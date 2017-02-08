Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Spices Spice up your life Spices has all the hallmarks of a high-class restaurant: beautiful design, unique concept and elegant dishes. The leg of lamb with quinoa and sea buckthorn sauce (920 rubles) practically slides off the bone. Pair it with a wood-oven baked side, another Spice’s innovation. Wash it down with one of their selection of Chinese teas or a sweet and spicy pot of Masala milk tea (500 rubles).



Restaurant Spices +7 (499) 922 2188 4/1 Kamergersky Pereulok Teatralnaya, Pushkinskaya

Magnum Wine Bar Save water, drink wine This new wine bar and emporium comes from the owners of the hugely popular Boston Seafood. With over 800 vintages on offer, your problem won’t be finding a tipple you like, but making your choice. The wine menu is handily split into sections like “everyday” and “gourmet,” with a glass starting at 350 rubles and rising to eye-watering amounts. The food menu features chic, beautifully presented European dishes.



Rakovaya Crawfish and beer Rakovaya has impressive menu of German and American IPAs, but the top picks here are Punk IPA (320 rubles) and Russian-made Volkovskaya IPA (230 rubles). The menu offers a short, but diverse selection of good food to drink by. You can’t got wrong with steamed muscles in an herbed cream sauce (980 rubles). But you have to try the crawfish (raki) that Rakovaya is named after.



Restaurant Rakovaya +7 (495) 908 5585 3 Tishinkskaya Ploshchad Belorusskaya, Mayakovskaya

Tartaria/Cevicheria Meat- and fish-lover’s paradise Tartaria opened next to its sister restaurant Cevicheria on the waterfront of the Moscow River. Tartaria offers a choice of succulent chicken, venison, duck or rack of lamb. You can tuck into 10 kinds of tartar, but we recommend the venison with juniper aioli (890 rubles). If you want to see the chefs at work, tilt your head up to peek into the elevated open kitchen in the back corner

