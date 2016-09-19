Russia
Moscow TV Round-Up: White Sun of the Desert, Hipsters and The World of Czeslaw Milosz
The Smoky Sounds of Jazz at Moscow’s Garage Museum
Raphael: Poetry in Painting at the Pushkin Museum
Opposition Campaign Leaflets Banned for Putin Cartoon

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Sep. 19 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:33
By The Moscow Times
Sep. 19 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 13:33
By The Moscow Times
H2 H2 / Facebook

Another week, another round of new openings, bars to check out and menus to drool over. Whether you're looking to enjoy fine wine by the glass, indulge your sweet tooth with a quality eclair or hit the dance floor this weekend, here's everywhere new and delicious in the city.

H2

Hudson reborn

Expats of Moscow wept when The Hudson Bar shut up shop over a year ago. Fans will be pleased to know that H2, its new incarnation, features the same familiar bar staff, dark wood interior and hearty pub grub, albeit in a new location on Lesnaya Ulitsa. Grab a quesadilla (450 rubles) or the eponymous Hudson pizza (600 rubles) before hitting the makeshift dance floor.

+7 (499) 250 8582

facebook.com/H2BarMoscow

20 Lesnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1, Metro Belorusskaya

Eklernaya Kler

Sweet treats on the Garden Ring

This tiny bakery shares its shop space with a florist. As you might have guessed, eclairs in familiar flavors — such as chocolate, vanilla or caramel — as well as less orthodox fillings like tarragon or pear and chestnut (170 rubles each) are the speciality here. You can also enjoy expertly made espresso-based drinks served in crystal glasses from 150 rubles.

+7 (495) 917 2630

facebook.com/klerekler

39/1 Ulitsa Zemlyanoi Val, Metro Kurskaya, Chkalovskaya

Grand Cru
Grand Cru Grand Cru / Facebook

Grand Cru

Wine taken seriously

This “wine library” offers 1,200 vintages available by the glass, but don‘t look for a wine list. Ask the waitstaff or choose from the bottle-lined walls. It‘s best frequented in the evening — the velvet decor looks best in candlelight. Start with the salad with goat cheese (1,150 rubles) off the new Grand Gourmet menu, then try the grill menu — the dorado (1,100 rubles) is so fresh it stares at you.

+7 (495) 650 0118

grandcru.ru

22 Malaya Bronnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 2, Metro Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

Rebro Adama

Farm fresh meat from Russia’s south

Rebro Adama (Adam’s Rib) is a great place for trying various types of meat on the cheap. Located at the trendy Danilovsky Market, Rebro Adama is a new project by butcher and restaurateur Tahir Kholikberdiyev, responsible for Kuban Meat and Yuzhane. Try the slow-cooked beef ribs in prune sauce (390 rubles) or the freshly made beef tartar (300 rubles).

+7 (962) 990 7933

facebook.com/adamsribmsk

74 Mytnaya Ulitsa, Metro Tulskaya

