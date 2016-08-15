Moscow TV and Film: Zero City, a Vysotsky Documentary and More

When you max out on Olympics-watching this week — again — on Channel 1, Rossiya 1 and Match!, Moscow television will be ready with some stellar programming to vary your visual diet. Tune in this week for a biographical drama on Russia’s most popular modern singer-actor-poet, an award-winning Russian documentary on life under authoritarian rule and a Stalinist musical that people love, loathe and still whistle the tunes from.

Monday afternoon offers Vysotsky: Thanks for Being Alive, a memorable biographical drama about Vladimir Vysotsky’s turbulent final year. The film is based on a screenplay by the iconic singer-actor-poet’s son Nikita and directed by Pyotr Buslov. “Alive” was one of the most anticipated films of 2011 and, probably inevitably, one of the most controversial. Everyone has his own Vysotsky, and everyone wants him “preserved” just that way — which may or may not resemble the way Sergei Bezrukov’s carefully crafted performance presents him here.

The sadness evoked by the last year of any great artist’s life is multiplied by his youth — which is no less the case for Vysotsky, who died in 1980 aged just 42. That said, there’s something heartening in the fact that Vysotsky as we see him here knew a full year before his death that his time was at hand and thus spent his final months in ways he felt appropriate.

Vysotsky: Thanks for Being Alive “Vysotsky: Spasibo, Chto Zhivoi." TV1000 Russkoye Kino on Monday at 4:05 p.m.



Imagine you’d been born in an unstable society and then come of age as your homeland abandons democracy, passes intolerant laws and annexes chunks of its neighbors’ territory, all under a leader deemed infallible by the media. Yury Kuzavkov’s award-winning four-part documentary Moscow-Berlin: The War Was Tomorrow fills in the blanks for those whose imaginations need prompting. The documentary features a series of interviews with nine ordinary Germans born in the Weimar era but raised to adulthood under Hitler’s Third Reich. Their stories are revealing, touching and frightening by turns. The documentary was filmed in 2013 with support from the Russian Ministry of Culture.



Moscow-Berlin: The War Was Tomorrow “Moskva - Berlin. Zavtra Voina." Kultura, Tuesday through Friday at 1:15 p.m.

