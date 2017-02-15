Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Grand Eclair
French pastries à la Russe
The eclair is Moscow’s latest confectionary obsession.
After the arrival of French chain L’Eclair
de Génie, new spots to eat these sweet treats
keep popping up. Grand Eclair, housed in an art
deco styled room, sells eclairs “à la Russe,” which
means they have lots of butter and are inexpensive.
A chocolate spice or a vanilla eclair will set
you back 250 rubles; raspberry with aloe — 450.
+7 (495) 510 3050
grandeclair.ru
15 Bolshaya Yakimanka
Metro Polyanka
Read more
Kofeprovod
No fuss coffee
You might have seen the Kofeprovod brand
before — perhaps at a pop-up stand in Gorky
Park or in the Omega Plaza business center.
Their newest branch near Kurskaya is a caffeine
pit-stop that keeps things to the point.
The coffee on offer is simple, no-nonsense, and,
best of all, won’t break the bank. An Americano
costs just 100 rubles.
Read more
Tochka Dzy
Pan-Asian cuisine
Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of Le Сordon Bleu
culinary school and a former chef at Strana, Kotoroi
Net, owned by the prominent Moscow restaurateur
Arkady Novikov, just opened his own
place near Tsvetnoi shopping mall. At Tochka Dzy
you can try all the most popular Asian soups —
from Vietnamese pho bo (320 rubles) to Japanese
ramen (320 rubles with pork).
Read more
Pizza Like Pie and Bike
A slice of Italy
Given that bicycles are absent from its small stall
in the Pogozhskaya indoor market, it’s unclear
where PLPB got its unwieldy name. Happily, its
freshly made pizzas baked in a real stone oven
are absolutely delicious. Try the “Parma” pizza
with artichoke and arugula for the reasonable
price of 450 rubles.
Read more
