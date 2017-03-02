Moscow Says the NYT Reported Fake News About Russia's War on Fake News

There is a scene in the 2016 film “Dr. Strange” where Benedict Cumberbatch’s character first experiences “the astral plane,” as well as “other dimensions.” Blasted into outer space and then through a kaleidoscope of colors and geometric shapes, Dr. Strange falls into a portal that then becomes the pupil of his own eyeball. He stares at his arms, as little hands explode and multiply from his fingertips. It’s a montage of repeating, mindbending twists and turns.

The same thing, basically, is happening with Moscow’s campaign to expose “fake news” published in the Western media.

On Feb. 22, Russia’s Foreign Ministry unveiled a new website dedicated to “busting fake news,” vowing to put an end to what the Kremlin says is hostile, inaccurate foreign reporting. The ministry’s spokesperson said the need for such a service “is obvious.”

When it launched, however, the website’s usefulness was anything but obvious. Visitors found only screenshots of news stories from English-language media outlets with a large official-looking seal reading “FAKE” stamped over the headlines, along with a line of text that said, “This article puts forward information that does not correspond to reality.”

Several Western reporters covered Russia’s new project, including Neil MacFarquhar at The New York Times, who joked, “Russia’s Foreign Ministry got into the fake news business in a splashy way.” We wrote about it here at The Moscow Times, too.