City By Alina Shubina

Moscow's Best Irish and British Pubs

Mandy’s Apothecary Irish Pub This Apothecary may not offer pills and tinctures, but if you need a little draft to lift your spirits, Mandy’s has just the thing. From Kilkenny and Guinness to Kilbeggan and Teeling Single Grain, all of Ireland’s iconic labels are proudly on display at this central Moscow pub. What’s more, they specialize in Irish whiskey-based cocktails you’d have a hard time finding anywhere else: Few can say no to the Hot Toddy, fragrant, rejuvenating and full of spices, or refuse to be treated to Mandy’s signature Penicillin. 19 Kuznetsky Most. Metro Kuznetsky Most. mandysapothecary.com Belfast Living in Moscow, it’s easy to get the impression that pubs begin and end in the city. Belfast is here to show you just how wrong you are. Channeling the boisterous, down-to-earth spirit of a rural Irish pub, this rustic joint with its rough wooden benches and weathered shelves has captured what pub culture is really all about. As you drink one of a dozen beers on tap at Belfast, you’ll catch yourself singing along with the regulars when someone strikes up an Irish tune, and become part of the pub’s warm community. 13 Sredny Ovchinnikovsky Pereulok, Bldg. 1. Metro Novokuznetskaya. Belfast-pub.ru/indexe.html

Paddy’s If you want a bite to eat to chase your beer and whiskey, chances are a plate at Paddy’s has your name on it. Located right in the city center, this classic Irish pub makes sure no one goes home hungry, offering guests a mouthwatering selection of dishes from American burgers to traditional Irish grub. And don’t worry about missing the match: This summer, Paddy’s has welcomed scores of excited fans with live broadcasts. You can get a pint to toast your favorite team or, better still, buy everyone a round when they score. 1/2 Lesnaya Ulitsa. Metro Belorusskaya. facebook.com/paddysmoscow

Union Jack Pub Short of taking a plane to London, the Union Jack is the easiest way to visit a classic English pub. Offering true English stout, ale, porter, beer and single-malt whiskey, as well as an impressive array of snacks and sausages, this pub gives every Brit and Anglophile their heart’s desire. Union Jack’s cheery staff encourage an atmosphere of friendship and merriment, and since the pub’s a little off the beaten track, the discerning locals that make up most of its clientele embrace whoever walks through the door as one of their own. 13 Ulitsa Maroseika. Metro Kitai-Gorod. u-jack.ru

Tap & Barrel Pub History buffs will get a kick out of Tap & Barrel, an Irish pub that opened right on the spot of an infamous Soviet watering hole that housed the first beer-vending machines in the U.S.S.R. The vast basement space is covered by a 15th century ceiling, and the menu ranges from nachos and cheese plates to authentic Guinness pie. Before you worry that it’s all glitz and no substance, check out the beer menu: With over 30 craft and mainstream varieties on tap at all times, you’ll leave Tap & Barrel wanting to come back for more. 13 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Metro Chekhovskaya, Okhotny ryad. tbpub.ru/#about

St. Peters & St. Anton At this jovial English pub in the heart of Moscow, the World Cup isn’t a once-in-four-years event—it’s a state of mind. With one room overflowing with football scarves, jerseys and photos of star players, fans will feel right at home bringing their own FIFA souvenirs. Famous for its rich variety of cask ales, from Cream Stout to Plum Porter, St. Peters & St. Anton also caters to cider fans. Whether you want to have a taste of organic flavored cider like Christmas or cherry, or simply settle down with Varvar’s craft, the pub won’t leave you hanging. 2 Nikitsky Pereulok. Metro Okhotny Ryad. realpub.ru Pig & Rose A brand new undertaking by established Moscow restaurateurs, Pig & Rose, which had its opening earlier this summer, is the daring new word on the Moscow pub scene. Set up as a real old-timey English pub, complete with quirky name, distinctive brand and dimly lit interior, the menu of Pig & Rose hints at something more. Combining universally beloved classics like fish & chips and shepherd’s pie with more original inventions, the place aims to capture your heart and your imagination—and the mile-long drinks list will only help. 15 Trubnaya Ulitsa. Metro Trubnaya. pigandrose.me O’Donoghue’s A mirror image of O’Donoghue’s in Dublin, this Moscow pub is no mere imitation: Every detail of the decor arrived straight from Ireland, and every item on the menu celebrates that Irish heritage. Bookshelves and knick-knacks line the walls of the dining area and add to the homey atmosphere, perfect if you want to unwind and catch a game with a bunch of friends. For the real connoisseurs, O’Donoghue’s has a special section devoted to whiskey tasting. Just be careful: There are more than 50 labels, and it’s easy to get carried away. 29 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa. Metro Novokuznetskaya. odpub.ru

Katie O’Shea’s When Steve Conway came to Moscow, he brought a piece of Ireland with him. For decades, savvy Muscovites and Irish expats alike have flocked to his pub Katie O’Shea’s for a pint of Guinness and one of Katie’s signature Irish fish pies. With vintage Dublin posters and signs on the walls and a list of drinks the length of your arm, the atmospheric pub follows the best traditions of Conway’s birthplace. Add to that O’Shea’s special interest in whiskeys—not only Irish, but Welsh and Scotch as well—and you’re sure to have a jolly evening. Two locations katieosheas.ru/en/index.html

