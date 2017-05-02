Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
10 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Moscow
Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
Moscow
Just Between Us, the Russian Way
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
9 hours ago Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement
10 hours ago Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction
10 hours ago Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

Moscow TV Round-Up: May Day Alert

May 2, 2017 — 15:26
— Update: May. 01 2017 — 14:30
By Mark H. Teeter
May 2, 2017 — 15:26
— Update: May. 01 2017 — 14:30
By Mark H. Teeter
Most Read
Moscow
May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia
Russia
Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis
Russia
A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day
Moscow
Leveldva: Brave New World
Georgy Danielia's 1963 classic 'Walking the Streets of Moscow' is a surprisingly believable story of teenage life in the Russian capital during the Thaw. MOSFILM

It’s May Day Week on Moscow television, as the small screen gets the holiday fortnight in gear with a selection of documentaries and feature films good enough to make you ponder re-scheduling the annual picnic with the in-laws. Here’s the where and when:

MONDAY gets the May Day holiday off to a genial start with Sergei Strakhov’s diverting documentary “The Country of Danelia” (2004), in which legendary film director Georgy Danelia (b. 1930) gives an engaging account of his life in Soviet and post-Soviet cinema. This good behind-the-scenes look at a national classic and how he got that way is followed immediately by a screening of one of Danelia’s best early works, the buoyant Walking the Streets of Moscow” (1963).

“Walking” is an episodic, rambling-around-the-Big Onion movie-picaresque about four Russian teens at the height of the Thaw era. Led by a debuting Nikita Mikhalkov, these are kids whose self-evident decency and universal problems-of-youth come across as both believable and amusing — a rare combination indeed for Soviet youth films. 

The foursome and a fine ensemble of adult supporters weave their way through the city via Gennady Shpalikov’s witty script, convincingly demonstrating en route that the phrase “Soviet lyrical comedy” was by no means an oxymoron. This huge trans-USSR hit also won awards at Cannes, Milan and Prague — and deserved them, as you’ll see. And just try not singing the movie’s eponymous theme song afterwards!

The Country of Danelia / Страна Данелия. Kultura, Monday at 7:05 p.m. and Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

Walking the Streets of Moscow / Я шагаю по Москве. Kultura, Monday at 7:55 p.m. and Thursday at 11:15 a.m.

TUESDAY gives viewers get a good introduction to yet another famous compatriot most have never heard of in a new documentary from the Kultura channel’s “Declassified History” series: “The Russian 'Normandie' (2017). 

Vladimir Ivanovich Yourkevitch (Юркевич;1885-1964) was a native Muscovite who was trained in Petersburg as a naval engineer, sided with the Whites in 1917 and left Soviet Russia to become the world-renowned (or Western-renowned) developer of the modern ship hull and designer of France’s ocean liner of the century, the SS Normandie

The latter was an enormous undertaking with an enormous result: Three years in construction, the finished liner used 160,000 h.p. engines to transport 2,000 passengers and a crew of 1,300 across the Atlantic in style – and both faster and more efficiently than its sole rival, the Queen Mary.

The Soviet public knew of the Normandie – it was featured in Ilf and Petrov’s famous travelogue “One-Storied America” (Одноэтажная Америка, 1937) after it carried the popular satirists to and from the United States in 1935-36 – but the Russian émigré who built the ship perforce remained unknown in his homeland. 

Yourkevitch subsequently emigrated from France to America, joining aviation pioneer Igor Sikorsky and “father of television” Vladimir Zvorykin as Russian master inventors who became United States nationals. Tune in, be impressed and be glad both nations can now boast of the same shipbuilding genius.

Declasssified History: The Russian ''Normandie'' / Рассекреченная история. "Русская "Нормандия". Kultura, Tuesday at 6:45 p.m.

The SS Normandie leaving New York. The liner's designer Vladimir Ivanovich Yourkevitch is the subject of a documentary on Tuesday.
The SS Normandie leaving New York. The liner's designer Vladimir Ivanovich Yourkevitch is the subject of a documentary on Tuesday. ROBERT A. SMITH

WEDNESDAY. And speaking of Ilf and Petrov, recall that the cast of their second great satirical novel, “The Little Golden Calf” (Золотой теленок, 1931), featured one Heinrich-Maria Zauze, a comically frustrated German specialist working on contract in the USSR. Well, today the same “Declassified History” series shows us just how many real Zauzes were underfoot during the first Five Year Plan – and what became of them afterwards – in the new documentary “Industrialization: A Translation from the German” (2017). It’s a fascinating story – and a cautionary tale worth heeding.

