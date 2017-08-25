Russia
Moscow Weekend: Thai Festival at Sokolniki

Aug 25, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 12:33
Aug 25, 2017 — 17:30
— Update: 12:33
Visit the Thai Festival this weekend for food, massages, and treats. park.sokolniki.com

If the Moscow weather has got you longing for another vacation in warmer, sunnier, more colorful climes, head over to Sokolniki Park this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. the park will host the Thai Festival 2017 on Festival Square.

There will be a small market of arts and crafts, demonstrations of Thai cuisine, music, dance, and tucked away in a private corner — just what you need: massages. Line up to have all your aches and pains tapped and smoothed away.

When you’re done, wander through the rest of the park.  In addition to the Thai Festival, special events include dance classes, an exhibit of old-time cars, and special excursions into the hidden corners of the park. If that doesn’t suit, just enjoy the everyday park activities: swim in the huge outdoor pool, wander through the gardens, watch the kids spin themselves dizzy on rides, take in a movie, rent a bike, and then refresh yourself in one of the dozens of cafes. It’s the last weekend of the Moscow summer — enjoy it while you can.

Park

Sokolniki

+7 (499) 393 9222
Ulitsa Sokolnichesky Val 1/1
Sokolniki

