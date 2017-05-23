Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
City Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
1 hour ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
1 hour ago Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show
Moscow
Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow
Moscow
Unlikely Asylum
Moscow
Happy Russian Anniversary To Me
Moscow
Tretyakov Gallery to Open Third Moscow Campus in 2019
Russia
World
Moscow
Business
Opinion
Meanwhile...
City Lifehack
Listings & Guide
1 hour ago Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia
1 hour ago Russia's Orphanages are Emptying
1 hour ago Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

Moscow: News and Openings

What's new about town

May 23, 2017 — 13:01
— Update: 13:00
May 23, 2017 — 13:01
— Update: 13:00
Most Read
Business
Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down
Moscow
Unlikely Asylum
Opinion
The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)
Russia
'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
NAGOYA / FACEBOOK

Nagoya

Baumanskaya goes Japanese

This new cafe is the brainchild of Moscow State University student Maxim Lukyanov, who was inspired to open it after living in Japan. The menu at Nagoya is based on Japanese “street food” — udon noodles, ramen, fried noodles and onigiri (rice balls). Prices are low (udon with egg costs 99 rubles/$1.75, pork ramen is 279 rubles) and every order comes with free matcha tea. Lukyanov promises lectures and film screenings.

Restaurant

Nagoya

+7 (967) 258 7172
16/2 Starokirochny Pereulok, Bldg. 1
Baumanskaya

Read more


NICKEL

Nickel

The bird is the word

Barflies will recognize the space now occupied by Nickel as the former home of cult bar Masterskaya. There’s nothing new here — Nickel is yet another place offering “street food” and home-made vodka infusions — but its poultry-breeding owners do supply the bar with foie gras and guinea fowl. The menu is strong on rolls and wontons but also offers heartier fare like lamb curry (640 rubles/$11.40) and steak.

Club / Bar

Nickel

+7 (495) 795 7395
4 Pushechnaya Ulitsa, Bldg. 1
Kuznetsky Most

Read more


MITZVA BAR / INSTAGRAM

Mitzva Bar

Two bars are better than one

Mitzva Bar has temporarily moved north of the river after closing its premises on Pyatnitskaya for renovations. While refurbishment is being carried out, the bar is sharing space with cocktail bar Rumor on Pokrovka — Mitzva Bar currently occupies the Sandbox space in the basement. But don’t worry, fans of Mitzva’s bespoke cocktails will still be able to get their fix — the bar continues to operate in the new location.

Club / Bar

Mitzva Bar (temporary location at Rumor)

+7 (967) 001 2052
21 Ulitsa Pokrovka
Chistiye Prudy

Read more


UKUBAR

UkuBar

Getting back to basics

After extensive refurbishment, Ukuleleshnaya on Pokrovka has reopened under a new name — UkuBar. The minimalist interior is all blues and grays, with the hard lines softened by musical instruments on the wall. The menu has also been revamped — check out the venison burger for 450 rubles ($8) or the Kenyan beans for 300 rubles.

Club / Bar

UkuBar

+7 (495) 642 5726
17 Ulitsa Pokrovka
Chistiye Prudy

Read more


Related
Moscow
Happiness on Canvas: Serebryakova at the Tretyakov
Moscow
Nofar, so Good
Moscow
Moscow's Annual Hot Water Switch-Off to Begin May 10
Moscow
José Bustamante: Peruvian in Moscow

Russian Official Says Manchester Terror Attack Is a 'Lesson' to British Police for Shunning Russia

1 hour ago

One of Russia’s top politicians has called the Manchester terror attack a “lesson” to British special forces for refusing to cooperate with their Russian counterparts.

1 hour ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

1 hour ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

14 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

18 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

19 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

1 hour ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

1 hour ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

14 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

1 hour ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

1 hour ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

14 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

1 day ago

1 day ago

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Within the last three months, the price war escalated between Moscow’s three major app providers — Yandex-Taxi, Gett and Uber, — making the city's taxi ...

Opera

Boris Godunov

Tue. May. 23 Sat. May. 27
Bolshoi Theater
06:00 p.m.

