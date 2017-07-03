Russia
Moscow: News and Openings

July 3, 2017 — 18:00
July 3, 2017 — 18:00
OneBucks Coffee

OneBucks Coffee 

1$ coffee and good pastries 

OneBucks Coffee started from a small place around Avtozavodsksya last year and grew into a chain with seven locations, including a kiosk on Tverskaya, right across from Pushkinskaya Ploshchad. The concept is very simple: All standard-sized espresso based drinks cost one U.S. dollar, in accordance with the current exchange rate. OneBucks uses Arabica beans from its own roastery. There are also handmade sandwiches and pastries that are sold off cheap every evening.

Coffee Shop

OneBucks Coffee

19 Tverskaya Ulitsa
Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya

Read more


Smile Off

Experience Space 

One-on-one theater 

This summer theater project opens its doors on July 1, offering two immersive theater productions by Belgian company Ontroerend Goed. Both are meant for just one spectator. “A Game of You” takes you on a journey through a maze of mirrors and video screens. In “Smile Off” the spectator is in a chair, bound and blindfolded. The experience is sensory, with the story told through scents, touches and sounds. Call in advance to order a performance in English. 

Theater

Experience Space

4 Pushechnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 2 M.
Kuznetsky Most

Read more


Cafe Central/Facebook

Cafe Central 

‘New’ old Russian cuisine 

This cafe on Nikolskaya is another attempt at reviving traditional Russian cuisine. Chef Yury Bashmakov used to work at Oblomov, another Russian cuisine establishment. There’s an extensive fish menu: Try the stuffed carp with walnut sauce and pickled vegetables (450 rubles/$7.60). Meat dishes on offer include duck breast with baked pumpkin and cherry sauce (690 rubles). There are also pirogi and blini.

Restaurant

Cafe Central

+7 (495) 363 3474
10/2 Nikolskaya Ulitsa
Lubyanka

Read more


Pho Pho/Facebook

Pho Pho 

Pho, pho – let’s go! 

Pho soup has become so popular that Coffeemania has decided to have a go at it, too. The ubiquitous upscale chain has opened a new food stall called Pho Pho at the popular Usachevsky Market. The chef has been invited from Vietnam. Pho soup is 400 rubles ($7), while fried nem rolls with crab cost 250 rubles. The drinks menu includes Vietnamese coffee with condensed milk (200 rubles) and cold bubble tea (250 rubles).

Restaurant

Pho Pho

+7 (499) 638 6928
26 Ulitsa Usacheva
Sportivnaya

Read more


