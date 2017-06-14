Moscow: News and Openings

Kozlov Club Jazz venue finds new home One of the first and most important venues on Moscow’s jazz scene, Kozlov Club, has moved to a new address. Its new location is on Ulitsa Maroseika, part of a sprawling complex called Left Bank, which will also include a restaurant, a bar and a small concert hall. Kozlov Club is named after Alexei Kozlov, a legendary Russian saxophone player and jazz musician and founder of the Soviet jazz band Arsenal.



Butcher Steak at the pond Butcher, as the name suggests, is a meat shop in the Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood. Run by Italian chef Grecu Carlo, it offers all kinds of meat cuts (striploin at 270 rubles/$4.80 per 100 grams), as well as pastrami (from 230 rubles per 100 grams) and some exclusive cheeses. You can point to whatever piece you like and have it cooked on the spot for an extra 30 percent. There are just a few tables inside, so come early.



Restaurant Butcher +7 (915) 276 0110 8 Bolshoi Patriarshy Pereulok Pushkinskaya, Tverskaya

Read more

Amsterdam Navigator Bar & Tattoo Pop-up bar in a courtyard This pop-up summer bar has opened in an empty courtyard behind the FAQ cafe. There’s food (mostly appetizers) and drinks, but the focus is on exclusive parties to be organized over the course of the summer. There’s also a tattoo parlor with artists from London’s Sang Blue. The cocktails are Amsterdam-themed: Try the Vondelpark with vanilla, sorrel and elderflower for 550 rubles ($9.70).

