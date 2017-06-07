Moscow: News & Openings
Ruin
Exhibition in a coachhouse
After a thorough renovation, the “Ruin” exhibition
space at the Shchusev Museum of Architecture
is now officially open. The 200-year-old walls
of the maintenance building that was once a
coachhouse for the wealthy Talyzin family have
been left almost untouched, with new materials
used only when absolutely necessary. Last week
an exhibit of the finalists of the Innovation art
award opened at Ruin.
Saturday: 11:00-20:00
Friday: 11:00-20:00
Wednesday: 11:00-20:00
Thursday: 13:00-21:00
Tuesday: 13:00-21:00
Read more
Garage Screen
Art films in the park
Garage Museum of Contemporary Art has launched
its summer film program “Garage Screen,”
which will take place on an open-air stage right
in front of the museum in Gorky Park. Garage
has teamed up with the Beat Film Festival to
show a program entitled “Films by Artists,” with
movies that are a cross between cinema and
video art. All the films will be shown in the original
language with Russian subtitles.
Read more
Brisket BBQ
Butchery in the restaurant
Brisket BBQ, a collaboration between restaurateurs
Fyodor Tardatian, Maxim Livsi and Arkady
Novikov, Moscow’s No. 1 restaurant entrepreneur,
has opened a gourmet butcher’s stall
inside the restaurant. Here you can pick up
chef Alexei Kanevsky’s signature smoked beef
brisket, ribs (1,500 rubles/$26.50), pickles made
with bourbon (700 rubles) or half a smoked
duck (800 rubles) and sausages (1,100 rubles).
Read more
Ostorozhno, Slon!
Indian fast food in a mall
Ostorozhno, Slon! (Look Out, Elephant!) is the
latest addition to the food court on the top floor
of the Tsvetnoi shopping mall. Slon’s chef, Chauhan
Singh, has come directly from Delhi to work
here. A traditional “thali” lunch set costs just 300
rubles ($5.30) and includes lentil dhal soup, the
yogurt-based dish raita and either chicken tikka
masala or chicken in butter sauce. There’s a choice
of lassi – mango or banana (150 rubles).
Read more
Russia Mulls New Committee to Fight Western 'Election Meddling'
1 day ago
Russia could dedicate a new parliamentary commission to stop Western nations from influencing the country’s 2018 presidential elections.
Karine Ponties’ staging for seven male dancers. Moskva Ballet production. Read more
Russia's Most Famous Poet: Alexander Pushkin
The latest from Andrei Zvyagintsev (Leviathan)
This tense drama centers on a couple who, while going through a divorce, must team up to find their son who has disappeared during one of their bitter arguments. Read more