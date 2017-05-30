Russia
6 minutes ago Student Jailed for Murder of Russian Journalist Tsilikin
2 hours ago RT Editor-in-Chief Responds to Macron 'Propaganda' Accusations
4 hours ago Thief Steals Millions From Central Bank By Climbing in Through Window
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Moscow
At Least 11 Dead as Storm Sweeps Moscow
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Moscow
Two North Koreans Found Dead in Moscow Hotel
Moscow: News and Openings

May 30, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 18:35
May 30, 2017 — 18:00
— Update: 18:35
Moscow
Summer Music in Moscow
Russia
'Leviathan' Director Zvyagintsev Wins Jury Prize for New Film 'Loveless' at Cannes
Moscow
In Pictures: Fatal Thunderstorms Sweep Moscow
Moscow
BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner
vdnh.ru

Vintage Music Museum 

Record of the times 

This museum at the VDNKh complex displays more than 300 gramophones, phonographs, jukeboxes, radios and vinyl records. The five rooms track the development of music equipment from the end of the 19th century to the 1980s. You can see the largest and the smallest records, Thomas Edison’s first phonograph and an antique gramophone that belonged to a lady-in-waiting at Nicholas II’s imperial court. 

Museum / Gallery

Vintage Music Museum

+7 (495) 544 3400
119 Prospekt Mira, Bldg. 84A
VDNKh

Read more


H&M flagship store 

Sweden comes to Tverskaya 

H&M’s new flagship store will open its doors on Tverskaya Ulitsa on May 27 at noon. Located in the building that used to house the Galereya Aktera mall, the store will take up three floors and about 5,000 square meters. All the product lines will be represented: women’s, men’s and children’s clothing, shoes, makeup and underwear. The Basic, Divided and Studio labels are all here, as well as the recycled Conscious brand, H&M Sport clothing and the company’s H&M Home interior design range. 

Shop

H&M flagship store

16 Ulitsa Tverskaya, Bldg. 1
Tverskaya, Pushkinskaya

Read more


Meatless
Meatless Meatless/Facebook

Meatless 

New location for grill chain 

Meatless has opened a third branch close to Paveletskaya station. All the meat comes from the Voronezh region and all food is cooked on the grill, even the cheesecake (370 rubles/$6.50). Try the veal ribs with Jack Daniel’s sauce, which the restaurateurs make themselves (1,540 rubles). The new seafood menu features grilled scallops (1,645 rubles) and Kamchatka crab (3,980 rubles for two). 

Restaurant

Meatless (Paveletskaya)

+7 (495) 730 1013
2 Zatsepsky Val, Bldg.3
Paveletskaya

Read more


Eataly
Eataly Eataly/Facebook

Eataly 

Dine and shop al’Italia 

Eataly, an Italian supermarket with restaurants that was supposed to launch in Moscow several years ago, is finally opening at the the Kievsky mall on May 25. More than 60 percent of the food will come from Italy - the rest is local. Some of the cheeses will be Swiss, some will be made at a dairy factory at Eataly. Apart from cheese, Eataly will produce its own pasta, bread and beer. There will be two cafes and restaurants specializing in meat, fish and pizza/pasta. 

Restaurant

Eataly

2 Kievskaya Ulitsa
Kievskaya

Read more


Theater

Jeweler’s Jubilee

Tue. May. 30 Sun. Jun. 25
MKhT
06:00 p.m.

Oleg Tabakov stars in Konstantin Bogomolov’s staging of Nichola McAuliffe’s play “Maurice’s Jubilee” about a man preparing for his 90th birthday and final weeks. Read more

Read more

1 day ago

BarDelhi: How to Spice Up Dinner

BarDelhi is a collaboration between the team behind the cult Indian restaurant Moscow-Delhi, Roman Milostivy, whose cocktail bar Chainaya is on the list of the world’s best bars, and Vladimir Basov, supplier of organic wines.

3 days ago

Moscow's Subway System Now Offers One Excellent Adventure

