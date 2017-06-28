Moscow: News and Openings
Snatch
Jazz in a factory
Moscow’s #1 restaurateur Arkady Novikov has
opened this new restaurant at the Tryokhgornaya
Manufaktura, a factory-turned-creative
cluster. There’s a wide selection of wine and
whiskey, as well as seven different steaks (from
650 rubles/$11). Snatch is supposed to have the
ambience of early 20th-century U.S. and UK
jazz clubs and there will be jazz concerts from
Thursday through Sunday.
Stage on Water
Jazz at the Ostankino Estate
VDNKh Park’s Green Theater opens a new
summer stage next week – “Stage on Water.”
Located by the Garden Pond on the Ostankino
Estate, it will host about 40 events, including
jazz, rock and classical music concerts, as well
as opera and ballet performances and readings
by prominent writers. German electronic artist
Haushka and contemporary classical composer
Kirill Richter are already confirmed.
Uglechye Polye
Fresh produce from Uglich
A new organic produce store has opened near
Patriarch’s Ponds. A food company based in
Uglich (Yaroslavl region), Uglechye Polye has
teamed up with Ginza Project to open the shop.
Various dairy products are available, including
cheese, curd and Russian milk drinks. You can
also pick up meat cuts and even organic detergents
and cosmetics. All the fresh produce is
grown in accordance with organic farming rules.
Café Barrique
Wine just off Tverskaya
Café Barrique is a new wine bar in one of the
lanes around Tverskaya. “Barrique” is a term
for a 200-liter oak barrel used in winemaking.
There are two rooms, as well as a patio in the
inner courtyard. More than 150 wines are on
the menu, from 360 to 650 rubles ($6-11) per
glass. Bottles start at 1,450 rubles. As for food,
there’s pasta (from 350 rubles) and appetizers,
like duck prosciutto (290 rubles).
