Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
1 hour ago United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign
2 hours ago Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase
2 hours ago Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
Moscow
United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign
Moscow
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
Moscow
Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

Aug. 29 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:17
By The Moscow Times
Aug. 29 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 14:17
By The Moscow Times
Most Read
Russia
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
Russia
Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee
Opinion
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
Russia
Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Shell Yes / Facebook

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, a graduate of Ragout culinary school, Shell Yes celebrates freshness and flavor with an emphasis on simple seafood fare.

With only a dozen or so tables, booking in advance is a must. Even if you find yourself sitting at the bar, all is not lost: you can inspect the fresh produce, all chilling on ice, before you order and observe the cooks at work in the open kitchen.

Despite being a relative newcomer to the scene, the Shell Yes is often packed out, which unfortunately means the service can be rather slow and perfunctory. Let’s hope that these teething pains improve over the coming months. The design is straightforward, with marble table tops and original plaster on the ceiling.

As you may have guessed, fish is the dish of the day here. Shell Yes have a policy of serving only the freshest offerings from the watery deep. As such, if you come at the wrong time of day or the wrong day of the week you may find your options rather limited. At our sitting both the dorado (750 rubles) and trout (650 rubles) were unavailable.

At the entrance to the restaurant, fish like the yellowfin dorado (350 rubles for 100 grams) and red snapper (350 rubles for 100 grams) are displayed on huge mounds of ice. There’s no garnish, but you can order tomato salad with soft cheese (600 rubles) as a side. The more adventurous can try something from the raw food menu, such as the tuna tartar (750 rubles) or the Argentinian-inspired scallop ceviche.

Feeling decadent? Many visitors opt for oysters, of which there are two varieties: the New Zealand oysters cost between 250 to 350 rubles, depending on their size, while their Mediterranean counterparts are 500 rubles each. The grilled octopus with baby new potatoes is excellent, if a little pricey at 1,000 rubles for a rather small portion. If you’re looking for something more filling, try the pasta vongole with mussels (600 rubles) or the seafood pasta (750 rubles).

The dessert menu includes the pie of the day, tiramisu and a creamy panna cotta, all for 350 rubles. While Shell Yes does not have an alcohol license, you can drink your own wine if you pay a corkage fee of 500 rubles.  

+7 (495) 621 2735

facebook.com/shellseafoodbar

10/7 Rozhdestvensky Bulvar

Metro Trubnaya

Related
Moscow
Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

4 hours ago

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its ...

1 hour ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. ...

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 hour ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

1 hour ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

2 hours ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

2 hours ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition
2 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
2 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

3 hours ago

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) ...

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

3 hours ago

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined ...

3 hours ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

3 hours ago

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the glamour couple of Soviet Hollywood tick, what happened when the co-author of “Andrei Rublev” directed Sylvester Stallone (or tried to) and how themes from “Grand Theft Auto” and “Hamlet” combined to make one of ...

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ... bizarre.

see more

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing ...

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing ...

2 days ago

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them are ordinary enough, promising to solve housing issues, education, build new hospitals. Others have caused offence and scandal. Yet others are, well, how can we put it ... bizarre.

New issue — 4 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
'For the Homeland' – Soviet Election Posters
22 hours ago
In honor of Russia elections on Sept. 18, we have compiled a selection of Soviet era campaign posters for your viewing pleasure.

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized

2 days, 19 hours ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin

2 days, 19 hours ago

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

2 days ago

2 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of the summer? Whether it's dancing flamenco in Kuzminsky park, settling down to ...

3 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

3 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition
On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the street. On television, normal programming was replaced by an unexpected showing of “Swan Lake,” while Ekho Moskvy, the only independent radio station, was cut off the air.

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

2 days ago

Russia's 'Big Brother Law' to Cost Telecoms $154Bln – Report
Russia's new anti-terror legislation is set to cost mobile phone networks 10 trillion rubles ($154 billion), the RBC ...

2 days ago

Egypt Ready to Provide Russian Aircraft With Separate Terminal
Egypt's Cairo International Airport is prepared to open a terminal designated for Russian aircraft, the press attaché of ...

3 hours ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized
The president of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, has been hospitalized, international media reported Sunday. Karimov's "full medical examination and ...

2 days ago

Second Wave of Moscow Kiosk Demolitions to Begin
Moscow City Hall is set to unleash a new wave of demolition on Monday night, as authorities target ...
3 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
3 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

3 days ago

Scandal Develops Around 'Staged' Ukrainian War Photos

3 days ago

Son of Russia Duma Deputy Found Guilty of U.S. Cyber Fraud

3 days ago

Putin Is 'Grand Godfather of Extreme Nationalism' – Clinton

3 days ago

Russian Paralympians Appeal Ban Individually

3 days ago

Record Highs for Sberbank Shares After Shock Q2 Profits

3 days ago

Lukashenko Gives Steven Seagal the Carrot Treatment During Belarus Visit
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
3 days ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to 2017, according to a Federal Property Management Agency (FPMA) representative and one federal ...
Russia Puts Privatization on the Back Burner
3 days ago
The privatization of shipping company Sovcomflot has been postponed to ...
Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More
2 days ago
Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the last of ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

3 days ago

3 days ago

August 1991: Muscovites Remember the Failed Coup in a New Exhibition

On the morning of Aug. 19, 1991, Muscovites woke to the sight of tanks in the ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

The Terrorists Downstairs: How St. Petersburg Suburbs Woke to FSB Raid

Anna and Larissa, sisters in their 30s, have lived in the same apartment their whole lives. ...

Most Read

Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign

Putin Fires Top Generals From Russian Investigative Committee

Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch

Bon Appetit! Russian Ex-Convicts Share Recipes From Prison on Instagram
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+