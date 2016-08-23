Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Bekers
Simple Israeli bakery
With its clean and functional interior, Bekers Israeli bakery on Leninsky Prospekt is no cozy cafe for whiling away the hours. While many of the pies and strudels on offer are distinctly average, you can pick up Jewish specialties like sweet Challah bread. The fruity Bekers pie (320 rubles) and the dense and rich chocolate “kartoshka” truffles (100 rubles) stand out as highlights.
+7 (965) 398 7778
70/11 Leninsky Prospekt
Metro Universitet
Prasad
Veggie van that packs a punch
Could this be Moscow’s finest falafel van? A soft homemade pita with grilled halloumi, smoky eggplant, freshly made hummus, chili sauce and hearty chickpea or lentil falafel will set you back 300 rubles, although smaller portions are available. Hearty tomato soup (150 rubles) and the thyme and mint tea (100 rubles) make for the perfect accompaniment.
23/12 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Metro Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya
Bruschetta Bar
Italian inspired pit stop
Bruschetta Bar is an upmarket alternative to fast food. The bruschettas (300 rubles) that give the bar its name are underwhelming. Small slices of bread are precariously stacked with over-seasoned toppings, most of which will end up falling into your lap. For a more filling snack, go for the comforting lasagna (490 rubles) or the platter of Italian cold cuts (760 rubles).
+7 (495) 691 7787
21 Novy Arbat
Metro Arbatskaya
Med
Upmarket steak restaurant
Med’s wooden, brick and copper design provides a classy, yet snug hideaway. The hot beef salad (690 rubles) is a delightfully simple dish, with tender strips of steak layered onto a perfectly dressed bed of fresh vegetables. The New York steak is not cheap at 590 rubles per 100 grams, but it is absolutely worth it. Pair it with the unusual and delicious shrimp potato puree (520 rubles).
+7 (495) 609 0908
23/12 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Metro Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya
