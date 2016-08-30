Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
City Lifehack
5 minutes ago Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay
54 minutes ago Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban
57 minutes ago Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
Moscow
Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes
Moscow
United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign
Moscow
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Aug. 30 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 11:13
By The Moscow Times
Aug. 30 2016 — 14:00
— Update: 11:13
By The Moscow Times
Most Read
World
Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested
World
Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
World
Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future
Russia
Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts
Aura

Whether you're looking for pan-Asian bites near the Zil cultural center, a burger and beer fix in the center or somewhere to enjoy a craft beer before catching a movie at the Pioner summer cinema, we've got your culinary cravings sorted.

Aura

Pan-Asian at Avtozavodskaya

Aura is worth a visit if you find yourself around Avtozavodskaya, a rather trendy neighborhood since the opening of the ZIL cultural center. Start with the wonton soup (350 rubles), then continue with tender chicken curry (590 rubles) or the rich spinach palak paneer (450 rubles). Pair your meal with a fragrant masala tea (340 rubles).

+7 (495) 803 3615

aurarest.su

26 Leninskaya Sloboda

Metro Avtozavodskaya

Get Jerry

Get Jerry

Beer and burger fix in the center

Get Jerry has the feel of a dive bar that scrubs up well. The staff are friendly, the decor is modern and the menu has some of the cheapest bites you’re going to get for such a central location — special mention to the dirty cheeseburger (320 rubles). Beer is the star of the show, with countless varieties from both home and abroad.

facebook.com/Get-Jerry

4 Strastnoi Bulvar, Bldg. 4

Metro Pushkinskaya, Chekhovskaya

Local People

Local People

Grown-up dining in a stylish interior

Searching for delicious European food and an upmarket atmosphere? Local People offers all the classics with a couple of surprising twists. Tuck into the hummus served with bruschetta or the crab cake garnished with green apple chutney. With a 20 percent discount if you eat before 5 p.m., it’s the perfect spot for a leisurely lunch.

+7 (495) 662 6458

localpeople.moscow

69 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya

Metro Belorusskaya

Cafe Pion

Pion

Summer cafe in the great outdoors

Set in idyllic Sokolniki Park, Pion offers you the chance to enjoy nature while feasting on a range of grill dishes or sampling an excellent selection of craft beers and ciders. Located next to the Pioner outdoor cinema, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy a relaxing al fresco lunch before heading over for a movie in the sunshine.

+7 (905) 558 1991

pioner-cinema.ru/cafepion

10 Mitkovsky Proezd

Metro Sokolniki

Related
Moscow
Best of Moscow: Eight Ways to Enjoy the Last Gasp of Summer
Moscow
SUBTITLE Film Festival Comes to Moscow
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: Playful Pan-Asian at Mahjong
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: A Match Made in Heaven at Wine & Crab
Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

4 hours ago

The Uzbek government has denied reports that the country’s long serving president, Islam Karimov, has died following a brain hemorrhage. Doctors are currently describing Karimov's condition as “stable,” a source close to the Uzbek government ...

5 minutes ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

54 minutes ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

57 minutes ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

2 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

2 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

16 hours ago

Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious ...

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious ...

18 hours ago

18 hours ago

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Reports of the alleged death of the President of Uzbekistan, Islam Karimov, have been denied by officials in Tashkent, who say his condition is "serious ...

coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places  to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

5 minutes ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

54 minutes ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

57 minutes ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices

5 minutes ago

Russian Car Plant Workers Take to the Streets After Months Without Pay

54 minutes ago

Over 100 Russian Paralympic Athletes Appeal Doping Ban

57 minutes ago

Russia's Ministry of Economic Development Pins Hopes on Rising Oil Prices
3 days ago
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
Putin and the Ayatollah: A Bromance to Watch
By David Patrikarakos
David Patrikarakos
By David Patrikarakos
3 days ago

Of all today’s political bromances, perhaps the most interesting is between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Russia and Iran have enjoyed strong economic links since 1991, when Moscow agreed to build Iran’s nuclear reactor at Bushehr. Russia badly needed ...

Print edition — 5 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

1 day ago

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, a graduate of Ragout culinary school, Shell Yes celebrates freshness and flavor with an emphasis on simple seafood fare.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

1 day ago

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, a graduate of Ragout culinary school, Shell Yes celebrates freshness and flavor with an emphasis on simple seafood fare.

