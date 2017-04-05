Moscow: News and Openings

Boston Seafood & Bar Fish fix at Paveletskaya Old favorite Boston Seafood & Bar has opened a new branch in a business center behind the Paveletsky Station. The chef is Kirill Martynenko, who is also in charge of the first Boston Seafood & Bar at Belorusskaya. Boston Chowder is 250 rubles ($4.40), while zuppa di pesce (Italian seafood soup) is 390 rubles. Shrimp is served New Orleans-style, with sweet chili and lime or with tomato sauce, all for 790 rubles.



Zharovnya New chain of grill bars The Zharovnya chain has opened its flagship restaurant on Bolshaya Dmitrovka. Designed by brand chef Ivan Kravets, the menu focuses on dishes prepared on a josper grill. Try josper-grilled octopus with avocado for 1,400 rubles ($25), scallops from Sakhalin Island (1,200 rubles) or a ribeye steak (700 rubles per 100 grams). There’s also “zhar” burger (350 rubles) with lingonberry sauce. Only grain-fed beef is used.

Restaurant Zharovnya +7 (495) 909 1079 11 Bolshaya Dmitrovka Okhotny Ryad

Crabs Are Coming ...to Danilovsky Market Crabs Are Coming, a specialized restaurant focusing on dishes made from crab, has moved from its original spot on Kalashny Pereulok to the trendy Danilovsky Market. The new space has an all-wood design and seats about 10. The chef is still Roman Kwon, but the menu has been reduced to just four dishes: udon with crab for 390 rubles ($6.90), rice with crab (370 rubles), steamed bun with crab (300 rubles), and cream soup with crab (350 rubles).



Svalka Bric-a-brac by Gorky Park Svalka, the flea market that used to be held at the NIIDAR industrial space, has moved to a permanent location under the Krymsky Most bridge, between Gorky Park and Muzeon. For those moving house, Svalka will fetch the stuff you no longer need and sell it, with 70 percent of the profit going to charity. Apart from second-hand clothing there are books, furniture and antiques - mostly under 500 rubles ($8.80).

