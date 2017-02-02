Russia
Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings

Feb 2, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 10:27
Feb 2, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 10:27
At Dictatura Aestetica Bar DICTATURA AESTETICA BAR / FACEBOOK

15 Kitchen + Bar 

Michelin-starred chef from NYC 

15 Kitchen + Bar’s concept is that it hosts chefs from all over the world. The latest arrival is Chris Arellanes, who has worked at three-Michelin star restaurants in New York City: Per Se and Eleven Madison Park. Try the excellent burrata with caramelized carrot and cranberries (700 rubles) or veal tongue in mayonnaise-based sauce with bits of wild garlic (500 rubles).

Restaurant

15 Kitchen+Bar

+7 (985) 767 1066
15, Pozharskiy pereulok
Kropotkinskaya
Sunday: 12:00-00:00
Tuesday: 12:00-00:00
Wednesday: 12:00-00:00
Thursday: 12:00-00:00
Friday: 12:00-02:00
Saturday: 12:00-02:00
Monday: 12:00-00:00

China Bistro 

Chinese classics in the Telegraph building 

Chinese Bistro replaced the recently closed “Kitaiskiye Novosti” (Chinese News). The menu consists of perennial classics like smashed cucumber salad (220 rubles), Gong Bao chicken (280 rubles), spicy Szechuan beef (350 rubles), and several types of dim sum (try the one with crabmeat — 390 rubles). Chase it down with a cold Tsingtao beer (270 rubles) or pu-erh tea for just 120 rubles

Restaurant

China Bistro

+7 (495) 227 3808
7 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

Four Rooms 

Wine bar, coffee shop and a restaurant rolled into one 

Located on Kamergersky Pereulok, Four Rooms is divided into three areas: a coffee shop at the entrance, a wine bar in the basement and a restaurant upstairs. The restaurant has a somewhat innovative menu. Try the duck confit with quinoa and carrot sauce (750 rubles) or salmon with potato rösti and sesame sauce (690 rubles).

Restaurant

Four Rooms

+7 (495) 651 0807
5/7 Kamergersky Pereulok
Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya

Dictatura Aestetica Bar 

Secret gin bar on the island 

An innocuous door with a chalk drawing of a martini glass signals the entrance to this watering hole. With its proliferation of candles, exposed brick walls and its interesting use of a bedstead as a sofa, the interior has the feel of a gothic den of iniquity. If you successfully navigate the standoffish doorman, the house gimlet (400 rubles) is a well-deserved reward.

Restaurant

Dictatura Aestetica Bar

+7 (495) 991 9946
6 Bersenevskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 2
Kropotkinskaya

