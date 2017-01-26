Russia
5 hours ago Russian Newspaper Tells Battered Women to Cheer Up Because Abuse Increases Odds of Having Sons
9 hours ago Ukraine to Hold NATO Referendum – President Poroshenko
10 hours ago Moscow Restaurants - News & Openings
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Jan 26, 2017 — 09:00
— Update: Jan. 26 2017 — 10:05
Jan 26, 2017 — 09:00
— Update: Jan. 26 2017 — 10:05
Moscow
American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump
Russia
Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls
Moscow
Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow
Russia
The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line

Wake Cup Cafe 

Hong Kong breakfast in Moscow 

Egg waffles with bubbles, invented in Hong Kong and popular all over Asia, have finally arrived in Moscow. Try them with a cheese and ham filling (168 rubles) or with a variety of whipped cream and fruit fillings and toppings (from 158 rubles). A flat white is 119 rubles, while a cappuccino or a latte is just 100 rubles. The hot chocolate brownie with ice cream is also worth a try (159 rubles). 

Restaurant

Wake Cup

+7 (905) 507 3034
5/1 Ulitsa Nizhniaya Maslovka
Savyolovskaya

Read more


Steak it Easy 

Steaks and burgers after shopping 

Located on the fifth floor of AFIMALL shopping center, Steak It Easy is a new venture of the Vasilchuk brothers. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon, who used to work at Voronezh and 354. Sebbie specializes in unorthodox meat cuts — try his excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles) with mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a wide selection of burgers (from 280 rubles).

Restaurant

Steak it Easy

+7 (495) 544 5377
2 Presnenskaya Ulitsa
Vystavochnaya, Delovoy Tsentr

Read more


Nha 

Eat, dance, be happy 

Tucked away in a courtyard off Tverskaya, this Vietnamese cafe, bar and club boasts steaming bowls of pho by day and electronic beats by night. Stop off for lunch and munch on crisp Vietnamese spring rolls (290 rubles) and pillowy bao buns or come back later to sip on cocktails in the “club” room—complete with disco balls and DJ decks. 

Restaurant

Nha

+7 (985) 014 1848
6 Stoleshnikov Pereulok
Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

Read more


The Local Chefs 

Hotpot at Mega Khimki 

The Local Chefs is a new restaurant in the Khimki Mega mall food court, located on the second floor, which focuses on seafood. Try their ravioli with crab meat, tuna tartare (both 390 rubles) or dorado with mint and capers (590 rubles). There’s a hot pot option—get two liters of stock (200 rubles) and choose your ingredients (the seafood combination will cost you 690 rubles). 

Restaurant

The Local Chefs

+7 (495) 787 1877
39 Leningradskaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 5, Khimki
Rechnoy Vokzal, Planernaya

Read more


Moscow
Storm Warning Announced as Heavy Snow Hits Moscow
Moscow
Siberians Mock Muscovites for Panic Over Record Freezing Temperatures
Moscow
Muchnik's Picks: Masha i Medvedi, Meydeleh and More Music in Moscow on the Weekend
Moscow
Seven Ideas to Help You Get Back into Shape

In December, a Trump surrogate was dispatched to talk with U.S. firms in Russia. The topic on everyone's minds: the damage caused by sanctions. But neither side is willing to say they discussed lifting them.

11 hours ago

Anti-Kremlin Activist Hospitalized Again in Moscow

12 hours ago

Gang Accused of Dealing Drugs From Russian Kindergarden

12 hours ago

Russian Vodka Exports Soar

Exhibition

Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca

Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican

Tretyakov Gallery
to Feb. 19

This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more

Read more

1 day ago
By Maxim Trudolyubov
Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov

Russia, the Catalyst of Change (Op-Ed)

By Maxim Trudolyubov
By Maxim Trudolyubov
1 day ago

In the 1970s, the Soviet project presented the West with an existential challenge. Russia’s influence in today’s Europe and the U.S is of similar nature.

Print edition — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict

The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy

3 days, 8 hours ago
Major Martin Manoff, an employee of the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, traveled throughout Russia for two years before being expelled by Soviet authorities on charges ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to ...

1 day ago

Stage East

Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

1 day ago

An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

According to two sources, the treason and espionage charges against these hackers are likely part of a cover story. Ultimately, the loss of Shaltai Boltai is a major blow to the Federal Security Service's reputation.

New issue — yesterday

February 02

Russian Exorcists; An FSB Plot; Ukraine Conflict
3 days ago
By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov

It Started With a Call

By Vladimir Frolov
Vladimir Frolov
By Vladimir Frolov
3 days ago

Presidents Trump and Putin lay the foundations of a new partnership that could upend the global order.

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United States. But the 28 year-old ...

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

1 day ago
New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald ...

Stage East

1 day ago
Home for Stephen Ochsner is in the middle of the Rocky Mountains, in the heart of the United ...
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
An American Cover Story for Russia's Undercover Hackers

Exhibition

Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance

Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center
to Feb. 05

Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

1 day ago

Ukraine's Donbass Drifts into 'Alternative Peace'

New clashes erupt as Moscow and Kiev prepare for Donald Trump's uncertain foreign policy.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Donald Trump Gives Hungarian Autocrat's Bromance With Putin a Boost

It’s not every day Vladimir Putin finds himself on European soil. But this week, the Russian ...

American Business Lobby In Moscow Sees Sympathetic Ally In President Trump

Belarus Accuses Russia of Violating Treaties With New Border Controls

Eight Mind-Blowing Quests in Moscow

The Epidemic That Was Forced to Wait in Line
