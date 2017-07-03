Moscow: News and Openings
OneBucks Coffee
1$ coffee and good pastries
OneBucks Coffee started from a small place
around Avtozavodsksya last year and grew into
a chain with seven locations, including a kiosk
on Tverskaya, right across from Pushkinskaya
Ploshchad. The concept is very simple: All standard-sized
espresso based drinks cost one U.S.
dollar, in accordance with the current exchange
rate. OneBucks uses Arabica beans from its own
roastery. There are also handmade sandwiches
and pastries that are sold off cheap every evening.
Experience Space
One-on-one theater
This summer theater project opens its doors on
July 1, offering two immersive theater productions
by Belgian company Ontroerend Goed.
Both are meant for just one spectator. “A Game
of You” takes you on a journey through a maze
of mirrors and video screens. In “Smile Off” the
spectator is in a chair, bound and blindfolded.
The experience is sensory, with the story told
through scents, touches and sounds. Call in
advance to order a performance in English.
Cafe Central
‘New’ old Russian cuisine
This cafe on Nikolskaya is another attempt at
reviving traditional Russian cuisine. Chef Yury
Bashmakov used to work at Oblomov, another
Russian cuisine establishment. There’s an
extensive fish menu: Try the stuffed carp with
walnut sauce and pickled vegetables (450
rubles/$7.60). Meat dishes on offer include duck
breast with baked pumpkin and cherry sauce
(690 rubles). There are also pirogi and blini.
Pho Pho
Pho, pho – let’s go!
Pho soup has become so popular that Coffeemania
has decided to have a go at it, too. The ubiquitous
upscale chain has opened a new food stall
called Pho Pho at the popular Usachevsky Market.
The chef has been invited from Vietnam. Pho soup
is 400 rubles ($7), while fried nem rolls with crab
cost 250 rubles. The drinks menu includes Vietnamese
coffee with condensed milk (200 rubles) and
cold bubble tea (250 rubles).
