Russia's Foreign Ministry Joins the Battle Against Fake News. (Seriously.)
Russia Retires Legendary Soviet-Designed Space Rocket
Russian Oil Giant Rosneft Expands in Middle East
Leaping for the Stars
One-Quarter of February Rainfall Hits Moscow in 48 Hours
Russian Opposition’s Dmitry Gudkov Announces Plan to Run For Moscow Mayor in 2018
Meat Market
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Feb 22, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:05
Feb 22, 2017 — 15:00
— Update: 15:05
Russia Prepares for High Camp Battle Behind Enemy Lines
Trump's New National Security Adviser Is No Friend of Russia's
Putin Orders Demolition of Moscow's Iconic Post-War Apartment Blocks
Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute
AVIATOR / FACEBOOK

Aviator 

Another restaurant with a view 

Aviator can be found on the 52nd floor of the Federation Tower, the highest in Moskva-City. While the owners advertise molecular cuisine, in fact it’s a new take on familiar European dishes. Try the chicken liver pate coated in mango and cherry (680 rubles) or the crème brûlée with porcini and truffles (750 rubles). Alternatively, order a glass of wine (from 900 rubles) or a water pipe.

Restaurant

Aviator

+7 (999) 987 9777
12 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya
Vystavochnaya

Read more


Buffet No.11 

Snack stop on the metro 

The Soviet-style salads, chicken cutlets and shchi (cabbage soup) served up at this nostalgic buffet located between the two platforms of the Filevskaya Line at the Arbatskaya metro station are hardly the stuff to set the culinary world on fire, but if you have time to kill on your way home from work or feel parched enough to buy a 20-ruble plastic cup of fruit kompot (20 rubles), there’s now somewhere to do it.

Restaurant

Buffet No.11

Ulitsa Vozdvizhenka
Arbatskaya (Filevskaya Line)

Read more


Fuda 

High-end Chinese in Khamovniki 

Twee water features, screens and lanterns — they’re all here, but Fuda’s semi-palatial interiors are a more upscale take on the traditional Chinese format, and the menu offers more than sweetand-sour by numbers — at a price. While not worth going out of your way for, dishes like Fuda’s spicy Szechuan-style carp (1,280 rubles) will redefine your notion of what Chinese cuisine is about.

Restaurant

Fuda

+7 (495) 150 2188
28 Komsomolsky Prospekt, MDM building
Frunzenskaya

Read more


Lyubi Zhizn 

Cheap Asian food in Chertanovo 

Way out at the Columbus shopping mall in Chertanovo, Lyubi Zhizn (Love Life) may well be the cheapest pan-Asian restaurant in Moscow, dishing up an excellent Singaporean laksa spicy soup at just 270 rubles ($4.70), as well as the Indonesian rice dish nasi with shrimp and chicken (280 rubles). There’s also a great selection of smoothies, teas and a shop with Asian food and spices.

Restaurant

Lyubi Zhizn

+7 (495) 150 8886
13A Kirovogradskaya
Prazhskaya

Read more


Exhibition

Yasumasa Morimura. The History of Self Portraiture

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Western Art
to Apr. 09

90 works by this Japanese conceptual artist, who since the early 1980s has been embedding himself into iconic images appropriated from art history, mass media, and popular culture, producing photographs that simultaneously celebrate, satirize, and explore their enduring influence and the stories they convey. Read more

Read more

Recognizing a Problem

2 days ago

Russia now recognizes documents issued by breakaway republics in eastern Ukraine. But has it weighed the consequences?

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 16

Drag Queens; Cyber Crime; Scarf Scandal

The Diplomatic Life of Vitaly Churkin

This year's Eurovision song contest in Kiev is set for political controversy

Moscow knows little about General McMaster, but isn't particularly happy with what it does know

see more

Gorky tweets about his personal life. Lenin talks business in letters to his lover.

The Art of a Raw Deal (Op-ed)

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a ...

Exhibition

Naive

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Petrovka
to Apr. 30

Retrospective of Naive Art from the 19th to the 21st century includes paintings and graphics by acclaimed avant-garde artists Kazimir Malevich, Mikhail Larionov, Natalya Goncharova, David Burlyuk, conceptialists Ilya Kabakov, Sergei Anufriyev and others. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Hijab Politics: A Tiny Russian Village on the Frontlines of Religious Dispute

A ban on Islamic headscarves in Mordovia has ignited a nationwide debate over the line between ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Meat Market

One of the latest additions to the food court at Danilovsky Market, which has been undergoing ...