Mussorgsky’s musical drama based on Pushkin’s tragedy about the tsar who ruled in the Time of Troubles. Revival of Leonid Baratov’s 1948 staging. Read more

Read more

1 hour ago

Russia's Orphanages are Emptying

1 hour ago

Russian Officials Claim Steven Seagal Will Promote Flagship Kremlin Scheme in New Reality TV Show

14 hours ago

Russian Regulators Find Illegal Cartel Where Navalny Says He Unmasked ‘Putin's Favorite Chef’

3 days ago
By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

By Edward W. Walker
By Edward W. Walker
3 days ago

Russia’s military intervention in Syria has paid important foreign and domestic policy returns for the Kremlin.

Print edition — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

3 days ago

Unlikely Asylum

3 days ago

The annual show by Moscow’s stage designers is being held in an abandoned hospital.

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers

3 days, 19 hours ago
The Soviet Union's Pioneer Organization marks its 95th anniversary today, May 19, 2017. The Moscow Times looks back at the Soviet Union's "always ready" children.

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

18 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

19 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

see more

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

3 days ago

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

3 days ago

Still No Pivot: Russia and China Take it Slow

Official Russian state propaganda is wrong to suggest the country is “pivoting to the East." But Western observers are also wrong to predict the decline of Russo-Chinese relations.

New issue — 5 days ago

May 18

Arctic Arms Race; Taxi Wars; Mayor's Trolls; Attack on Atheism
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

Happy Russian Anniversary To Me

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

When you begin to study a foreign language, at first you are struck by all the differences. But then slowly but surely ...

22 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

23 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

Tue. May. 23

More events
Dalida Cinema
The Distinguished Citizen Cinema
Aerosmith: Aero-Vederci Baby! Gig
Piano and Strings Concert
Karenin Theater
Andy Warhol: Endangered Species Exhibition

22 hours ago

Russian Believers Form 1.5 Kilometer Mega-Line to See Holy Relics in Moscow

23 hours ago

One in Four Russians Witness Police Brutality — Poll

1 day ago

Russia Reveals U.S. Appeals for Help in Election Hacking Investigation

1 day ago

Putin to Meet French President Macron on 'Unplanned' Paris Visit

3 days ago

Navalny Unmasks a Cartel Allegedly Earning Billions in Russian Defense Deals

3 days ago

Court Orders Russian Singer's Parents to Return Unspent Charity Donations

16 hours ago

Anonymous Video Threatens Germany's Chechen Diaspora

18 hours ago

Head of Russia's ‘Pastafarian Church’ Faces Expulsion at School

19 hours ago

Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says His Underage Children Earn More Than Putin

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying yet.

Work of Art

4 days ago
Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish ...

Hot Air, Cold War: How Russia Spooks Its Arctic Neighbors

3 days ago
Russia’s military build-up in the Arctic has polar countries on edge. But don’t worry — bullets aren’t flying ...
From our partners

Theater

The Stone

Sat. Jun. 03 Sat. Jun. 03
Theater of Nations
07:00 p.m.

Marius von Mayenburg’s play directed by Filipp Grigoryan. A Dresden house passes from owner to owner, from generation to generation, gradually revealing awkward truths. Read more

Read more

4 days ago

4 days ago

Work of Art

Arts professor John Lavell’s last big project is to establish a British arts school in Moscow. ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

For Russia, Oil Pact Extension Falls Short of a Home Run

Russia wants to extend oil production restrictions to drive up prices. In reality, it has few ...

Most Read

Cheaper Than Ever Before: In Moscow, Fierce Competition Between App Providers Is Driving Taxi Fares Down

Unlikely Asylum

The Growing Risks of Russia’s Military Intervention in Syria (Op-Ed)

'Always Ready!' 95 Years of the Soviet Union's Pioneers
Company
About Us
Jobs at TMT
Privacy Policy
Where to find TMT
Subscribe
Conferences
Real Estate
Jobs
Follow
Print Editions
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
RSS
Corrections
If you spot a mistake, please select the error in the text and press Ctrl + Enter
© Copyright 1992-2017. The Moscow Times. All rights reserved. Электронное периодическое издание «The Moscow Times» зарегистрировано в Федеральной службе по надзору за соблюдением законодательства в сфере массовых коммуникаций и охране культурного наследия 16 ноября 2015 г. Свидетельство о регистрации ЭЛ № ФС77-62667. 16+