By September of 1932 some 37,500 foreign specialists, laborers and their dependents were on the ground in the USSR, a contingent whose still-extant heritage includes “several Moscow apartment buildings specially constructed at the beginning of the 1930s for workers from Germany.” 

Many of the latter were “romantics who came to build socialism,” and as special guests were treated well by their hosts – as long as politics permitted: “They were honored shock-workers and Stakhanovite heroes until 1938, when they turned into foreign spies and enemies of the people.” 

Tune in and see their story through rare film footage of the time and archival materials left by German machinist Ewald Ripperger (1902-1938).  Then ponder anew what it means when a society suddenly starts loudly and publicly denouncing newly-discovered “enemies,” foreign and domestic.

Declassified History. “Industrialization: A Translation from the German” / Рассекреченная история. "Индустриализация. Перевод с немецкого”. Kultura, Wednesday at 6:45 p.m.


THURSDAY. While we note every May how thin on the ground Russia’s World War II veterans have become, we should also remember that the same fate, inevitably, is now approaching the veterans of Russia’s great post-war cultural breakthrough – and thus offer major kudos to Alexei Vasilyev for his new documentary “The Thaw” (2017), which records prominent figures from this “strange time of intoxicating freshness” as they recall the extraordinary and liberating era of 1956-1968 in their own words. 

The cultural contributors recorded here include directors Marlen Khutsiev (now 91), Andrei Konchalovsky (79) and Galina Volchek (83); artist Oskar Rabin (94); designer Fyodor Lvovsky (77); and literary critic Marietta Chudakova (83). These esteemed Thaw veterans are contrasted with representatives of the younger arts generation who spent several years putting together an exhibition on the era for the Tretyakov Gallery (“The Thaw: Facing the Future,” 2017).

This is the kind of television that gives culture (and Kultura) a good name. Tune in and be reminded of how important this brief but shining Soviet cultural interlude was – and consider how fortunate the next Russian arts Renaissance will be to have its heritage to draw on.

The Thaw / Оттепель. Kultura, Thursday at 10:45 p.m.

On FRIDAY, Kultura’s “Masterpieces of Early Cinema” series returns us to the early days of spy mania with Alexander Macheret’s “Engineer Kochin’s Error” (1939), a diverting piece of cinematic high-Stalinism that the great Mikhail Romm dubbed “the first Soviet detective movie.” 

While “Kochin” will never be confused with such Western contemporaries as “The 39 Steps” and “Sabotage” – which were far higher on detecting and far lower on didacticism – this story of an airplane designer who naively and possibly treacherously takes some drafts out of the office to work on at home is a good watch for three reasons: 

(1) the script was co-written by Macheret and the celebrated novelist Yury Olesha (”Envy,” 1927) who steered clear of the literary limelight throughout most of the Stalin era;

(2) the female lead is played by Liubov Orlova, the “Soviet Marilyn Monroe” (or Marlene Dietrich) who was always luminous and fun to watch – and here all the more so in a rare “negative” role: a simple Soviet girl duped by foreigners into treason, she has the good Soviet sense to accept the ultimate consequences of her crime (“Я  изменила не вам, а своей стране, и пусть она покарает меня!”); and  

(3) lessons for today abound: As a recent KinoPoisk critic noted, “You get the impression that this society of communism-builders is surrounded by enemies who are trying to compromise and destroy the Soviet Union – but their efforts just aren’t working” – exactly the same house-brand xenophobia that the Putin 3.0 media have been trying to sell us 24/7 for going on three years now.    

All right then, tune in for some entertaining and instructive anti-nostalgia in this Stalinesque song your grandmother should know – and then decide for yourself just how much we’ve learned about “foreign agents” and “fifth columnists” over the last 75 years.

Masterpieces of Early Cinema: “Engineer Kochin’s Error” / Шедевры старого кино. "Ошибка инженера Кочина". Kultura, Friday at 10:20 a.m.


Mark H. Teeter is the editor of Moscow TV Tonite on Facebook.


Related
Moscow
Upon Request: Russia’s Forgotten Avant-Garde
Moscow
From Dust Till Dawn: Moscow Renovation Plan to Tear Up City Center
Moscow
Odoyevsky: Taking a Risk With Russian Cuisine
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Keeping the Faith

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

6 hours ago

Victory Day can be hard for a foreigner, especially when it comes to discussion matters of World War II history with Russians. This year, we've got you covered with a practical guide to navigating these ...

