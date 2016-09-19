Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the glass, indulge your sweet tooth with a quality eclair or hit the dance floor this weekend, here's everywhere new and delicious in the city.

H2

Hudson reborn

Expats of Moscow wept when The Hudson Bar shut up shop over a year ago. Fans will be pleased to know that H2, its new incarnation, features the same familiar bar staff, dark wood interior and hearty pub grub, albeit in a new location on Lesnaya Ulitsa. Grab a quesadilla (450 rubles) or the eponymous Hudson pizza (600 rubles) before hitting the makeshift dance floor.

+7 (499) 250 8582

facebook.com/H2BarMoscow

20 Lesnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1, Metro Belorusskaya

Eklernaya Kler

Sweet treats on the Garden Ring

This tiny bakery shares its shop space with a florist. As you might have guessed, eclairs in familiar flavors — such as chocolate, vanilla or caramel — as well as less orthodox fillings like tarragon or pear and chestnut (170 rubles each) are the speciality here. You can also enjoy expertly made espresso-based drinks served in crystal glasses from 150 rubles.

+7 (495) 917 2630

facebook.com/klerekler

39/1 Ulitsa Zemlyanoi Val, Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya