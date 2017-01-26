Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Wake Cup Cafe Hong Kong breakfast in Moscow Egg waffles with bubbles, invented in Hong Kong and popular all over Asia, have finally arrived in Moscow. Try them with a cheese and ham filling (168 rubles) or with a variety of whipped cream and fruit fillings and toppings (from 158 rubles). A flat white is 119 rubles, while a cappuccino or a latte is just 100 rubles. The hot chocolate brownie with ice cream is also worth a try (159 rubles).

Restaurant Wake Cup +7 (905) 507 3034 5/1 Ulitsa Nizhniaya Maslovka Savyolovskaya

Steak it Easy Steaks and burgers after shopping Located on the fifth floor of AFIMALL shopping center, Steak It Easy is a new venture of the Vasilchuk brothers. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon, who used to work at Voronezh and 354. Sebbie specializes in unorthodox meat cuts — try his excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles) with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a wide selection of burgers (from 280 rubles).



Restaurant Steak it Easy +7 (495) 544 5377 2 Presnenskaya Ulitsa Vystavochnaya, Delovoy Tsentr

Nha Eat, dance, be happy Tucked away in a courtyard off Tverskaya, this Vietnamese cafe, bar and club boasts steaming bowls of pho by day and electronic beats by night. Stop off for lunch and munch on crisp Vietnamese spring rolls (290 rubles) and pillowy bao buns or come back later to sip on cocktails in the “club” room—complete with disco balls and DJ decks.



Restaurant Nha +7 (985) 014 1848 6 Stoleshnikov Pereulok Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

The Local Chefs Hotpot at Mega Khimki The Local Chefs is a new restaurant in the Khimki Mega mall food court, located on the second floor, which focuses on seafood. Try their ravioli with crab meat, tuna tartare (both 390 rubles) or dorado with mint and capers (590 rubles). There’s a hot pot option—get two liters of stock (200 rubles) and choose your ingredients (the seafood combination will cost you 690 rubles).

