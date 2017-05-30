Moscow: News and Openings
Vintage Music Museum
Record of the times
This museum at the VDNKh complex displays
more than 300 gramophones, phonographs,
jukeboxes, radios and vinyl records. The five
rooms track the development of music equipment
from the end of the 19th century to the
1980s. You can see the largest and the smallest
records, Thomas Edison’s first phonograph
and an antique gramophone that belonged to a
lady-in-waiting at Nicholas II’s imperial court.
H&M flagship store
Sweden comes to Tverskaya
H&M’s new flagship store will open its doors on
Tverskaya Ulitsa on May 27 at noon. Located in
the building that used to house the Galereya
Aktera mall, the store will take up three floors
and about 5,000 square meters. All the product
lines will be represented: women’s, men’s
and children’s clothing, shoes, makeup and
underwear. The Basic, Divided and Studio labels
are all here, as well as the recycled Conscious
brand, H&M Sport clothing and the company’s
H&M Home interior design range.
Meatless
New location for grill chain
Meatless has opened a third branch close
to Paveletskaya station. All the meat comes
from the Voronezh region and all food is cooked
on the grill, even the cheesecake (370
rubles/$6.50). Try the veal ribs with Jack
Daniel’s sauce, which the restaurateurs make
themselves (1,540 rubles). The new seafood
menu features grilled scallops (1,645 rubles) and
Kamchatka crab (3,980 rubles for two).
Eataly
Dine and shop al’Italia
Eataly, an Italian supermarket with restaurants
that was supposed to launch in Moscow several
years ago, is finally opening at the the Kievsky
mall on May 25. More than 60 percent of
the food will come from Italy - the rest is local.
Some of the cheeses will be Swiss, some will be
made at a dairy factory at Eataly. Apart from
cheese, Eataly will produce its own pasta, bread
and beer. There will be two cafes and restaurants
specializing in meat, fish and pizza/pasta.
Moldova Expels 5 Russian Diplomats
6 hours ago
Moldova has expelled five Russian diplomats amid tensions between the government and the president in Chisinau.
Oleg Tabakov stars in Konstantin Bogomolov’s staging of Nichola McAuliffe’s play “Maurice’s Jubilee” about a man preparing for his 90th birthday and final weeks. Read more
