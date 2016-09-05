Russia
Doug Hall’s ‘Moscow Metamorphosis’: 10 Years On
Teeter’s TV Take-out: The Circus, Afonya and More Moscow TV and Film
Forgotten in Moscow, Deadly Fire Still Resonates 3,700 km Away
IMAX Film 'A Beautiful Planet' Makes Its Moscow Debut

Moscow Restaurants: Superhero Superfood at Groot

Sep. 05 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:00
By Rebecca Tivey
Sep. 05 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:00
By Rebecca Tivey
Groot is named after the extraterrestrial, tree-like creature featured in the Marvel blockbuster “Guardians of the Galaxy.” According to owner Ovanes Pogosyan, the name was chosen in homage to Groot’s life-saving feats throughout the film. He hopes his new eatery will encourage diners to make similarly lifeimproving, nutritionally balanced choices. 

Sounding a little far-fetched? The superhero-themed vegetarian cafe is out to prove that wholesome needn’t mean humdrum. Head chef Alexei Malykhin ensures that each dish is not only nutritionally balanced, but flavorsome to boot. The bulk of the menu features raw foods and dishes requiring little preparation, while processed and refined ingredients are banned from the kitchen. 

Groot’s design mirrors the natural, organic ethos of the menu. The interior decor is rich in earthy tones. Wood paneling is offset by exposed pipework, minimalist tiling and a forest of hanging plants. 

For an Instagram-worthy breakfast, start your day with the acai bowl (390 rubles)— an antioxidant-packed blend of almond milk, banana, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, dates, acai berries, granola and chia seeds. For a light yet filling lunch, try the “El Macho” burrito (380 rubles). The wrap is filled to bursting with wholesome goodness: black beans, peppers, pineapple, mushrooms, guacamole and salsa. 

Other highlights include the “Hempburger” (350 rubles), made from vegetables, sunflower seeds and hemp seeds, as well as the quinoa and broccoli salad drizzled with olive oil and sprinkled with cashew nuts. The menu specifies whether a dish contains gluten, antioxidants or other healthful ingredients. 

Groot also offers a wide selection of refreshing soft drinks, ranging from lemonades to smoothies. Try the “Capitan A,” a beautiful, bright orange concoction made from freshly squeezed carrot juice, mango and agave nectar, topped with coconut milk foam. 

Whether you’re a comic book lover or raw food fanatic, if you’re looking to eat like a superhero, Groot is the place for you. 

+7 (926) 723 4123 

facebook.com/groot.cafe

2nd Zvenigorodskaya Ulitsa Metro 

Ulitsa 1905 Goda

