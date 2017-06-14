Moscow: News and Openings

Russia
5 hours ago Video: Firefighters Extinguish Blaze at Russian World Cup Stadium
5 hours ago Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
6 hours ago Sanctions Are Result of West's 'Contempt' For Slavs, says Russian Official
Russian Parliament Approves Controversial Housing Demolition Program
IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence
Quiet City
Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection
June 14, 2017
June 14, 2017
In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality
IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence
The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)
Russia Day in Protests
Kozlov Club

Kozlov Club 

Jazz venue finds new home 

One of the first and most important venues on Moscow’s jazz scene, Kozlov Club, has moved to a new address. Its new location is on Ulitsa Maroseika, part of a sprawling complex called Left Bank, which will also include a restaurant, a bar and a small concert hall. Kozlov Club is named after Alexei Kozlov, a legendary Russian saxophone player and jazz musician and founder of the Soviet jazz band Arsenal. 

Kozlov Club

+7 (926) 952 0077
9/2 Ulitsa Maroseika
Kitai-Gorod

Read more


Butcher
Butcher Butcher

Butcher 

Steak at the pond 

Butcher, as the name suggests, is a meat shop in the Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood. Run by Italian chef Grecu Carlo, it offers all kinds of meat cuts (striploin at 270 rubles/$4.80 per 100 grams), as well as pastrami (from 230 rubles per 100 grams) and some exclusive cheeses. You can point to whatever piece you like and have it cooked on the spot for an extra 30 percent. There are just a few tables inside, so come early. 

Butcher

+7 (915) 276 0110
8 Bolshoi Patriarshy Pereulok
Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya

Read more


Amsterdam Navigator Bar
Amsterdam Navigator Bar Amsterdam Navigator Bar /Facebook

Amsterdam Navigator Bar & Tattoo 

Pop-up bar in a courtyard 

This pop-up summer bar has opened in an empty courtyard behind the FAQ cafe. There’s food (mostly appetizers) and drinks, but the focus is on exclusive parties to be organized over the course of the summer. There’s also a tattoo parlor with artists from London’s Sang Blue. The cocktails are Amsterdam-themed: Try the Vondelpark with vanilla, sorrel and elderflower for 550 rubles ($9.70). 

Amsterdam Navigator Bar & Tattoo

+7 (495) 951 5227
65/74 Ulitsa Bolshaya Polyanka, Bldg.1
Dobryninskaya

Read more


Khlebozavod No. 9
Khlebozavod No. 9 Khlebozavod No. 9/Facebook

Khlebozavod No. 9 

Bread factory gets creative 

Khlebozavod No. 9 is a new creative cluster right across the street from the Flacon Art and Design Center. Located on the premises of a former bread factory, it features a cylindrical masterpiece of 1930s Soviet constructivism at its center. The cluster has been slowly filling up and now you can have a cup of joe at the trendy KOF. coffee shop and roastery, listen to a lecture on architecture or check out one of the exhibitions on the ground floor.

Khlebozavod No. 9

1 Novodmitrovskaya Ulitsa
Novodmitrovskaya

Read more


In Russia, Mass Protests Again Become a Political Reality

4 hours ago

In the last few months, Navalny has taken a quantum leap, establishing himself as the only true and energetic opponent of Putin in Russian politics.

Carmen

Wed. Jun. 14 Fri. Jun. 30
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Alexei Borodin’s staging of Bizet’s opera based on Merimee’s short story. Read more

Read more

The Kremlin Needs to Address Russia's Demographic Crisis (Op-ed)

1 day ago

The latest numbers are in, and the forecast for Russia's demographic health is bleak.

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

IQ Wine Bar: A Test of Intelligence

The menu promised tapas and expert recommendations – but where was the sommelier?

Russia Day in Protests

The protests coincided with “Russia Day,” a national holiday.

1 day ago

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

Andrei Zvyagintsev’s ‘Loveless’: A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top ...

Quiet City

For Tommy Yang, Moscow is a far cry from Beijing.

June 15

Videogames; Protests; Confederations Cup
Russian Hacking Allegations Could Get Putin Reelected (Op-ed)

1 week ago

Vladimir Putin danced circles around U.S. television host Megyn Kelly on June 5, deflecting her questions on Russia’s meddling in U.S. presidential ...

Andrei Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless': A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at Cannes, one of the top ...

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is ...

Andrei Zvyagintsev's 'Loveless': A Film for Self-Reflection

“Loveless,” Russian director Andrei Zvyagintsev’s new film, has already won over the critics, winning the jury prize at ...
Alexander Yulikov: Post-Suprematism

Moscow Museum of Modern Art / Gogolevsky
to Jun. 18

100 geometrical abstractions by this classic artist of the Russian minimalism. Read more

Read more

Russia Is Becoming a Cryptocurrency Haven

The Rise of Bitcoin: Why Russia thinks its future is crypto

Moscow TV Round-Up: Stravinsky in Hollywood, Rock 'N' Roll in Leningrad

This week on Moscow TV: Find out about Igor Stravinsky's Hollywood life in the 1950s and ...

