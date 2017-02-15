Russia
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Feb 15, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 16:42
Feb 15, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 16:42
Russia
Buyer's Remorse: Trump's Position on Crimea Angers Russia
Russia
What Does Michael Flynn’s Resignation Mean for U.S.-Russia Ties?
Russia
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 3, Feb. 6 - Feb. 12)
Meanwhile…
British Historian Caught in Ukraine-Russia Spat Accuses Both Sides of Spreading 'Propaganda'
Soups from all over Asia at Tochka Dzy Tochka Dzy

Grand Eclair 

French pastries à la Russe 

The eclair is Moscow’s latest confectionary obsession. After the arrival of French chain L’Eclair de Génie, new spots to eat these sweet treats keep popping up. Grand Eclair, housed in an art deco styled room, sells eclairs “à la Russe,” which means they have lots of butter and are inexpensive. A chocolate spice or a vanilla eclair will set you back 250 rubles; raspberry with aloe — 450. +7 (495) 510 3050 grandeclair.ru 15 Bolshaya Yakimanka Metro Polyanka

Restaurant

Grand Eclair

+7 (495) 510 3050
15 Bolshaya Yakimanka
Polyanka

Read more


Kofeprovod 

No fuss coffee 

You might have seen the Kofeprovod brand before — perhaps at a pop-up stand in Gorky Park or in the Omega Plaza business center. Their newest branch near Kurskaya is a caffeine pit-stop that keeps things to the point. The coffee on offer is simple, no-nonsense, and, best of all, won’t break the bank. An Americano costs just 100 rubles. 

Restaurant

Kofeprovod

+7 (926) 785 1843
9 Yakovoapstolsky Pereulok, Bdlg. 1
Kurskaya

Read more


Tochka Dzy 

Pan-Asian cuisine  

Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of Le Сordon Bleu culinary school and a former chef at Strana, Kotoroi Net, owned by the prominent Moscow restaurateur Arkady Novikov, just opened his own place near Tsvetnoi shopping mall. At Tochka Dzy you can try all the most popular Asian soups — from Vietnamese pho bo (320 rubles) to Japanese ramen (320 rubles with pork). 

Restaurant

Tochka Dzy

+7 (925) 871 7210
7 Tsvetnoi Bulvar
Tsvetnoi Bulvar, Trubnaya

Read more


Pizza Like Pie and Bike 

A slice of Italy 

Given that bicycles are absent from its small stall in the Pogozhskaya indoor market, it’s unclear where PLPB got its unwieldy name. Happily, its freshly made pizzas baked in a real stone oven are absolutely delicious. Try the “Parma” pizza with artichoke and arugula for the reasonable price of 450 rubles. 

Restaurant

Pizza Like Pie and Bike

+7 (967) 166 6618
1 Rogozhsky Val
Proletarskaya

Read more


