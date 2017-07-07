Moscow: News and Openings

Moskva-City Museum Sky-high history Located on the 56th floor of the Empire skyscraper in the Moskva-City business district, this museum is devoted to the area’s history and future. There’s currently an exhibition on the history of high-rise buildings. One of the highlights is the “Parallel Reality” multimedia object, where you can see the Moscow that was never built: with horizontal skyscrapers, the Palace of Soviets and other utopian projects.

Varvara Moscow food goes local This cafe offers auteur cuisine influenced by traditional Russian dishes made with local produce. The beef is from Voronezh, the trout from Karelia, the honey from the Altai and, oddly enough, the burrata from Tula. Concept chef Alexander Yermakov also works at Winil Restaurant & Wine Bar. Duck breast with mashed root vegetables and sea buckthorn sauce costs 570 rubles ($9.60).

Restaurant Varvara +7 (495) 694 5626 23/10 Ulitsa Petrovka, Bldg. 5 Chekhovskaya

Read more

Bottoms Up New bar chain This new bar on Pyatnitskaya has been opened by Chief, the restaurant company that manages the Meatless and Dzhondzholi chains. Sergei Kolpakov (formerly of Uley and Prichal) is taking care of the food. All the drinks prices are fixed: Wines are 180 rubles ($3) per glass, shots cost 250 rubles and cocktails go for 350 rubles. The menu has appetizers from around the world: from tacos to nems (Vietnamese fried rolls).

Restaurant Bottoms Up +7 (495) 959 5269 29/8 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa Novokuznetskaya

Read more