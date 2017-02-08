Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Spices
Spice up your life
Spices has all the hallmarks of a high-class restaurant:
beautiful design, unique concept and elegant
dishes. The leg of lamb with quinoa and sea buckthorn
sauce (920 rubles) practically slides off the
bone. Pair it with a wood-oven baked side, another
Spice’s innovation. Wash it down with one of
their selection of Chinese teas or a sweet and
spicy pot of Masala milk tea (500 rubles).
Read more
Magnum Wine Bar
Save water, drink wine
This new wine bar and emporium comes from
the owners of the hugely popular Boston Seafood.
With over 800 vintages on offer, your problem
won’t be finding a tipple you like, but making your
choice. The wine menu is handily split into sections
like “everyday” and “gourmet,” with a glass
starting at 350 rubles and rising to eye-watering
amounts. The food menu features chic, beautifully
presented European dishes.
Read more
Rakovaya
Crawfish and beer
Rakovaya has impressive menu of German and
American IPAs, but the top picks here are Punk
IPA (320 rubles) and Russian-made Volkovskaya
IPA (230 rubles). The menu offers a short, but
diverse selection of good food to drink by. You
can’t got wrong with steamed muscles in an herbed
cream sauce (980 rubles). But you have to try
the crawfish (raki) that Rakovaya is named after.
Read more
Tartaria/Cevicheria
Meat- and fish-lover’s paradise
Tartaria opened next to its sister restaurant Cevicheria
on the waterfront of the Moscow River.
Tartaria offers a choice of succulent chicken, venison,
duck or rack of lamb. You can tuck into 10
kinds of tartar, but we recommend the venison
with juniper aioli (890 rubles). If you want to see
the chefs at work, tilt your head up to peek into
the elevated open kitchen in the back corner
Read more
