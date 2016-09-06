Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Ramen House Innovative Asian takeout Ramen House is the first pop-up cafe of the Mestnaya Yeda (Local Food) project. The Japanese take-out joint is located on the ground floor of the Rossiya concert hall, next to the flagship Chaikhona #1, a partner in this new venture. The main attraction is the sushirito— an innovative cross between sushi and—you guessed it—a burrito. The pork ramen is also pretty good (250 rubles). 2 Pushkin Square. Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya facebook.com/RamenHouseMoscow





Antikvarny Boutique & Bar The best kept secret in town Ring the doorbell of this discreet basement venue to discover the hybrid of an antique shop, private members’ club and upscale eatery. Antikvarny’s interior was designed by Natalya Belonogova, and all of the furnishings — mostly from the 1950s and 1960s — can be purchased by guests. The venue transitions seamlessly from coffee shop to cocktail bar to fancy restaurant depending on your mood. 5 Zvonarsky Pereulok. Metro Trubnaya facebook.com/antiquarny

