranteed to get you into a holiday spirit.

The choir was founded over 15 years ago to give amateur singers in Moscow an opportunity to sing together ­— and get to know each other. The very international group includes Russians, Americans, Dutch, Danish, German, French and British expats, although it is constantly changing as people leave Moscow for other diplomatic or job postings and new singers arrive.

Since 2002, the choir has been conducted by Sergei Sidorenko, a graduate of the Moscow Tchaikovsky Conservatory who studied at the Bolshoi Theater.

In keeping with the mission statement of the choir and the spirit of George Frederic Handel, who held annual charity performances of the Messiah to support London’s Foundling Hospital, all profits from the concerts are donated to Russian charitable organizations.

Three concerts will be held at 7:30 p.m. in St. Andrew’s Anglican Church on Dec. 12, 15, and 18. Tickets are 550 rubles, and are best reserved in advance through moscow.international.choir@gmail.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the door, but the Friday evening concert, this year on Dec. 15, is usually packed.

8 Voznesensky Pereulok. Metro Tverskaya, Teatralnaya. moscow-international-choir.com/component/content/?view=featured

Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+