Moscow: News and Openings
What's new about town
Nagoya
Baumanskaya goes Japanese
This new cafe is the brainchild of Moscow State University student Maxim Lukyanov, who was inspired to open it after living in Japan. The menu at Nagoya is based on Japanese “street food” — udon noodles, ramen, fried noodles and onigiri (rice balls). Prices are low (udon with egg costs 99 rubles/$1.75, pork ramen is 279 rubles) and every order comes with free matcha tea. Lukyanov promises lectures and film screenings.
Nickel
The bird is the word
Barflies will recognize the space now occupied by Nickel as the former home of cult bar Masterskaya. There’s nothing new here — Nickel is yet another place offering “street food” and home-made vodka infusions — but its poultry-breeding owners do supply the bar with foie gras and guinea fowl. The menu is strong on rolls and wontons but also offers heartier fare like lamb curry (640 rubles/$11.40) and steak.
Mitzva Bar
Two bars are better than one
Mitzva Bar has temporarily moved north of the river after closing its premises on Pyatnitskaya for renovations. While refurbishment is being carried out, the bar is sharing space with cocktail bar Rumor on Pokrovka — Mitzva Bar currently occupies the Sandbox space in the basement. But don’t worry, fans of Mitzva’s bespoke cocktails will still be able to get their fix — the bar continues to operate in the new location.
Mitzva Bar (temporary location at Rumor)
UkuBar
Getting back to basics
After extensive refurbishment, Ukuleleshnaya on Pokrovka has reopened under a new name — UkuBar. The minimalist interior is all blues and grays, with the hard lines softened by musical instruments on the wall. The menu has also been revamped — check out the venison burger for 450 rubles ($8) or the Kenyan beans for 300 rubles.
