Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
6 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
8 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
2 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
6 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
8 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Moscow TV Round-Up: Russians in London, Russians and Poles, Russians at War and Much More

Jan 23, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: Jan. 23 2017 — 11:27
By Mark H. Teeter
Jan 23, 2017 — 14:00
— Update: Jan. 23 2017 — 11:27
By Mark H. Teeter
Most Read
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
Russia
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Nikita Yefremov as a fixer for his compatriots in STS' "Londongrad." STS

It’s Good Literature, Good Neighbors and Good Riddance Week on Russian TV, as two Russian novelists and a poet get their due; Russian-Polish relations get a going-over; and the trauma of World War II gets put a bit further behind us by good looks at the heroism the war engendered. Here’s the where and when:

Besides airing a good-natured sitcom about an American journalist in Moscow (see here), STS also did its “internationalist duty” in bleakly New Cold War-ish 2015 by putting on a clever serial about clever Russians abroad. “Londongrad” was a refreshing novelty entry in a genre called авантюрный экшн (er, “action-adventure”), in which a young émigré named Misha Kulikov (Nikita Yefremov) drops out of Oxford and sets himself up as a fixer. Briefly put, Misha and his motley associates solve the knotty problems other Russians encounter (or create) in Blighty – often legally, sometimes not so much. STS is now rerunning the popular show’s 28 episodes daily, and they’re still good cross-cultural fun.

Londongrad Лондонград. STS, Monday through Friday at 12:30 p.m.

The beloved singer-songwriter-actor Vladimir Vysotsky.
The beloved singer-songwriter-actor Vladimir Vysotsky. Pervy kanal

On Tuesday Kultura goes all literary on you – in a good way! First viewers get a fine documentary on two classic Soviet writers from Odessa, “Evgeny Petrov and Valentin Kataev: Two Brothers” (2003). Petrov was half of the immortal satirical team of Ilf and Petrov (“The Twelve Chairs”), and his older brother Kataev was a much-praised novelist (“Time, Forward!”) as well as a playwright and screenwriter. This dual biography, written by Irina Shakhova and directed by Elena Nikitan, gives a good sense of how the Odessites became Muscovites – and changed the literary landscape of their country in the process.

Then in the evening we get the Russian intelligentsia doing what it does best: make good conversation. This week’s episode of Igor Volgin’s high-dome talk show “The Glass Bead Game” is devoted to “The Poetry of Vladimir Vysotsky” – a topic of both endless depth and all-comers accessibility, as almost every Russian has a favorite Vysotsky line or two he’ll gladly quote (or sing) for you. Join Volgin and director-screenwriter Nikita Vysotsky (the poet’s son), writer Vladimir Novikov, poet Alexander Gorodnitsky and actor Veniamin Smekhov for some stimulating back-and-forth about the poetic heritage of a national icon you should know better.

Evgeny Petrov and Valentin Kataev: Two Brothers Евгений Петров, Валентин Катаев. Два брата. Kultura, Tuesday at 4:50 p.m.
The Poetry of Vladimir Vysotsky Поэзия Владимира Высоцкого. Kultura, Tuesday at 9:15 p.m.  

Some of the "little heroes" from the Warsaw ghetto.
Some of the "little heroes" from the Warsaw ghetto. zed.fr

On Wednesday and Thursday Moscow TV offers viewers more insight into recent Polish heritage and Russian-Polish relations than Muscovites have seen on their small screens in a very long time. Wednesday begins with the excellent French documentary “Little Heroes from the Warsaw Ghetto” (2013), an account of five of the 100,000 Jewish children who escaped the infamous urban prison and survived outside it until 1945 – by scrounging, singing and selling cigarettes to indifferent or hostile civilians and occupying troops. If you are unmoved by these poignant stories of resourcefulness and courage, you need to check your wrist for a pulse.

That evening Kultura’s “The Power of Fact” series presents a discussion on the theme “Russia and Poland: The Myths of Historical Memory.” Few neighbors share such different – and often seemingly irreconcilable – views of a past that has overlapped since the Middle Ages. Joining host Mikhail Remizov will be regional specialists Oleg Nemensky and Mariya Leskinen for a good going-over of such topics as “Historical Memory in Poland”; “The Exiled Poles and Russia’s Intellectual Elite”; and “Stanislaus Augustus Poniatowski: The Man and the Symbol.” The fact that one of Moscow’s national TV outlets is airing educated people’s conversation about such contentious subjects is itself cause for guarded optimism.

Late Thursday night Channel One, the nation’s flagship station, makes its own contribution to Russian-Polish détente by airing a recent Polish-American-Russian documentary about a heroic Pole few Russians have ever heard of: Slawomir Grunberg’s "Karski and the Lords of Humanity" (2015) recounts the remarkable story of Jan Karski (1914-2000), the Polish resistance fighter and diplomat who risked his life during World War II to get word of the Holocaust to the West. While he succeeded in a sense – Karski’s meeting with Franklin Roosevelt showed that he was taken seriously – his message could not, alas, keep the tragedy from continuing. He remains a hero to millions, however: honored by Israel as a gentile “Righteous Among the Nations” and by each of the Allied powers, Karski left a legacy as a human rights advocate in the face of authoritarian power that is aptly summed up by a British observer: “If you find yourself in a circumstance…[where] you can do something to make a difference, let Karski’s story be one of those that inspires you to try.” 

