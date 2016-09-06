Russia
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Antikvarny Boutique & Bar

Ramen House 

Innovative Asian takeout 

Ramen House is the first pop-up cafe of the Mestnaya Yeda (Local Food) project. The Japanese take-out joint is located on the ground floor of the Rossiya concert hall, next to the flagship Chaikhona #1, a partner in this new venture. The main attraction is the sushirito— an innovative cross between sushi and—you guessed it—a burrito. The pork ramen is also pretty good (250 rubles). 

2 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya facebook.com/RamenHouseMoscow 



Antikvarny Boutique & Bar 

The best kept secret in town 

Ring the doorbell of this discreet basement venue to discover the hybrid of an antique shop, private members’ club and upscale eatery. Antikvarny’s interior was designed by Natalya Belonogova, and all of the furnishings — mostly from the 1950s and 1960s — can be purchased by guests. The venue transitions seamlessly from coffee shop to cocktail bar to fancy restaurant depending on your mood. 

5 Zvonarsky Pereulok. Metro Trubnaya facebook.com/antiquarny 

Corner Burger 

For the carnivores of Moscow 

In a city saturated with gourmet burger bars, Corner Burger stands out for its wide selection of dishes, creative taste combinations and drinks menu. This second branch opened on the site of the Montalto pizzeria, and you can still order pizza from the new eatery if you wish. Chow down on a burger with mango, cherries and goat’s cheese (650 rubles), for a taste you won’t find in McDonald’s, or opt for the Slider Trio (700 rubles) for miniature bites of the restaurant’s best burgers. 

+7 (499) 250 0731 20. Sadovaya-Kudrinskaya Ulitsa. Metro Barrikadnaya cornerburger.ru 

