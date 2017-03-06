Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
2 days ago The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
2 days ago Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture
Moscow
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Moscow
Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
44 minutes ago Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court
2 days ago The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
2 days ago Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

March 6, 2017 — 10:49
— Update: 10:49
By Mark H. Teeter
March 6, 2017 — 10:49
— Update: 10:49
By Mark H. Teeter
Most Read
Russia
Burying the Bombshell
Moscow
The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening
Russia
Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union
Moscow
Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Alla Pugacheva has been Russia's first lady of pop for almost four decades. Serge Serebro / vitebsk popular news

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their tuneful best on your small screen – along with bonus features on notable non-chanteuses Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova, plus Big Band bandleader Glenn Miller as the week’s token guy. Here’s the where and when:

What better way to start the week of International Women’s Day than with a feature on Alla Pugacheva, Russia’s one-woman entertainment empire? Pugacheva established herself as the national pop-diva in the late 1970s and has remained such ever since, pursuing multiple avenues as singer, composer, producer and actress – as well as a scandalous lover, five-time bride, sometime mother and doting grandma. 

Tune in to the Who’s Who channel for the biographical documentary “Alla Pugacheva: And It’s All About Her” (2014), a good reminder for fans and a useful summary for outsiders of how Russia’s “woman who sings” turned her trademark “clear mezzo-soprano and full display of genuine emotions” into a woman the whole country finds irresistible. 

Alla Pugacheva: And Its All About Her / Алла Пугачева. И это все о ней. 

Who’s Who, Monday at 5:05 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.



Valentina Tereshkova in 1969.
Valentina Tereshkova in 1969. Alexander Mokletsov / RIA NOVOSTI

Tuesday moves us from the first woman of song to the first woman in space with the Alexei Kitaitsev documentary “Valentina Tereshkova: The Seagull and the Hawk” (2013) on the Istoriia channel. This is an earnest retelling of how the determined Tereshkova, a proverbial girl-from-the-provinces, beat out two other y-chromosome-challenged cosmonauts for the pilot's seat on the history-making Vostok-6. Launched on June 16, 1963, Tereshkova orbited the earth some 48 times over nearly three days, using the codename “Seagull” to keep in touch with her home base at Baikonur and with Valery Bykovsky (“Hawk”), who was flying a parallel mission in Vostok-5. This is real-life derring-do of the first order, and this feature does it justice, using exclusive interviews with Tereshkova and other cosmonauts as well as previously unshown film footage to good advantage.

Valentina Tereshkova: The Seagull and the Hawk / Валентина Терешкова. Чайка и Ястреб

Istoriia, Tuesday at 6:55 a.m. and Wednesday at 1:40 a.m.



Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta walk through the crowd of guests at a party following the premiere of “Grease” in Los Angeles on June 5, 1978.
Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta walk through the crowd of guests at a party following the premiere of “Grease” in Los Angeles on June 5, 1978. associated press

On Saturday Kultura stretches things a bit by airing the American teenage romance “Grease” (1978) under its “Cinema for All Times” rubric. That said, there’s no arguing that Australian pop singer Olivia Newton-John does a great job as Sandy (opposite John Travolta’s greaser Danny) in this entertaining 1970s-looking-at-the-1950s musical: An Oscar nomination for Best Song (“Hopelessly Devoted to You”), five Golden Globe nominations and three People’s Choice wins were no accident, nor was the film’s soundtrack album emerging as the second-bestselling American record of 1978. Tune this in with your rugs rolled back just in case you bust out dancin’.

Grease Бриолин 

Kultura, Saturday at 11:05 p.m.



A photograph of Marina Tsvetaeva taken in the Crimean village of Koktebel in 1911.
A photograph of Marina Tsvetaeva taken in the Crimean village of Koktebel in 1911. Maximilian Voloshin

Sunday’s distaff entry turns to the music of poetry, as Kultura airs Marina Migunova’s new and unconventional documentary “The Ten Rings of Marina Tsvetaeva” (2017). Migunova “unites screenwriter, director, designer and jeweler” in examining the poet’s ten “massive silver rings” – each connected with a significant episode of her life and work – in order to “reassemble the myth” behind each of the three that remain and the seven now lost to modernity. This is an inspired sort of literary anthropology that speaks in a new way to the romance, adventure and tragedy that made up the poet’s life. Tune in and see the mural that was Tsvetaeva more clearly through ten of its parts.

The Ten Rings of Marina Tsvetaeva / Десять колец Марины Цветаевой.

