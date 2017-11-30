News
9 hours ago Russian State Firms Allowed to Hide Public Contracts as U.S. Sanctions Loom
9 hours ago Russia, Egypt in Talks to Sign Airbase Deal
10 hours ago Russia's PM Medvedev Says U.S.-Russia Relations ‘Worst in Memory’
Let the World Cup 2018 (Memes) Begin!
Siberian Schools Plan Santa Ban to Fight Corruption
Russian Officials Are Tearing Through Books on Gaming and Alcohol Brewing
Minecraft Lenin Statue Riles Russia’s Communists
Moscow Among Top Three Most Popular Places on Earth to Instagram

Nov 30, 2017 — 15:52
Nov 30, 2017 — 15:52
On Wednesday, Instagram announced the world's favorite photo spots in 2017. Unsurprisingly, Moscow made the top three, after New York and London. 

From the bright lights and looming skyscrapers of the Moskva City business district to the iconic Red Square, the Moscow River and even the busy roads around it — which, at the right time of day can make for great shots — here are some of the most stunning Instagram posts from Moscow.

Dream of Moscow🌃💫 #beautifuldestinations #sonyalpha #sonyphotorussia #AmplifyIngenuity

Публикация от tømrus (@tomrus)

#Moscow #Russia Photo by @elenakrizhevskaya Tag @awesome_globepix to be featured!

Публикация от Nature - Travel (@awesome_globepix)

Приятная прогулка у Москвы-реки) На фото @barbarissima_ Лужнецкая набережная - идеальное, тихое место место для уединения, для пробежек, пеших или велосипедных прогулок. Набережная хороша, прежде всего, тем, что посреди перенаселенного мегаполиса вы, гуляя, можете не встретить вообще никого, кроме нескольких погруженных в себя роллеров или велосипедистов. Сейчас их меньше) Ст.метро "Воробьевы горы" #москва#лужники#вмоскве#moskva#msk#мск

Публикация от Москва📸 Куда пойти? (@i_moskva)

Beautiful Moscow 🏙

Публикация от МОСКВА (@moscow.moskva)

Уже завтра третье воскресенье месяца, а это значит, что посетить городские музеи можно абсолютно бесплатно 💡 ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ 📌Всего в акции примут участие 40 учреждений ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ ⚠Полный список музеев можно увидеть в комментариях ᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠᅠ Фото: @muchahasase #msk #мск #moskva #москва #moscow #russia #vscomoscow #moscowcity #москвасити #instarussia #moskow #mskpit #моямосква #столица #царицыно #москварека #москваялюблютебя #мойгород #moscowdays #ilovemoscow #wowmoscow #москвариум #mosquarium #лучшийгородземли #moscowriver #москва24 #moscowviews #москваимосквичи

Публикация от Moscow💎 (@the.moscow)

Доброе утро столица ☕️

Публикация от Москва (@m_o_s_c_o_w)

See our gallery: Moscow's World-Famous Metro Through Instagram
