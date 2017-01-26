Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Wake Cup Cafe
Hong Kong breakfast in Moscow
Egg waffles with bubbles, invented in Hong Kong and popular all over Asia, have finally arrived in Moscow. Try them with a cheese and ham filling (168 rubles) or with a variety of whipped cream and fruit fillings and toppings (from 158 rubles). A flat white is 119 rubles, while a cappuccino or a latte is just 100 rubles. The hot chocolate brownie with ice cream is also worth a try (159 rubles).
Steak it Easy
Steaks and burgers after shopping
Located on the fifth floor of AFIMALL shopping
center, Steak It Easy is a new venture of the Vasilchuk
brothers. The chef is Australian Sebbie Kenyon,
who used to work at Voronezh and 354. Sebbie
specializes in unorthodox meat cuts — try his
excellent picanha or skirt steaks (600 rubles) with
mashed potatoes and truffle oil. There’s also a
wide selection of burgers (from 280 rubles).
Nha
Eat, dance, be happy
Tucked away in a courtyard off Tverskaya, this
Vietnamese cafe, bar and club boasts steaming
bowls of pho by day and electronic beats
by night. Stop off for lunch and munch on crisp
Vietnamese spring rolls (290 rubles) and pillowy
bao buns or come back later to sip on cocktails
in the “club” room—complete with disco balls
and DJ decks.
The Local Chefs
Hotpot at Mega Khimki
The Local Chefs is a new restaurant in the
Khimki Mega mall food court, located on the
second floor, which focuses on seafood. Try
their ravioli with crab meat, tuna tartare (both
390 rubles) or dorado with mint and capers
(590 rubles). There’s a hot pot option—get two
liters of stock (200 rubles) and choose your
ingredients (the seafood combination will cost
you 690 rubles).
Roma Aeterna. Masterpieces of the Vatican Pinacotheca
Raphael, Caravaggio, Bellini from Vatican
This rare exhibit from the Vatican Museums includes works by Raphael, Caravaggio, Giovanni Bellini, Guercino, Pietro Perugino, Guido Reni, Nicolas Poussin. Read more
The Soviet Union Through the Lens of an American Spy
Gerhard Richter: Abstraction and Appearance
Retrospective of key works by this prominent German artist known for a prolific and stylistically varied exploration of painting, often incorporating and exploring the visual effects of photography. Read more