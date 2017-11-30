Moscow Among Top Three Most Popular Places on Earth to Instagram
Nov 30, 2017 — 15:52
— Update: 15:59
On Wednesday, Instagram announced the world's favorite photo spots in 2017. Unsurprisingly, Moscow made the top three, after New York and London.
From the bright lights and looming skyscrapers of the Moskva City business district to the iconic Red Square, the Moscow River and even the busy roads around it — which, at the right time of day can make for great shots — here are some of the most stunning Instagram posts from Moscow.