1 day ago

Moscow Restaurants: Say Yes to Shell Yes

1 day ago

Located just a short walk from Trubnaya metro station, Shell Yes is tucked behind a monastery on the corner of Rozhdestvensky Bulvar and Maly Kiselny Pereulok. Established by Lera Golovanova, a graduate of Ragout culinary school, Shell Yes celebrates freshness and flavor with an emphasis on simple seafood fare.

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

see more

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable ...

1 day ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through ...

1 day ago

Russian Lender Sberbank Overtakes Gazprom Capitalization

Sberbank’s capitalization on the Moscow Stock Exchange reached 3.24 trillion rubles as of Friday, Aug. 26, while Gazprom’s stood slightly lower at 3.19 trillion rubles. Rosneft remains Russia’s most valuable company, with capitalization of 3.72 trillion rubles.

New issue — 5 days ago

August 25

Russia teaches China hockey; FGM in Dagestan; The strange worlds of Russia's new Education Minister
Russian Zoo Welcomes Nighttime Visitors
22 hours ago
Illumination is provided for visitors to observe the animals at night in the Royev Ruchey zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, ...

2 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb

2 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator

16 hours ago

Russia Charges Ukrainian Religious Leader Under Controversial Anti-Terror Law

1 day ago

1 day ago

Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film

It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some cinema “homework.” This Monday through Friday you can learn: what made the ...

1 day ago

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest
A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its record, the U.S. Agricultural Department said in an Aug. 12 report. According to U.S. estimates, the Russian wheat harvest will likely come in at 72 million tons.

1 day ago

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest
A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest wheat harvest ever and retain its crown as the world’s top wheat exporter. Russia’s performance this year “shattered” its record, the U.S. Agricultural Department said in an Aug. 12 report. According to U.S. estimates, the Russian wheat harvest will likely come in at 72 million tons.

17 hours ago

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the ...

18 hours ago

Bloomberg: Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Proposes to Pay $5Bln for Bashneft Controlling Stake
Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, the largest state oil company, has asked the government to let his ...

17 hours ago

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl
Anastasia Ignatova, the daughter-in-law of Rostech CEO Sergei Chemezov, is to appear in the 2017 edition of the ...

18 hours ago

Bloomberg: Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin Proposes to Pay $5Bln for Bashneft Controlling Stake
Igor Sechin, the head of Rosneft, the largest state oil company, has asked the government to let his ...

2 hours ago

Chinese Embassy in Kyrgyzstan Hit by Suicide Bomb
A suicide bomber has attacked the Chinese embassy in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek in a suspected terrorist ...

2 hours ago

Russia 'Tampering with U.S. Elections' – Senator
A prominent U.S. Senator has asked the FBI to investigate claims of possible Russia interference in the country's ...
4 days ago
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Out With the Old, in With the New for Russia’s Political Elite
By Andrei Kolesnikov
Andrei Kolesnikov
By Andrei Kolesnikov
4 days ago

Putin won’t take all of the members of the old guard with him in 2018, as demonstrated by the recent removals of ...

21 hours ago

Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts

23 hours ago

Tretyakov Gallery Launches Troika Transport Card Ticket Scheme

1 day ago

United Russia Canvasses Moscow Voters in Telephone Campaign

1 day ago

Russia's Olympic Stars Visit Syrian Airbase

1 day ago

Moscow Undergoes Second Wave of Kiosk Demolition

1 day ago

Uzbek President Islam Karimov Hospitalized
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
3 days ago
Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian cities, towns and villages have become filled with political banners. Some of them ...
Strong Women and Sexy Lenins: the Unforgettable Art of Russia’s Election Campaign
3 days ago
Three weeks ahead of the elections, the streets of Russian ...
Teeter’s TV Take-Out: And Then There Were None, Tango & Cash and More Moscow TV and Film
1 day ago
It’s Back to School Week, but Moscow TV offers some good reasons for playing hooky and doing some ...
coming soon
What’s On
Our picks for the best events, best places to wine and dine, and best places to visit  in Moscow.

1 day ago

1 day ago

Wheat Kings: Russia Enjoys a Bumper Crop This Harvest

A mild winter and a warm, wet summer mean Russia looks set to see its largest ...

3 days ago

3 days ago

Weekend in Moscow: Film Night, a Latin Culture Festival and More

Stuck for things to do this weekend but want to get out there and enjoy the ...

Most Read

Tashkent Denies Death of President Karimov, Assumed Successor Reportedly Arrested

Famous Russian Daughter-in-Law Becomes Latest Pirelli Pin-Up Girl

Islam Karimov Rumored Dead, Uzbekistan Ponders Future

Burger King 'Launches Burger Line' Inspired by Pavlensky Stunts
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
Система Orphus
© Copyright 1992-2016. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+