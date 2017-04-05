Russia
Moscow: News and Openings

April 5, 2017 — 13:00
April 5, 2017 — 13:00
Opinion
Terror in Russia and the West: A Need for Compassion
Russia
Revealed: The Name and Face of the St. Petersburg Subway Bomber
Russia
Mourning the Victims of the St. Petersburg Terror Attack
Russia
Russian Spies Were in Touch With Trump Advisor Carter Page (And They Didn't Think Much of Him)
Boston Seafood & Bar

Boston Seafood & Bar 

Fish fix at Paveletskaya 

Old favorite Boston Seafood & Bar has opened a new branch in a business center behind the Paveletsky Station. The chef is Kirill Martynenko, who is also in charge of the first Boston Seafood & Bar at Belorusskaya. Boston Chowder is 250 rubles ($4.40), while zuppa di pesce (Italian seafood soup) is 390 rubles. Shrimp is served New Orleans-style, with sweet chili and lime or with tomato sauce, all for 790 rubles. 

Restaurant

Boston Seafood & Bar (Paveletskaya)

+7 (495) 228 4600
2/1 Ulitsa Letnikovskaya
Paveletskaya

Read more


Zharovnya/Facebook

Zharovnya 

New chain of grill bars 

The Zharovnya chain has opened its flagship restaurant on Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Designed by brand chef Ivan Kravets, the menu focuses on dishes prepared on a josper grill. Try josper-grilled octopus with avocado for 1,400 rubles ($25), scallops from Sakhalin Island (1,200 rubles) or a ribeye steak (700 rubles per 100 grams). There’s also “zhar” burger (350 rubles) with lingonberry sauce. Only grain-fed beef is used.

Restaurant

Zharovnya

+7 (495) 909 1079
11 Bolshaya Dmitrovka
Okhotny Ryad

Read more


Crabs Are Coming
Crabs Are Coming

Crabs Are Coming 

...to Danilovsky Market 

Crabs Are Coming, a specialized restaurant focusing on dishes made from crab, has moved from its original spot on Kalashny Pereulok to the trendy Danilovsky Market. The new space has an all-wood design and seats about 10. The chef is still Roman Kwon, but the menu has been reduced to just four dishes: udon with crab for 390 rubles ($6.90), rice with crab (370 rubles), steamed bun with crab (300 rubles), and cream soup with crab (350 rubles). 

Restaurant

Crabs Are Coming

74 Ulitsa Mytnaya
Tulskaya

Read more


Svalka.me

Svalka 

Bric-a-brac by Gorky Park 

Svalka, the flea market that used to be held at the NIIDAR industrial space, has moved to a permanent location under the Krymsky Most bridge, between Gorky Park and Muzeon. For those moving house, Svalka will fetch the stuff you no longer need and sell it, with 70 percent of the profit going to charity. Apart from second-hand clothing there are books, furniture and antiques - mostly under 500 rubles ($8.80). 

Market

Svalka

+7 (495) 120 1114
10A Krymsky Val
Oktyabrskaya

Read more


Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World
Moscow
8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day
Moscow
Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings

Theater

Pushkin. Duel. Death.

Wed. Apr. 05 Thu. May. 11
Theater Yunogo Zritelya
06:00 p.m.

Kama Ginkas’ powerful staging, based on the memoirs of Pushkin’s contemporaries, is a brilliant examination of the way in which poets are misunderstood by those closest to them. Read more

Read more

By Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Terror in Russia and the West: A Need for Compassion

Feed the Kremlin love, feed the Kremlin so much love it chokes. Do it either because it is right or do it because it is smart, but do it either way.

Terror Attack in St. Petersburg

Mourning the Victims of the St. Petersburg Terror Attack

A bomb blast tore through a subway train deep under St. Petersburg on Monday, killing several people and wounding many more in a chaotic scene ...

By Nikolai Epple
Kremlin’s Reply to Anti-Corruption Demonstrations: We Can Deal With It Ourselves

Theater

The Man Who Mistook His Wife for a Hat

Director Nikita Kobelev’s take on neurology at the Mayakovsky Theater Stage Na Sretenke

Tue. Apr. 18 Tue. Apr. 18
Mayakovsky Theater / Stage Na Sretenke
06:00 p.m.

Nikita Kobelev’s multimedia staging based on neurologist Oliver Sacks’ book describing the case histories of his patients. Read more

Read more

