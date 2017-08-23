Moscow This Week: Movie Mania!

This week Moscow is going mad for the movies. There’s something for everyone, from toddlers to oldsters, in Russian and foreign languages. And best of all: most of the shows are free.

Cinema Night

Moscow is continuing its great tradition of Cinema Night — which is really a weekend of free films and events, day and night, at parks, museums, libraries and other venues all over the city. This year the Museum of Moscow is the main stage for some of the biggest events. On Saturday night at 8:30 p.m., you can hear actor Evgeny Mironov and director Dmitry Kiselyov talk about their film, "Time of Firsts"("Время Первых"), about cosmonaut Alexei Leonov’s Vozkhod-2 flight in 1965. On Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m., come to see “The Cranes Are Flying” ("Летят Журавли"), one of the best and most moving war films you will ever see.

For something out of the ordinary, check out the world’s first sci-fi flick: “Aelita,” made in 1921. It will be shown with live sound at the City Square on Sunday at 8 p.m.

The entire weekend is packed full of cinematic events, from movie sing-a-longs and meet-the-stars events, to a day of classic cartoons — and even movies at the zoo. For the full schedule in Russian, addresses and times, check the special page for Cinema Night.