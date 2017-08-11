Moscow Traffic Havoc

Моя улица: My Street

If you come to Moscow this summer, 15 minutes after you leave the customs area at the airport you will hear talk of моя улица (my street). Actually, you’ll being hearing talk of “Моя улица” — a Moscow city program that the mayor’s office calls крупнейший проект благоустройства в современной истории Москвы (the biggest urban improvement project in the modern history of Moscow). The project has three parts: реконструкция улиц, ремонт фасадов, подсветка зданий (reconstructing streets, repairing facades, and lighting buildings). The goal: создать комфортную городскую среду и сделать Москву местом, удобным для жизни (to create a comfortable urban environment and make Moscow livable).

Who wouldn’t want that, right?

Well, it’s complicated. The reason you’ll hear about it right away is because the person who meets you at the airport will moan about the hours he or she spent in traffic jams due to road work. As proof, your driver will show you his smartphone navigator dotted with thousands of little pictograms of tiny people and miniscule shovels. The signs used to be called дорожные работы (road work), but now they’ve been renamed работы по благоустройству (urban improvement work). Doesn’t matter what you call them — it’s still guys with shovels wreaking havoc with traffic.

If you drive or are driven you’ll want to pay attention to a few very important phrases: Движение по нескольким улицам ограничат (There will be lane closures on several streets, literally “traffic will be limited on several streets”). Translation: you will crawl a half meter per minute in your lane while two-ton Jeeps try to push in front of you and the guy yakking on his cell behind you nudges your bumper every time he stops.

You might also hear: Часть улицы перекроют (Part of the street will be closed.) Translation: Even if you don’t drive within 10 kilometers of that street, you’ll still be stuck in traffic jams for half the day.



