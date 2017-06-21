Russia
Moscow: News and Openings

June 21, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 14:38
June 21, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 14:38
Bao + Bar

Bao + Les 

Coffee and Asian street food 

Bao + Bar is now part of the Pokrovka branch of the Les coffee shop which now serves a strange combination of ramen noodles, beer, coffee and pastries. Bao + Bar’s specializes in steamed Chinese buns stuffed with pork belly to duck and crab (from 160 rubles/$2.80). There’s also noodle soups, including ramen (420 rubles) Vietnamese pho bo (460 rubles), and coffee brewed by aeropress or the hario method (200 rubles). 

Restaurant

Bao + Les

+7 (499) 347 3001
9 Ulitsa Pokrovka
Kitai-Gorod

Read more


Akt
Akt Akt

Akt 

Dancing at a brewery 

Last weekend, a new club, Akt (“Act”) opened at the venue formerly occupied by the techno club Konstruktor. Located on the territory of the Badayevsky beer factory near Hotel Ukraina, Akt will supposedly have an ambience akin to the notorious club Soho Rooms, which closed last spring. Little is known about Akt except that the new club will be run by the team responsible for the nearby Mix Afterparty venue.

Club / Bar

Akt

+7 (499) 499 4985
12 Kutuzovsky Prospekt, Bldg. 1
Kievskaya

Read more


Lepim i Varim
Lepim i Varim Lepim i Varim

Lepim i Varim 

Dumplings in the garden 

Lepim i Varim (“We Shape and Boil”) has opened a second branch at Aptekarsky Ogorod, the oldest botanical garden in Russia. Like the original cafe in Stoleshnikov Pereulok, the main attraction is 21 varieties of Russian dumplings, including fried dumplings, sweet vareniki, and the cheekily named “Fish of My Dreams” with salmon and cod (350 rubles/$6) and “Gentle Barbarian” with cottage cheese (200 rubles).

Restaurant

Lepim i Varim

+7 (495) 740 9664
26 Prospekt Mira, Bldg. 1
Prospekt Mira

Read more


Golodny-Zloi
Golodny-Zloi Golodny-Zloi

Golodny-Zloi 

For big appetites 

Golodny-Zloi (Hungry-Angry) is the newest addition to the vast restaurant empire of Vladimir Perelman: (I Like Bar, I Like Grill, I Like Wine, etc).The appetizer sections of the menu titled “Starving” and “Hungry” promise that dishes will arrive five minutes after the order. Chicken with mashed potatoes and pickled carrots costs 800 rubles ($14) and sea bass with tomatoes and honey sauce goes for 650 rubles.

Restaurant

Golodny-Zloi

+7 (495) 792 7105
2 Tsvetnoi Bulvar
Trubnaya, Tsvetnoi Bulvar

Read more


Exhibition

Genius of Place: From the Exerzierhaus to the Exhibition Hall. 200 Year in History

Manege
to Nov. 26

This historical exhibit dedicated to the 200th anniversary of Manege features items from Russian museums and archives. Read more

Read more

