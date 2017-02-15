Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Grand Eclair French pastries à la Russe The eclair is Moscow’s latest confectionary obsession. After the arrival of French chain L’Eclair de Génie, new spots to eat these sweet treats keep popping up. Grand Eclair, housed in an art deco styled room, sells eclairs “à la Russe,” which means they have lots of butter and are inexpensive. A chocolate spice or a vanilla eclair will set you back 250 rubles; raspberry with aloe — 450. +7 (495) 510 3050 grandeclair.ru 15 Bolshaya Yakimanka Metro Polyanka



Kofeprovod No fuss coffee You might have seen the Kofeprovod brand before — perhaps at a pop-up stand in Gorky Park or in the Omega Plaza business center. Their newest branch near Kurskaya is a caffeine pit-stop that keeps things to the point. The coffee on offer is simple, no-nonsense, and, best of all, won’t break the bank. An Americano costs just 100 rubles.



Tochka Dzy Pan-Asian cuisine Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of Le Сordon Bleu culinary school and a former chef at Strana, Kotoroi Net, owned by the prominent Moscow restaurateur Arkady Novikov, just opened his own place near Tsvetnoi shopping mall. At Tochka Dzy you can try all the most popular Asian soups — from Vietnamese pho bo (320 rubles) to Japanese ramen (320 rubles with pork).