Kultura, Sunday at 9:35 p.m.


Mark H. Teeter is the editor of Moscow TV Tonite on Facebook


Related
Moscow
Back in the USSR: Finding Soviet Nostalgia in Moscow
Moscow
A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Burying the Bombshell

2 days ago

Not only do Russia’s national TV networks continue to ignore Navalny’s work, but some other media outlets that reported his investigations in the past are paying less attention now.

44 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

2 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

2 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

44 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

44 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

2 days ago

2 days ago

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Exhibits at the New Tretyakov Gallery and the Museum of Moscow seek to put the post-Stalin period into historical and cultural context.

Exhibition

Valery Aizenberg. Migratio

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Yermolayevsky
to Mar. 05

Full retrospective spanning the four-decade career of this vivid contemporary artist features paintings, graphics, objects, performance footage, photo and video works. Read more

Read more

44 minutes ago

Russian Teacher Jailed for Sharing Abuse Video Freed by Court

2 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

2 days ago

Russia Rejects Rights Court's Recommendations for Combatting Police Torture

2 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Beware the Russian Furies of March

By Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
2 days ago

You know the compliments for International Women's Day. But what do you call the women in your life who are not kind, pretty, brilliant, warm, and loving? Oh, Russian’s got you covered.

Print edition — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

2 days, 18 hours ago
Joseph Edward Davies was appointed to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Soviet Union by President Roosevelt. These photographs show his work, life, family and ...

2 days, 19 hours ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

2 days, 21 hours ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

2 days, 23 hours ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

2 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

2 days ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

2 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

2 days ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

2 days ago

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz

2 days ago

Born into a family of restaurateurs in Australia, Sebbie Kenyon never wanted to be a chef. Instead, he believed rugby glory was in his future. But after a couple of unfortunate injuries ended his sports career, he fell in love wit

2 days ago

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the capital.

see more

2 days ago

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the ...

3 days ago

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

2 days ago

Cinema Weekend: Message to Man Comes to Moscow's Screens

Fans of auteur cinema have a feast of film to look forward to this weekend as St. Petersburg's most distinguished film festival, Message to Man, brings a selection of the best pictures from last year's event to the capital.

New issue — 4 days ago

March 02

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It’s Time to Make Nuclear Arms Control Great Again

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Moscow is intent linking deals with Trump into a “grand bargain” where Russia’s interests in Ukraine and European security would crowd out ...

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

3 days ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

4 days ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

Mon. Mar. 06

More events
The Price Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? Theater
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Berdichev Theater
The Great Wall Cinema

3 days ago

30% of Russians Are Against Women Participating in Politics

3 days ago

Anonymous Pranksters Mass Message Russian Children, Saying Gas Leaks Will Make Them Fairies

3 days ago

Russian Opposition Politician Targeted With Grenade Trap

3 days ago

Russia’s Prime Minister at Helm of Massive Corruption Scheme, Activists Allege

3 days ago

It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines

4 days ago

Clean Snow Delivered to Siberian City Ahead of Putin's Visit

2 days ago

Russian Foreign Minister Calls Washington's Russia Scandal a 'Witch Hunt'

2 days ago

Russian Police Seize Urban Hallucinogen Plantation in Moscow

2 days ago

Russia Cracks Down on Belarusian Food Imports

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

3 days ago
It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

3 days ago
The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will ...

Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

3 days ago
It was fake news about real news about fake news, if you believe the Russian government.
From our partners
All benefits of Otkritie Bank’s “Aeroflot” card
On 17-20 April 2017 Moscow will host the main industry event

Exhibition

Dialogue Through Ages. Aron Demetz and Massimo Vitali

ZILART Hall
to Mar. 15

On display are selected works from 2005 to 2015 by these two Italian artists. Renowned sculptor Aron Demetz creates life size figures which emphasize the relationship between man and his environment. Art photographer Massimo Vitali uses a large-format camera at a distance from his subjects to create under-blue-skies and beside-blue-seas scenes. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Russia on Ukraine's Eurovision: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

The Kremlin was forced to comment on whether Russia will take part in this year's Eurovision ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Consummate Diplomat or Intelligence Mastermind: The Russian at the Heart of Trump Scandals

Allegations that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose contacts with the Russian ambassador to ...

Most Read

Burying the Bombshell

The Thaw: Anatomy of a Cultural Awakening

Before the War: The Life of a U.S. Ambassador in the Soviet Union

Vodka, Caviar and Aperol Spritz
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+