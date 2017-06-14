Moscow: News and Openings
Kozlov Club
Jazz venue finds new home
One of the first and most important venues on
Moscow’s jazz scene, Kozlov Club, has moved
to a new address. Its new location is on Ulitsa
Maroseika, part of a sprawling complex called
Left Bank, which will also include a restaurant,
a bar and a small concert hall. Kozlov Club is
named after Alexei Kozlov, a legendary Russian
saxophone player and jazz musician and founder
of the Soviet jazz band Arsenal.
Read more
Butcher
Steak at the pond
Butcher, as the name suggests, is a meat shop
in the Patriarch’s Ponds neighborhood. Run
by Italian chef Grecu Carlo, it offers all kinds of
meat cuts (striploin at 270 rubles/$4.80 per 100
grams), as well as pastrami (from 230 rubles per
100 grams) and some exclusive cheeses. You
can point to whatever piece you like and have
it cooked on the spot for an extra 30 percent.
There are just a few tables inside, so come early.
Read more
Amsterdam Navigator Bar & Tattoo
Pop-up bar in a courtyard
This pop-up summer bar has opened in an empty
courtyard behind the FAQ cafe. There’s food
(mostly appetizers) and drinks, but the focus is
on exclusive parties to be organized over the
course of the summer. There’s also a tattoo parlor
with artists from London’s Sang Blue. The
cocktails are Amsterdam-themed: Try the Vondelpark
with vanilla, sorrel and elderflower for
550 rubles ($9.70).
Amsterdam Navigator Bar & Tattoo
Read more
Khlebozavod No. 9
Bread factory gets creative
Khlebozavod No. 9 is a new creative cluster
right across the street from the Flacon Art and
Design Center. Located on the premises of a
former bread factory, it features a cylindrical
masterpiece of 1930s Soviet constructivism at
its center. The cluster has been slowly filling up
and now you can have a cup of joe at the trendy
KOF. coffee shop and roastery, listen to a
lecture on architecture or check out one of the
exhibitions on the ground floor.
Read more
