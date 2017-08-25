Russia
Moscow Weekend: Jazz and Science at Skolkovo

Aug 25, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 12:33
Aug 25, 2017 — 17:00
— Update: 12:33
The Christian Sands Trio performs at Skolkovo at 7 p.m. this Saturday. christiansandsjazz.com

What do you think of when you hear the name Skolkovo Innovation Center? Laboratories? Lecture halls? Brainy folks doing something smart with nano-technology? Boring, right?

Oh, you are so wrong.

The folks at Skolkovo know how to have a good time.  And they are doing it this Saturday with their annual Jazz and Science Festival. From 2 to 9 p.m. a dozen or so jazz groups and musicians — mostly foreign with some top Russian bands — will be playing on two stages. Just some of the headliners are The Christian Sands Trio, Jukebox, Marimba and the Number Pi.

While all that sweet jazz is wafting across the Skolkovo campus, there will be a series of lectures for nerds and non-nerds — like on the Physics of Music — along with a plethora of fun activities for kids; food trucks making burgers, gyros, burritos and more; and a market selling books and vinyl LPs, because vinyl is cool and that’s the way they roll at Skolkovo. There will also be designated areas just hang out and chill because: Saturday.

Tickets are 1,500 rubles and can be purchased online or at the door. You can get there by a free shuttle bus from in front of the Borodino Panorama Museum, right by the Park Pobedy metro station. Buses begin their run at 11:30 a.m. Or you can drive or take a taxi, including with a special promo discount on a sponsoring car service. You can find that, the full schedule and lots of information in Russian on the center’s special site

