Moscow: News and Openings
Bao + Les
Coffee and Asian street food
Bao + Bar is now part of the Pokrovka branch
of the Les coffee shop which now serves a
strange combination of ramen noodles, beer,
coffee and pastries. Bao + Bar’s specializes in
steamed Chinese buns stuffed with pork belly
to duck and crab (from 160 rubles/$2.80).
There’s also noodle soups, including ramen
(420 rubles) Vietnamese pho bo (460 rubles),
and coffee brewed by aeropress or the hario
method (200 rubles).
Akt
Dancing at a brewery
Last weekend, a new club, Akt (“Act”) opened at the venue formerly occupied by the techno
club Konstruktor. Located on the territory of
the Badayevsky beer factory near Hotel Ukraina,
Akt will supposedly have an ambience akin
to the notorious club Soho Rooms, which closed
last spring. Little is known about Akt except
that the new club will be run by the team responsible
for the nearby Mix Afterparty venue.
Lepim i Varim
Dumplings in the garden
Lepim i Varim (“We Shape and Boil”) has
opened a second branch at Aptekarsky Ogorod,
the oldest botanical garden in Russia. Like the
original cafe in Stoleshnikov Pereulok, the main
attraction is 21 varieties of Russian dumplings,
including fried dumplings, sweet vareniki, and
the cheekily named “Fish of My Dreams” with
salmon and cod (350 rubles/$6) and “Gentle
Barbarian” with cottage cheese (200 rubles).
Golodny-Zloi
For big appetites
Golodny-Zloi (Hungry-Angry) is the newest
addition to the vast restaurant empire of Vladimir
Perelman: (I Like Bar, I Like Grill, I Like Wine,
etc).The appetizer sections of the menu titled
“Starving” and “Hungry” promise that dishes will
arrive five minutes after the order. Chicken with
mashed potatoes and pickled carrots costs 800
rubles ($14) and sea bass with tomatoes and
honey sauce goes for 650 rubles.
