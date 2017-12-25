News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
City Listings & Guide
59 minutes ago Navalny's Bid for Presidency Shut Down by Russia's Election Commission
2 hours ago 5 Dead as Bus Plows Into Moscow Pedestrian Underpass
3 hours ago Russia Rules Out Further Military Expansion
Meanwhile…
Russia Promotes New Rubles with Dabbing Babushka Music Video
Meanwhile…
Get a Buzz On at Moscow's Electronic Music Scene
Meanwhile…
А Guide to Moscow Holiday Shopping
Meanwhile…
Tchaikovsky and Russian Toys in Klin
News
Business
Opinion
City
Meanwhile...
World Сup
Listings & Guide

Moscow's Best Ice Rinks

Skate Your Winter Blues Away

Dec 25, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 11:45
Dec 25, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 11:45
Most Read
Meanwhile…
Moscow's Best Ice Rinks
Opinion
Boris Johnson in Moscow: Determining What’s Possible (Op-ed)
Business
Russia’s Top 4 Business Stories This Week
City
Christmas Lighting Around Moscow
Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency

As the frost rolls into Moscow and temperatures drop far below zero, the thought of emerging from underneath your covers into the bone-chilling cold sends you right back to bed. But that’s why ice skating exists — the ultimate muscle-stimulating, blood-pumping remedy for winter lethargy. Strap on your ice skates and zoom through the cold winter air at one of these rinks.

GUM – Red Square

Vladimir Lenin is the only Muscovite who’s been granted the luxury of sleeping through the winter. Glide along the GUM ice rink just meters away from his resting place. The thought of spending decades in that mausoleum coupled with the invigorating view of the St. Basil’s Cathedral and the Kremlin towers will keep your feet moving.

Open: Nov. 30, daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets: 300 – 600 rubles

Rentals: 150 rubles

3 Red Square. Metro Teatralnaya. +7 (495) 788 4343 gum.ru/rink

GUM (Sergei Kiselyov / Moskva News Agency)

Patriarch's Pond

Quaint Patriarch’s Pond is primarily known as the former neighborhood of Russia’s favorite satirist Mikhail Bulgakov and the first location featured in his masterpiece, “Master and Margarita.” It also boasts a wonderful skating rink equipped with temperature adjusting technology that makes it immune to weather changes. The illuminated nightlights add to the enchanting spectacle of Bulgakov’s surreal Moscow. Just don’t talk to any strangers!

Open: Tues. to Fri. 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Sat. and Sun. noon to 10 p.m.

Tickets: Free

Rentals: 150 rubles for children, 250 rubles for adults

7 Patriarshy Pereulok. Metro Mayakovskaya. ezhikezhik.ru/places/katok-na-patriarshih

VDNKH

The sheer size of VDNKh and its grand pavilions epitomize the breadth of Soviet ambition. So does its ice rink — the largest in the country. You’re sure to work up an appetite after skimming over 20,000 square meters of ice, so drop by the food court conveniently adapted for your ice skates.

Open: Dec. 1, Tues. to Thurs., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.; Fri., Sat., Sun. 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Tickets: 300 – 600 rubles

Rentals: 150 rubles

119 Prospekt Mira. Metro VDNKh. +7 (495) 544 34 00 vdnh.ru/en

VDNK (Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency)

Artplay

Throw on your slickest skates and head over to Moscow’s first rooftop ice rink at the Artplay Center. Sitting atop a five-story building, this incredibly hip, 1,000-square-meter rink offers panoramic views of Moscow’s historic center and Moscow City. For the upcoming holiday season the Artplay rooftop is preparing a rich selection of themed parties, film screenings and ice shows. There’s an ice-sculpting platform and a cafe where you can warm your hands afterwards.

Open: daily noon to midnight

Tickets: 200 rubles

Rentals: 200 rubles

19 Nizhaya Syromyatnicheskaya. Metro Sretensky Bulvar.+7 (495) 917 4767. artplay.ru


Sokolniki Park

Take a rest from Moscow’s urban sprawl and head to the wooded park Sokolniki for its tree-lined, 5,400 square meter ice rink. But it’s not all sylvan surroundings. A large multimedia screen and illuminated pylons flash dazzling light shows, and there is an Italian trattoria for apres-skate pasta. If you like to dance on ice, look for one of their skating discos.

Open: daily 10 a.m. to midnight

Adult tickets: 300 rubles on weekdays, 400 rubles on Fri., Sat. and Sun

Rentals: free

5-y Luchevoi Prosek.Metro Sokolniki. +7 (499) 393 9222park.sokolniki.com

Sokolniki (Sergei Vedyashkin / Moskva News Agency)

Ded Moroz Manor

Unless you’re eager to reconnect with your inner child, this ice rink in the estate of Russia’s Santa Claus is for the younger set, who can skate with their favorite fairy tale characters. Take a tour of the Snow Maiden’s theater or learn how to write a persuasive letter to Ded Moroz.

Open: Wed. to Fri. 10 am to 6 pm, Sat. and Sun. noon to 6 pm.

Tickets: 300 rubles adult, 100 rubles children’s

Rentals: 200 rubles

168 Volgogradsky Prospekt. Metro Kuzminki. +7 (915) 009 1252 dedmorozmos.ru/to-parents/ice-magic

Related
News
How a Russian Neo-Nazi Became a Role Model for German Hooligans
News
Behind the Scenes at Miss Moscow 2017
News
Water Pipe Explosion Leaves 600,000 Muscovites Without Heating
News
Rainbow Flags Get Green Light at Russia's World Cup
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+