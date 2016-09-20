Moscow Restaurants: Fancy Fish Suppers at Pescatore

Despite Pescatore’s location next to Strelka bar on Bolotny Island — Moscow’s hipster heartland — the eatery caters to an entirely different audience. With its ostentatious fish-themed decor, a visit to Pescatore is like stepping through a time warp to the heyday of the nouveau riche.

Restaurateur Andrei Zaitsev, Pescatore’s owner, is best known for working with chains like Goodman Steak House, Filimonova and Yankel Fish House. A semi-professional angler in his spare time, it’s clear Zaitsev’s passion for seafood has seeped into his latest project.

An open kitchen and a mountain of ice displaying the restaurant’s choicest seafood greets visitors to the restaurant. Sometimes a fresh catch by the owner is offered as a special dish. On our visit this was a wild salmon that Zaitsev had brought over from Iceland. Diners can ask for items on display to be prepared to their specifications.

Mido Mustafa, an Egyptian who specializes in Italian cuisine, heads up the kitchen. His seafood credentials are advertised on the restaurant website via a video of him handling and butchering various items on the menu — set, of course, to thumping music.