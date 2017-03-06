Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World
It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their tuneful best on your small screen – along with bonus features on notable non-chanteuses Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova, plus Big Band bandleader Glenn Miller as the week’s token guy. Here’s the where and when:
What better way to start the week of International Women’s Day than with a feature on Alla Pugacheva, Russia’s one-woman entertainment empire? Pugacheva established herself as the national pop-diva in the late 1970s and has remained such ever since, pursuing multiple avenues as singer, composer, producer and actress – as well as a scandalous lover, five-time bride, sometime mother and doting grandma.
Tune in to the Who’s Who channel for the biographical documentary “Alla
Pugacheva: And It’s All About Her” (2014), a good reminder for fans and
a useful summary for outsiders of how Russia’s “woman who sings” turned her
trademark “clear mezzo-soprano and
full display of genuine emotions” into a woman the whole country finds
irresistible.
Alla Pugacheva: And It’s All About Her / Алла Пугачева. И это все о ней.
Who’s Who, Monday at 5:05 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday moves us from the first woman of song to the first woman in space with the Alexei Kitaitsev documentary “Valentina Tereshkova: The Seagull and the Hawk” (2013) on the Istoriia channel. This is an earnest retelling of how the determined Tereshkova, a proverbial girl-from-the-provinces, beat out two other y-chromosome-challenged cosmonauts for the pilot's seat on the history-making Vostok-6. Launched on June 16, 1963, Tereshkova orbited the earth some 48 times over nearly three days, using the codename “Seagull” to keep in touch with her home base at Baikonur and with Valery Bykovsky (“Hawk”), who was flying a parallel mission in Vostok-5. This is real-life derring-do of the first order, and this feature does it justice, using exclusive interviews with Tereshkova and other cosmonauts as well as previously unshown film footage to good advantage.
Valentina Tereshkova: The Seagull and the Hawk / Валентина Терешкова. Чайка и Ястреб.
Istoriia, Tuesday at 6:55 a.m. and Wednesday at 1:40 a.m.
On Saturday Kultura stretches things a bit by airing the American teenage romance “Grease” (1978) under its “Cinema for All Times” rubric. That said, there’s no arguing that Australian pop singer Olivia Newton-John does a great job as Sandy (opposite John Travolta’s greaser Danny) in this entertaining 1970s-looking-at-the-1950s musical: An Oscar nomination for Best Song (“Hopelessly Devoted to You”), five Golden Globe nominations and three People’s Choice wins were no accident, nor was the film’s soundtrack album emerging as the second-bestselling American record of 1978. Tune this in with your rugs rolled back just in case you bust out dancin’.
Kultura, Saturday at 11:05 p.m.
Sunday’s
distaff entry turns to the music of poetry, as Kultura airs Marina Migunova’s
new and unconventional documentary “The Ten Rings of Marina Tsvetaeva” (2017).
Migunova “unites screenwriter, director, designer and jeweler” in examining the
poet’s ten “massive silver rings” – each connected with a significant episode
of her life and work – in order to “reassemble the myth” behind each of the
three that remain and the seven now lost to modernity. This is an inspired sort
of literary anthropology that speaks in a new way to the romance, adventure and
tragedy that made up the poet’s life. Tune in and see the mural that was Tsvetaeva
more clearly through ten of its parts.
The Ten Rings of Marina Tsvetaeva / Десять колец Марины Цветаевой.
Mark H. Teeter is the editor of Moscow TV Tonite on Facebook
