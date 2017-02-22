Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Aviator Another restaurant with a view Aviator can be found on the 52nd floor of the Federation Tower, the highest in Moskva-City. While the owners advertise molecular cuisine, in fact it’s a new take on familiar European dishes. Try the chicken liver pate coated in mango and cherry (680 rubles) or the crème brûlée with porcini and truffles (750 rubles). Alternatively, order a glass of wine (from 900 rubles) or a water pipe.



Restaurant Aviator +7 (999) 987 9777 12 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya Vystavochnaya

Buffet No.11 Snack stop on the metro The Soviet-style salads, chicken cutlets and shchi (cabbage soup) served up at this nostalgic buffet located between the two platforms of the Filevskaya Line at the Arbatskaya metro station are hardly the stuff to set the culinary world on fire, but if you have time to kill on your way home from work or feel parched enough to buy a 20-ruble plastic cup of fruit kompot (20 rubles), there’s now somewhere to do it.



Fuda High-end Chinese in Khamovniki Twee water features, screens and lanterns — they’re all here, but Fuda’s semi-palatial interiors are a more upscale take on the traditional Chinese format, and the menu offers more than sweetand-sour by numbers — at a price. While not worth going out of your way for, dishes like Fuda’s spicy Szechuan-style carp (1,280 rubles) will redefine your notion of what Chinese cuisine is about.



Restaurant Fuda +7 (495) 150 2188 28 Komsomolsky Prospekt, MDM building Frunzenskaya

Lyubi Zhizn Cheap Asian food in Chertanovo Way out at the Columbus shopping mall in Chertanovo, Lyubi Zhizn (Love Life) may well be the cheapest pan-Asian restaurant in Moscow, dishing up an excellent Singaporean laksa spicy soup at just 270 rubles ($4.70), as well as the Indonesian rice dish nasi with shrimp and chicken (280 rubles). There’s also a great selection of smoothies, teas and a shop with Asian food and spices.

