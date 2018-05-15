City By Andrei Muchnik

Moscow's Best Courtyard Bars

Drink the night away under Moscow's starry skies

Powerhouse

Noor Electro After-theater cocktails Noor has recently been redecorated, expanded and renamed Noor Electro. “Electro” stands for the avant-garde Electro Theater that shares the same building with Noor. The cocktails are legendary and it's always crowded on the weekend. In the warm season Noor opens a cute courtyard between the buildings with a few tables and chairs and some green plants. 23/12 UlitsaTverskaya. Metro Mayakovskaya.+7 (903) 136 7686.www.noorbar.com

Noor Electro

Powerhouse 19th-century mansion with courtyard This bar and club, located in a mid-19th-century wooden mansion, is mostly famous for funk and hip-hop nights. The food by up-and-coming chef Kim Yerunov is more than just pub grub, and there's a separate whisky tasting bar for connoisseurs. When the weather is warm, Powerhouse opens its huge courtyard with a summer terrace, where markets and festivals are organized on a regular basis. 7/4 Goncharnaya Ulitsa. Metro Taganskaya. +7 (495) 698 0550. facebook.com/dewars.powerhouse

Powerhouse

32.05 When a park becomes courtyard 32.05 is one of Moscow's most popular bars with a patio. Try any of the classic cocktails (from 380 rubles) and chill amongst the greenery, while gazing at the visitors to the Hermitage Garden, one of Moscow's best parks. The menu is rather innovative — be sure to try Beef Stroganoff with mashed potatoes squeezed into a drinking glass. 3 Ulitsa Karetnyy Ryad. Metro Trubnaya. +7 905 703 3205. www.veranda3205.ru



32.05

Entuziast Berlin-style bar Nestled in one of the courtyards on the pedestrian street Stoleshnikov Pereulok, Entuziast is a bar and motorbike repair shop. When the weather is warm, the bar spills into expansive courtyard which fills up with people drinking beer and cider (the only alcohol served at Entuziast) or doing a barbecue. The scene would not be out of place in Berlin's trendier neighborhoods. 7/5 Stoleshnikov Pereulok. Metro Okhotny Ryad. facebook.com/enthusiastmoscow

Entuziast