Moscow: News & Openings

June 7, 2017
— Update: 15:12
June 7, 2017 — 12:00
— Update: 15:12
Ruin Museum of Architecture/Facebook

Ruin 

Exhibition in a coachhouse 

After a thorough renovation, the “Ruin” exhibition space at the Shchusev Museum of Architecture is now officially open. The 200-year-old walls of the maintenance building that was once a coachhouse for the wealthy Talyzin family have been left almost untouched, with new materials used only when absolutely necessary. Last week an exhibit of the finalists of the Innovation art award opened at Ruin. 

Museum / Gallery

Shchusev Architecture Museum

+7 (495) 691 2109
5 Ulitsa Vozdvizhenka
Biblioteka Imeni Lenina
Sunday: 11:00-20:00
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 13:00-21:00
Tuesday: 13:00-21:00

Garage Screen
Garage Screen Garage Museum of Contemporary Art

Garage Screen 

Art films in the park 

Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has launched its summer film program “Garage Screen,” which will take place on an open-air stage right in front of the museum in Gorky Park. Garage has teamed up with the Beat Film Festival to show a program entitled “Films by Artists,” with movies that are a cross between cinema and video art. All the films will be shown in the original language with Russian subtitles. 

Cinema

Garage Screen

+7 (495) 645 0520
9 Ulitsa Krymsky Val, Bldg. 32
Oktyabrskaya

Brisket BBQ
Brisket BBQ Brisket BBQ

Brisket BBQ 

Butchery in the restaurant 

Brisket BBQ, a collaboration between restaurateurs Fyodor Tardatian, Maxim Livsi and Arkady Novikov, Moscow’s No. 1 restaurant entrepreneur, has opened a gourmet butcher’s stall inside the restaurant. Here you can pick up chef Alexei Kanevsky’s signature smoked beef brisket, ribs (1,500 rubles/$26.50), pickles made with bourbon (700 rubles) or half a smoked duck (800 rubles) and sausages (1,100 rubles). 

Restaurant

Brisket BBQ

+7 (964) 647 0107
12 Smolensky Bulvar
Metro Park Kultury
All week: 12:00-00:00

Ostorozhno, Slon!
Ostorozhno, Slon! Ostorozhno, Slon! /Facebook

Ostorozhno, Slon! 

Indian fast food in a mall 

Ostorozhno, Slon! (Look Out, Elephant!) is the latest addition to the food court on the top floor of the Tsvetnoi shopping mall. Slon’s chef, Chauhan Singh, has come directly from Delhi to work here. A traditional “thali” lunch set costs just 300 rubles ($5.30) and includes lentil dhal soup, the yogurt-based dish raita and either chicken tikka masala or chicken in butter sauce. There’s a choice of lassi – mango or banana (150 rubles). 

Restaurant

Ostorozhno, Slon!

+7 (916) 405 1405
15 Tsvetnoi Bulvar, Bldg. 1
Tsvetnoi Bulvar

Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'

1 day ago

Russia could dedicate a new parliamentary commission to stop Western nations from influencing the country’s 2018 presidential elections.

Dance

Every Direction Is North

Wed. Jun. 07 Sun. Jun. 25
Meyerhold Center
07:00 p.m.

Karine Ponties’ staging for seven male dancers. Moskva Ballet production. Read more

Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential election. But he did not deny it.

Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin

Alexander Sergeyevich Pushkin was born in Moscow 215 years ago today, on June 6, 1799.

2 days ago

Moscow TV Round-Up: Literature, Justice and the Third Reich

It’s "strange bedfellows week" on Moscow television, as the small screen offers its audience great literature (live!), regrettable war criminals (dead!) and a Russian rock star whose early work during perestroika will impress.

The Wars of the Future: Russian Defense Ministry's New Modernization Plan

The Defense Ministry has a new plan to modernize Russia's armed forces through 2025.

Cinema

Loveless

The latest from Andrei Zvyagintsev (Leviathan)

Thu. Jun. 15 Thu. Jun. 15
Pioner
10:00 a.m.; 03:10 p.m.; 08:20 p.m.

This tense drama centers on a couple who, while going through a divorce, must team up to find their son who has disappeared during one of their bitter arguments. Read more

Read more

