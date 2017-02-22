Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Aviator
Another restaurant with a view
Aviator can be found on the 52nd floor of the Federation
Tower, the highest in Moskva-City. While
the owners advertise molecular cuisine, in fact it’s
a new take on familiar European dishes. Try the
chicken liver pate coated in mango and cherry
(680 rubles) or the crème brûlée with porcini and
truffles (750 rubles). Alternatively, order a glass of
wine (from 900 rubles) or a water pipe.
Buffet No.11
Snack stop on the metro
The Soviet-style salads, chicken cutlets and
shchi (cabbage soup) served up at this nostalgic
buffet located between the two platforms
of the Filevskaya Line at the Arbatskaya metro
station are hardly the stuff to set the culinary
world on fire, but if you have time to kill
on your way home from work or feel parched
enough to buy a 20-ruble plastic cup of fruit
kompot (20 rubles), there’s now somewhere to
do it.
Fuda
High-end Chinese in Khamovniki
Twee water features, screens and lanterns —
they’re all here, but Fuda’s semi-palatial interiors
are a more upscale take on the traditional Chinese
format, and the menu offers more than sweetand-sour
by numbers — at a price. While not
worth going out of your way for, dishes like Fuda’s
spicy Szechuan-style carp (1,280 rubles) will redefine
your notion of what Chinese cuisine is about.
Lyubi Zhizn
Cheap Asian food in Chertanovo
Way out at the Columbus shopping mall in Chertanovo,
Lyubi Zhizn (Love Life) may well be the
cheapest pan-Asian restaurant in Moscow, dishing
up an excellent Singaporean laksa spicy soup
at just 270 rubles ($4.70), as well as the Indonesian
rice dish nasi with shrimp and chicken (280
rubles). There’s also a great selection of smoothies,
teas and a shop with Asian food and spices.
