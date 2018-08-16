Moscow Welcomes Wanderlust

As the weekend approaches, there are hundreds of events on offer in Moscow to fill your evenings. But to jumpstart this sunny Saturday morning, there may be nothing better than an invigorating jog, relaxing yoga, and soul-centering meditation. That means: the Wanderlust 108 yoga festival is back in Moscow.



Wanderlust 108 is a triathalon centered around three events that promote physical and spiritual health: a 5k run, yoga and meditation. But the festival offers even more, from various dance classes to a henna and makeup bar to a “yoga quest.” This is more a rejuvenating getaway than another day at the gym.

After checking in and getting situated at Krasnaya Presnya Park, the day begins at 8 a.m. with a 5k run. Coaches from Adidas will be leading warm-ups to get you pumped up. Don’t sweat it if running isn’t your thing — you’re encouraged to walk, stroll, skip or saunter, as long as you make it past the finish line. Once you’ve cooled down, you’ll hit the mat for an invigorating 75-minute yoga flow session led by Lawrence Jay and DJed by Masha Zdrok, who will incorporate the sound of mantras into her beats.

Now that you’ve exercised your body, it’s time to strengthen your mind with a 45-minute meditation session led by Max Kirichenko and Yulia Chai from Generation Yoga. Whether this is your first time meditating or you’re an experienced meditater, this welcoming atmosphere will cater to your needs.

Once the triathalon is over, there will still be a huge number of other events and activities to explore. Some highlights include a DJed stretching session led by World Champion of Rhythmic Gymnastics Samira Mustafayeva, acroyoga and aerial yoga, hair-styling from Biolage and a plethora of gifts and prizes.

Tickets for Wanderlust 108 cost 990 rubles. You can register and purchase your tickets online. And don’t forget to bring your yoga mat!

5 Ulitsa Mantulinskaya. Metro Vystavochnaya, Ulitsa 1905 Goda. Click to learn more about the festival and Wanderlust.