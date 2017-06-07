Moscow: News & Openings

Ruin Exhibition in a coachhouse After a thorough renovation, the “Ruin” exhibition space at the Shchusev Museum of Architecture is now officially open. The 200-year-old walls of the maintenance building that was once a coachhouse for the wealthy Talyzin family have been left almost untouched, with new materials used only when absolutely necessary. Last week an exhibit of the finalists of the Innovation art award opened at Ruin.



Garage Screen Art films in the park Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has launched its summer film program “Garage Screen,” which will take place on an open-air stage right in front of the museum in Gorky Park. Garage has teamed up with the Beat Film Festival to show a program entitled “Films by Artists,” with movies that are a cross between cinema and video art. All the films will be shown in the original language with Russian subtitles.



Brisket BBQ Butchery in the restaurant Brisket BBQ, a collaboration between restaurateurs Fyodor Tardatian, Maxim Livsi and Arkady Novikov, Moscow’s No. 1 restaurant entrepreneur, has opened a gourmet butcher’s stall inside the restaurant. Here you can pick up chef Alexei Kanevsky’s signature smoked beef brisket, ribs (1,500 rubles/$26.50), pickles made with bourbon (700 rubles) or half a smoked duck (800 rubles) and sausages (1,100 rubles).



Ostorozhno, Slon! Indian fast food in a mall Ostorozhno, Slon! (Look Out, Elephant!) is the latest addition to the food court on the top floor of the Tsvetnoi shopping mall. Slon’s chef, Chauhan Singh, has come directly from Delhi to work here. A traditional “thali” lunch set costs just 300 rubles ($5.30) and includes lentil dhal soup, the yogurt-based dish raita and either chicken tikka masala or chicken in butter sauce. There’s a choice of lassi – mango or banana (150 rubles).

