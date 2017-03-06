Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World

It’s Women and Song Week on Moscow TV, so open some wine and enjoy Alla Pugacheva, Judy Garland and Olivia Newton-John at their tuneful best on your small screen – along with bonus features on notable non-chanteuses Marina Tsvetaeva and Valentina Tereshkova, plus Big Band bandleader Glenn Miller as the week’s token guy. Here’s the where and when:

What better way to start the week of International Women’s Day than with a feature on Alla Pugacheva, Russia’s one-woman entertainment empire? Pugacheva established herself as the national pop-diva in the late 1970s and has remained such ever since, pursuing multiple avenues as singer, composer, producer and actress – as well as a scandalous lover, five-time bride, sometime mother and doting grandma.

Tune in to the Who’s Who channel for the biographical documentary “Alla Pugacheva: And It’s All About Her” (2014), a good reminder for fans and a useful summary for outsiders of how Russia’s “woman who sings” turned her trademark “clear mezzo-soprano and full display of genuine emotions” into a woman the whole country finds irresistible.



Alla Pugacheva: And It’s All About Her / Алла Пугачева. И это все о ней.

Who’s Who, Monday at 5:05 a.m. and 10:30 p.m.







