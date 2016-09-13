Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Chasovaya
Quality coffee off the beaten track
The name Chasovaya stems from the word “chasy,” meaning a clock, which is featured extensively in the cafe’s minimalist design. Chasovaya’s skilled baristas serve up espresso-based drinks. Kick start your day with a smooth espresso (80 rubles), or opt for a cappuccino or one of Moscow’s speciality Raf coffees (from 150 rubles). Croissants are baked fresh each morning.
+7 (925) 555 6444
7/4 Goncharnaya Ulitsa, Metro Taganskaya, Marxistskaya
Dewar’s Powerhouse
Scotch eggs and single malt
Dewar’s Powerhouse has launched a new menu as part of its Scotch Egg Club. A staple of Scotland’s cuisine and a popular street food, the bar snack has been given a gourmet makeover by house chef Kim Yerunov. Choose from variations such as an egg wrapped in lamb meat or a quail’s egg with smoked codfish and potatoes. Pair with one of Dewar’s single malts (600 rubles per pairing).
+7 (495) 698 0550
Gorod Sad
Vegan and raw food paradise
This is the third Gorod Sad (city garden) to open in Moscow, but the first to combine the health food shop with an on-site cafe where you can tuck into their buckwheat udon (320 rubles) and fresh salads (from 150 rubles) after browsing the aisles to pick up quinoa, coconut water and other products packed with natural goodness for your home cooking projects.
+7 (916) 918 3133
16 Ulitsa Bolshaya Dmitrovka, Metro Pushkinskaya, Teatralnaya
Sibir
Burger joint with an Eastern edge
With its hanging plants, Scandinavian-inspired furnishings and industrial feel Sibir (Siberia) fits in perfectly with its hipster surroundings at Flacon Design Factory. Try the black burger with cheddar and bacon (450 rubles) or the vegetarian burger with brie, salsa and fresh salad (400 rubles). Pair with a fresh watermelon lemonade before heading for a wander around the complex.
+7 (965) 336 1328
36 Ulitsa Novodmitrovskaya, Bldg. 4, Metro Dmitrovskaya