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

29 minutes ago

29 minutes ago

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Early May brings two long weekends, making it a perfect opportunity to get out of Moscow. With generous transport options and competitive air fares, those ...

Dance

La Esmeralda

Sat. May. 06 Mon. May. 22
Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater
06:00 p.m.

This ballet by Pugni is a tragic love story based on Hugo’s “The Hunchback of Notre Dame,” showing the hopeless love of Quasimodo for the Gypsy girl Esmeralda. Read more

Read more

9 hours ago

Putin Promises to Raise Chechnya's Anti-Gay Crackdown With Law Enforcement

10 hours ago

Moscow Traffic Twice as Slow Thanks To Reconstruction

10 hours ago

Russian Internet Watchdog Issues Another Warning to Liberal Outlet 'The New Times'

12 hours ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Just Between Us, the Russian Way

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
12 hours ago

In my file drawer of doctoral dissertations I will never write is one entitled: “Choice and Frequency of Parasitical Word Use Among Non-Native Speakers of Russian.” My personal parasite phrase is честно говоря (to be honest).

Print edition — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

10 hours ago

Leveldva: Brave New World

10 hours ago

Situated above the famous Ugolek restaurant on Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya, Moscow’s gastronomic mile, Leveldva is a restaurant by day and a dance club by night.

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

4 hours ago
The Moscow Times collects some recent photos from Moscow and St. Petersburg, where the government is preparing its annual celebrations for Victory Day 2017.

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day, 5 hours ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

see more

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

1 day ago

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

12 hours ago

After Metro Bombing, Russia Confronts New Terror Challenges

The threats facing Russia may be diversifying. Can security services keep up?

New issue — 2 days ago

May 04

Patriotic Watches; Terror Threat; Teaching Stalinism
1 day ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov

Moscow Housing Demolitions: From Rubble to Riot (Op-Ed)

By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
1 day ago

In the “state capitalism” prevailing in modern Russia, the concept of property rights is blurred. But the “apartment—car—dacha” mantra remains as compelling ...

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

Sat. May. 06

More events
DoBro: A Spoken Opera Theater
Future Shorts: Spring 2017 Cinema
The Promise Cinema
The Girl and the Revolutionary Theater
Dreamers Dance
Film Stills Exhibition

1 day ago

Actually, Russia Won't Let Navalny Leave the Country to Save His Eyesight

1 day ago

Winnie the Pooh Steals a Tourist's Money in Moscow

1 day ago

Half of Russians Consider Themselves To Be Poor, Study Finds

1 day ago

Poll: For Third Year Running, Russians Take Pride in Military

1 day ago

Russian Ministry of Sport Wants Real Champagne For FIFA World Cup

1 day ago

Russia, Iran and Turkey Agree to Syrian 'De-escalation Zones'

11 hours ago

Islamists in Syria Using Russian-made Night Vision — Reports

1 day ago

The Foundation Run by Putin's Alleged Daughter Spent More Than Half a Billion Rubles Last Year

1 day ago

Police Are Reportedly Investigating the Attack on Navalny, But He Hasn't Noticed

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, it looked destined to become ...

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

1 day ago
Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come ...

Winzavod: 10 Years at the Cutting Edge

1 day ago
When the Winzavod Center for Contemporary Art opened to much discussion 10 years ago with its first exhibit, ...
From our partners
A multimedia light show on Mokhovaya Street 13 about the Victory Day on 7-9 May #оПобеде
Ukrainian Beats Steal a March on Moscow
Russia's Ancestral Architecture
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov

Theater

Mitya’s Love

Sat. Jun. 17 Sat. Jun. 17
Gogol Center
07:30 a.m.

a dramatic production by Latvian director Vladislav Nastavshev based on Ivan Bunin’s story. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

The Economic Plan for Putin's Next Term Is Already Set

Where will the money needed for Alexei Kudrin's reforms come from?

2 days ago

2 days ago

Who Is Terrorizing Russia's Opposition and Why Is No One Being Held Responsible?

The harassment of opposition figures has taken a violent turn. The Kremlin insists it isn’t behind ...

Most Read

May Getaways: 7 Great Long Weekend Destinations in Russia

Russia Prepares to Celebrate 72 Years Since the Defeat of the Nazis

A Foreigner’s Guide to Surviving Victory Day

Leveldva: Brave New World
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+