Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings

Archie



English breakfast meets fragrant curry



The brainchild of London School of Business graduate Katya Primakov, Archie aims to champion the British cuisine in all its incarnations. The interior is true to its chic, loft-style ambitions, complete with exposed brickwork and a graffiti mural across one of the walls. Guests can enjoy dishes such as teriyaki salmon (890 rubles) and the infamous English breakfast (420 rubles).

+7 977 250 24 42

facebook.com/archiegastro



42 Komsomolsky Prospekt, Bldg. 2



Metro Frunzenskaya

Bossa Nova



Tantalizing Brazilian flavors



If the Olympic Games have inspired you to sample Brazil’s sun-soaked cuisine, Bossa Nova is set on bringing the taste of Rio to Russia’s capital. Prime-cuts of steak may take center-stage on the menu, but it’s the restaurant’s elegant starters and desserts that really steal the show. Start with scallops with lemon puree and caviar (800 rubles) and finish with a white chocolate “surprise.” (550 rubles).



+7 (495) 748 9262



facebook.com/bossanovamoscow



20/3 Ulitsa Koshtoyantsa



Metro Yugo-Zapadnaya

La Pepela



Hearty food and cocktails



La Pepela offers Georgian cuisine by day and karaoke by night. The restaurant’s eccentric decor — think wooden-framed plasma screens and shisha pipes on the wall — doesn’t take away from the tender chakapuli lamb stew (430 rubles) and the pillowy khinkali dumplings (195 rubles for three). For 220 rubles, the bartender will fix you one of Moscow’s best homemade lemonades.



+7 (495) 656 2530



facebook.com/lapepela



30 Obraztsova Ulitsa



Metro Marina Roshcha



The Rodina



Slavic favorites in the center



When you have the pick of the world’s cuisines under the bright lights of Novy Arbat but all you’re craving is babushka’s cooking then look no further. Your essential Russian classics are covered: start off with steaming borshch or refreshing chilled okroshka (250 rubles) before digging into hearty dumplings with creamy sour cream (400). It’s nothing fancy, but it’s hearty and filling.



+7 495 691 7787



the21.info



21 Novy Arbat



Metro Smolenskaya, Arbatskaya