Little Heroes from the Warsaw Ghetto Маленькие герои варшавского гетто. Viasat History, Wednesday at 5:55 a.m.
Russia and Poland: The Myths of Historical Memory Россия и Польша: мифы исторической памяти. Kultura, Wednesday at 9:15 p.m.
Karski and the Lords of Humanity Ян Карский. Праведник мира. Channel One, Friday at 12:35 a.m.

"There Once Was Girl" living through the Leningrad Blockade.
"There Once Was Girl" living through the Leningrad Blockade. YouTube

Friday is the anniversary of the breaking of the 900-day Leningrad Blockade (1941-1944) and Kultura is airing three programs to honor the occasion. In the morning viewers get Viktor Eisymont’s much-praised feature “There Once Was a Girl” (1944), the story of how seven year old Nastenka and her five year old friend Katya survived the cold, hunger and bombs that made up people’s daily routine during the siege. This moving feature is followed in the afternoon by performances of works written by Leningrad composers during the war. Taped in the Great Hall of the St. Petersburg Philharmonic, the collective concert is titled “Leningraders: 900 Days in the Name of Life” and features two state choruses, a half-dozen soloists and the Svetlanov State Academic Symphony Orchestra.

In the evening viewers get one of the best episodes of Kultura’s documentary series on individual lives in wartime: “My Great War: Galina Korotkevich” (2012) tells the story of a young theater student and actress who fought the good fight throughout the entire blockade. She performed much of the time for civilians who were dying and soldiers who soon would – often working, as she recalls, “with a smile that never left one’s face – literally, because the cold had set the muscles in place.”

Korotkevich also appeared with the Leningrad Red Army Home Theater on three regional fronts, performing for frontline troops in venues that were literally under fire. She eventually went on to a long and distinguished theatrical career after the war, giving a half-century of memorable performances over a spectrum of productions that ranged from Griboyedov to Gorky and Molière to Neil Simon. Tune in and see how she herself views this “adult” lifetime of admirable work in comparison to her wartime acting experience. Correct – there really is no comparison.

There Once Was a Girl Жила-была девочка. Kultura, Friday at 10:20 a.m.
Leningraders: 900 Days in the Name of Life Ленинградцы. 900 дней во имя жизни. Kultura, Friday at 5:15 p.m.
My Great War: Galina Korotkevich Моя великая война. Галина Короткевич. Kultura, Friday at 6:45 p.m.


Mark H. Teeter is the editor of Moscow TV Tonite on Facebook.

Related
Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: Warm Up with Jazz, Literary Lives of the Rich and Famous, and Fabulous Lunatics
Russia
Kadyrov's Hollywood
World
Sherlock Series Finale Leaked in Hacker Attack, Russia's Channel One Confirms
Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: High-Rises, High-Flyers, Death Rays and a Pole Pretending to be an American

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

8 hours ago

You might think that combating a growing epidemic of a deadly and incurable disease would be any country’s top priority — but you would be mistaken when it comes to Russia.

2 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

8 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

2 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

2 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

5 hours ago

5 hours ago

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Belarus has accused the Kremlin of building a new border zone between the two former Soviet states without notifying the Belarusian government.

Exhibition

Howard Schatz. 25 Year Retrospective

Brothers Lumiere Center for Photography
to Mar. 12

The retrospective includes work from 32 individual and personal projects made over the course of the last 25 years. The photographs of Howard Schatz are exhibited in museums and photography galleries internationally and are included in innumerable private collections. He has received international acclaim for his work which has been published in eighteen monographs. . Read more

Read more

2 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons

6 hours ago

Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko

8 hours ago

Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 6 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

8 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

6 hours ago

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

6 hours ago

The idea behind the recent quest craze in Moscow is simple enough—you take a computer game off line, put a team of players in an impossible situation, and they attempt to get out of it. The first quests appeared in Moscow in 2013.

23 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

see more

23 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

23 hours ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — today

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

Thu. Feb. 02

More events
King Lear Theater
The Salesman Cinema
DJ Octopus Gig
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
350 Central Park West, New York, NY 10025 Theater
Bleed for This Cinema

12 hours ago

NATO Scraps Ukraine Meeting Fearing Escalation With Russia

1 day ago

Yes, Moscow Is Still Trying to Erase the City's Makeshift Nemtsov Memorial

1 day ago

Ukraine Says Russia Fired On Its Military Plane Over the Black Sea

1 day ago

Russian Zara Forced to Stop Sales of 'Dangerously Unbreathable' Shirts

1 day ago

Russian Youth Leader Found Guilty of 'Justifying Terrorism' With Anti-Gay Rant

1 day ago

Russian Students Asked to Help Build Kremlin's Kerch Bridge to Crimea

8 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

9 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

10 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

Most Read

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+