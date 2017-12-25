Moscow's Best Ice Rinks

As the frost rolls into Moscow and temperatures drop far below zero, the thought of emerging from underneath your covers into the bone-chilling cold sends you right back to bed. But that’s why ice skating exists — the ultimate muscle-stimulating, blood-pumping remedy for winter lethargy. Strap on your ice skates and zoom through the cold winter air at one of these rinks.



GUM – Red Square Vladimir Lenin is the only Muscovite who’s been granted the luxury of sleeping through the winter. Glide along the GUM ice rink just meters away from his resting place. The thought of spending decades in that mausoleum coupled with the invigorating view of the St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin towers will keep your feet moving.

Open: Nov. 30, daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets: 300 – 600 rubles Rentals: 150 rubles 3 Red Square. Metro Teatralnaya. +7 (495) 788 4343 gum.ru/rink



Patriarch's Pond Quaint Patriarch’s Pond is primarily known as the former neighborhood of Russia’s favorite satirist Mikhail Bulgakov and the first location featured in his masterpiece, “Master and Margarita.” It also boasts a wonderful skating rink equipped with temperature adjusting technology that makes it immune to weather changes. The illuminated nightlights add to the enchanting spectacle of Bulgakov’s surreal Moscow. Just don’t talk to any strangers! Open: Tues. to Fri. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sat. and Sun. noon to 10 p.m. Tickets: Free Rentals: 150 rubles for children, 250 rubles for adults 7 Patriarshy Pereulok. Metro Mayakovskaya. ezhikezhik.ru/places/katok-na-patriarshih



VDNKH The sheer size of VDNKh and its grand pavilions epitomize the breadth of Soviet ambition. So does its ice rink — the largest in the country. You’re sure to work up an appetite after skimming over 20,000 square meters of ice, so drop by the food court conveniently adapted for your ice skates. Open: Dec. 1, Tues. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Fri., Sat., Sun. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tickets: 300 – 600 rubles Rentals: 150 rubles 119 Prospekt Mira. Metro VDNKh. +7 (495) 544 34 00 vdnh.ru/en



Artplay Throw on your slickest skates and head over to Moscow’s first rooftop ice rink at the Artplay Center. Sitting atop a five-story building, this incredibly hip, 1,000-square-meter rink offers panoramic views of Moscow’s historic center and Moscow City. For the upcoming holiday season the Artplay rooftop is preparing a rich selection of themed parties, film screenings and ice shows. There’s an ice-sculpting platform and a cafe where you can warm your hands afterwards.

Open: daily noon to midnight Tickets: 200 rubles Rentals: 200 rubles 19 Nizhaya Syromyatnicheskaya. Metro Sretensky Bulvar.+7 (495) 917 4767. artplay.ru





Sokolniki Park Take a rest from Moscow’s urban sprawl and head to the wooded park Sokolniki for its tree-lined, 5,400 square meter ice rink. But it’s not all sylvan surroundings. A large multimedia screen and illuminated pylons flash dazzling light shows, and there is an Italian trattoria for apres-skate pasta. If you like to dance on ice, look for one of their skating discos. Open: daily 10 a.m. to midnight Adult tickets: 300 rubles on weekdays, 400 rubles on Fri., Sat. and Sun Rentals: free 5-y Luchevoi Prosek.Metro Sokolniki. +7 (499) 393 9222park.sokolniki.com

