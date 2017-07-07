Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Listings & Guide
2 hours ago FIFA World Cup 2018 Tickets to Go on Sale in December
15 hours ago Russian Company Buys Rights to Zhdun Viral Sensation
17 hours ago AFK Sistema Shares to Remain Under Arrest
Moscow
Tunnel Vision: Exploring Moscow's Secret Underworld
Moscow
Bad Weather Blamed for Moscow's Summer Sadness
Moscow
Eclectic Escapes: 7 Day Trip Destinations a Stone’s Throw from Moscow
Moscow
The Moscow Times Closes Print Edition
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
Listings & Guide

Moscow: News and Openings

July 7, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: Jul. 05 2017 — 15:17
July 7, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: Jul. 05 2017 — 15:17
Most Read
Russia
An Illustrated Guide to U.S. - Russian Historic Encounters
World
Tips for President Trump Ahead of His First Meeting With Putin
Moscow
Tunnel Vision: Exploring Moscow's Secret Underworld
Moscow
Eclectic Escapes: 7 Day Trip Destinations a Stone’s Throw from Moscow
Anna Todich

Moskva-City Museum

Sky-high history

Located on the 56th floor of the Empire skyscraper in the Moskva-City business district, this museum is devoted to the area’s history and future. There’s currently an exhibition on the history of high-rise buildings. One of the highlights is the “Parallel Reality” multimedia object, where you can see the Moscow that was never built: with horizontal skyscrapers, the Palace of Soviets and other utopian projects.

Museum / Gallery

Moskva-City Museum

+7 (495) 775 3656
6 Presnenskaya Naberezhnaya, Bldg. 1
Vystavochnaya

Read more


Varvara/Facebook

Varvara

Moscow food goes local

This cafe offers auteur cuisine influenced by traditional Russian dishes made with local produce. The beef is from Voronezh, the trout from Karelia, the honey from the Altai and, oddly enough, the burrata from Tula. Concept chef Alexander Yermakov also works at Winil Restaurant & Wine Bar. Duck breast with mashed root vegetables and sea buckthorn sauce costs 570 rubles ($9.60).

Restaurant

Varvara

+7 (495) 694 5626
23/10 Ulitsa Petrovka, Bldg. 5
Chekhovskaya

Read more


Bottoms Up

Bottoms Up

New bar chain

This new bar on Pyatnitskaya has been opened by Chief, the restaurant company that manages the Meatless and Dzhondzholi chains. Sergei Kolpakov (formerly of Uley and Prichal) is taking care of the food. All the drinks prices are fixed: Wines are 180 rubles ($3) per glass, shots cost 250 rubles and cocktails go for 350 rubles. The menu has appetizers from around the world: from tacos to nems (Vietnamese fried rolls).

Restaurant

Bottoms Up

+7 (495) 959 5269
29/8 Pyatnitskaya Ulitsa
Novokuznetskaya

Read more


Gorky Park’s main entrance
Gorky Park’s main entrance Wikimedia Commons

Gorky Park Museum

Concerts above the park

This summer a new concert program will be launched at the viewing platform atop Gorky Park’s main entrance, which at the same time serves as the park’s museum. Several concerts are planned for July, including so-called “bard” music from the 1960s, similar to American folk music. Hear songs by great singer-songwriters like Vladimir Vysotsky, Bulat Okudzhava and Yuri Vizbor while watching the sun set.

Museum / Gallery

Gorky Park Museum

+7 (495) 995 0020
9 Ulitsa Krymsky Val
Oktyabrskaya

Read more


Related
Moscow
Moscow: News & Openings
Moscow
Past Imperfect: Congolese Painting at Garage
Moscow
Housing Demolition Protests in Moscow Are Spiralling
Russia
Russian Court Convicts 'Extremist' Ukraine Library Director
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+