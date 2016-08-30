Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft beer before catching a movie at the Pioner summer cinema, we've got your culinary cravings sorted.
Aura
Pan-Asian at Avtozavodskaya
Aura is worth a visit if you find yourself around Avtozavodskaya, a rather trendy neighborhood since the opening of the ZIL cultural center. Start with the wonton soup (350 rubles), then continue with tender chicken curry (590 rubles) or the rich spinach palak paneer (450 rubles). Pair your meal with a fragrant masala tea (340 rubles).
+7 (495) 803 3615
26 Leninskaya Sloboda
Metro Avtozavodskaya
Get Jerry
Beer and burger fix in the center
Get Jerry has the feel of a dive bar that scrubs up well. The staff are friendly, the decor is modern and the menu has some of the cheapest bites you’re going to get for such a central location — special mention to the dirty cheeseburger (320 rubles). Beer is the star of the show, with countless varieties from both home and abroad.
4 Strastnoi Bulvar, Bldg. 4
Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya
Local People
Grown-up dining in a stylish interior
Searching for delicious European food and an upmarket atmosphere? Local People offers all the classics with a couple of surprising twists. Tuck into the hummus served with bruschetta or the crab cake garnished with green apple chutney. With a 20 percent discount if you eat before 5 p.m., it’s the perfect spot for a leisurely lunch.
+7 (495) 662 6458
69 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya
Metro Belorusskaya
Pion
Summer cafe in the great outdoors
Set in idyllic Sokolniki Park, Pion offers you the chance to enjoy nature while feasting on a range of grill dishes or sampling an excellent selection of craft beers and ciders. Located next to the Pioner outdoor cinema, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing al fresco lunch before heading over for a movie in the sunshine.
+7 (905) 558 1991
10 Mitkovsky Proezd
Metro Sokolniki
4 hours ago
The Uzbek government has denied reports that the country’s long serving president, Islam Karimov, has died following a brain hemorrhage. Doctors are currently describing Karimov's condition as “stable,” a source close to the Uzbek government ...
1 day agoRussian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.
1 day agoRussian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization
Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.
1 day ago
1 day ago
17 hours agoFamous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
17 hours agoFamous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
2 hours agoChinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb