Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
4 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
4 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Moscow
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Moscow
Russian Opposition Activist Mark Galperin Arrested
Moscow
A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price
4 hours ago Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin
4 hours ago Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Feb 8, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 20:02
Feb 8, 2017 — 19:00
— Update: 20:02
Most Read
Russia
Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise
Moscow
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Opinion
Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)
Moscow
1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Tartaria/Cevicheria AFISHA.RU

Spices 

Spice up your life 

Spices has all the hallmarks of a high-class restaurant: beautiful design, unique concept and elegant dishes. The leg of lamb with quinoa and sea buckthorn sauce (920 rubles) practically slides off the bone. Pair it with a wood-oven baked side, another Spice’s innovation. Wash it down with one of their selection of Chinese teas or a sweet and spicy pot of Masala milk tea (500 rubles).

Restaurant

Spices

+7 (499) 922 2188
4/1 Kamergersky Pereulok
Teatralnaya, Pushkinskaya

Read more


Magnum Wine Bar 

Save water, drink wine 

This new wine bar and emporium comes from the owners of the hugely popular Boston Seafood. With over 800 vintages on offer, your problem won’t be finding a tipple you like, but making your choice. The wine menu is handily split into sections like “everyday” and “gourmet,” with a glass starting at 350 rubles and rising to eye-watering amounts. The food menu features chic, beautifully presented European dishes.

Restaurant

Magnum Wine Bar

+7 (495) 775 8805
5 Lesnaya Ulitsa
Belorusskaya

Read more


Rakovaya 

Crawfish and beer 

Rakovaya has impressive menu of German and American IPAs, but the top picks here are Punk IPA (320 rubles) and Russian-made Volkovskaya IPA (230 rubles). The menu offers a short, but diverse selection of good food to drink by. You can’t got wrong with steamed muscles in an herbed cream sauce (980 rubles). But you have to try the crawfish (raki) that Rakovaya is named after.

Restaurant

Rakovaya

+7 (495) 908 5585
3 Tishinkskaya Ploshchad
Belorusskaya, Mayakovskaya

Read more


Tartaria/Cevicheria 

Meat- and fish-lover’s paradise 

Tartaria opened next to its sister restaurant Cevicheria on the waterfront of the Moscow River. Tartaria offers a choice of succulent chicken, venison, duck or rack of lamb. You can tuck into 10 kinds of tartar, but we recommend the venison with juniper aioli (890 rubles). If you want to see the chefs at work, tilt your head up to peek into the elevated open kitchen in the back corner

Restaurant

Tartaria/Cevicheria

+7 (495) 132 2399
15/1 Prechistenskaya Naberezhnaya
Kropotkinskaya, Park Kultury

Read more


Related
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape
Moscow
Russian Historical Revisionism Goes to the Movies
Moscow
Ruski: New Russian Cuisine Above the Clouds

Alexei Navalny’s Sisyphean Battle

13 minutes ago

A suspended sentence for leading Putin critic surprised no one, and it isn’t about to end his presidential ambitions.

1 hour ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

4 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

4 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

6 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

7 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

8 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

1 hour ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

4 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

4 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 hour ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

4 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

4 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

1 day ago

1 day ago

Five Exhibits You Need To See

From Rousseau to Kandinsky: five best shows to see this week

Exhibition

Georgian Avant-Garde: 1920s-1930s

Pushkin Museum of Fine Arts / Private Collections
to Mar. 12

Works by Niko Pirosmani, Lado Gudiashvili, David Kakabadze, Kirill Zdanevich, Yelena Akhvlediani and others from major Russian and Georgian museum and private collections. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

The Richest Man in Russia's Parliament Does What Donald Trump Won't and Pays the Price

4 hours ago

Russia's Beautiful Future Is 'Inevitable' — Putin

4 hours ago

Arnold Schwarzenegger to Star in New Movie as Russian Murderer Vitaly Kaloyev

1 day ago
By Leonid Ragozin
Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

By Leonid Ragozin
By Leonid Ragozin
1 day ago

The main immediate result of Trump’s victory is that the structured and more-or-less predictable post-1991 world is gone. In its place is a window of possibility for both horrible and unbelievably optimistic scenarios.

Print edition — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Queen's Jubilee — 65 Years and 11 Russian Leaders

2 days, 5 hours ago
As the queen celebrates her Sapphire Jubilee on Monday, The Moscow Times brings you an illustrated history of her meetings with Soviet and Russian leaders ...

6 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

7 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

8 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)

1 day ago

Lenin discusses Ukraine with a prisoner of war. British intellectuals including Bertrand Russell sense the enormity of events on the horizon. The atmosphere in the Tsar’s palace becomes increasingly ominous.

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

see more

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

1 day ago

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy ...

1 day ago

The Devil Inside: Russians Turn to Exorcists

Convinced they are possessed by demons, thousands of Russians are turning to a rockstar exorcist for help.

New issue — 6 days ago

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
2 days ago
By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples

The Week Moscow Fell Out With Minsk (Op-ed)

By David Marples
David Marples
By David Marples
2 days ago

Tensions are rising between authoritarian allies Lukashenko and Putin, as Russia introduces border controls, and Belarus calls foul

9 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

10 hours ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

19 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

20 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

Wed. Feb. 08

More events
Triptych Theater
The Space Between Us Cinema
The Love for Three Oranges Opera
Elegance and Splendour of Art Deco Exhibition
Amsterdam Theater
From the Land of the Moon Cinema

9 hours ago

Support for Death Penalty in Russia Plummets

10 hours ago

Pro-Russian Guerilla Commander Mikhail 'Givi' Tolstykh Assassinated in Donetsk

19 hours ago

Russian Library Cancels Harry Potter Quiz Over Concerns About ‘Dangerous Potions’

20 hours ago

The Same Day Russia Blocked Brazzers, It Unblocked YouPorn

1 day ago

Putin Signs Law Decriminalizing Domestic Abuse

1 day ago

Russian Phone Operators Could Be Compensated for Implementing Anti-Terror Law

6 hours ago

Russian Activist Navalny Given 5-Year Suspended Sentence in Kirovles Retrial

7 hours ago

Russian Toy Store Detskiy Mir to Raise $355M on Moscow Stock Exchange

8 hours ago

Russian Government Named Biggest Threat to Competitive Economy

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

1 day ago
After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, signaling a new foreign policy ...

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

2 days ago
For a man who only took up photography in earnest ...

Ukraine, Not Russia, Hacked the U.S. Elections, Kremlin Propaganda Reveals

1 day ago
After obsessing over Donald Trump’s presidency for the past two weeks, Russian TV propaganda shifted its coverage noticeably, ...
From our partners
Vacancies for qualified native English speaking teachers
Winners of the 2017 Art Newspaper Russia Awards
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

Exhibition

Philippe Chancel. Rebel’s Paris 1982

Panthers and Vikings — two notorious Parisian youth culture gangs from the 1980s the in photographs

The Multimedia Art Museum
to Feb. 26

A series of works by this Paris-based photographer who for over two decades has been taking pictures which sit between art, documentary and journalism. Read more

Read more

2 days ago

2 days ago

A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center

For a man who only took up photography in earnest at a time when others might ...

2 days ago

2 days ago

Russians Are Getting Used to Being Broke

Russia is seeing not just a decline in consumption, but a fundamental change in the consumer ...

Most Read

Moscow’s $170-Million Syrian Cruise

Five Exhibits You Need To See

Liberal vs Illiberal: Welcome to the New Bipolar World (Op-Ed)

1917, Tweeted: Chronicle of the Russian Revolution (Part 2, Jan. 30- Feb. 4)
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+