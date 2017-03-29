Moscow: News and Openings
Coffee & Books
Take a break from browsing
Moscow’s trendy bookstore chain Respublika
has opened its first Coffee & Books stand
inside its branch at the Atrium mall. Coffee &
Books is the brainchild of Anastasia Godunova,
former co-owner of the Good Enough coffee
shop, which closed last January. Baristas here
use beans from Owl Coffee Roasters to make
a mean flat white or cappuccino for 220 rubles
($3.80). There are also pastries from the small
bakery Milló: Flower or carrot and walnut muffins
go for 150 rubles.
Read more
Zhen i Shen
Pan-Asian cafe on Pokrovka
Zhen i Shen, a wordplay on the Russian word
for ginseng (“zhenshen”), is a new Pan-Asian
place from the owners of Tochka Dzy. The chef
is the same, Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of the
Le Сordon Bleu culinary school and a former
chef at Strana, Kotoroi Net. Try the Chinese
bao steamed buns with chicken for 140 rubles
($2.50) or duck (160 rubles), or udon or ramen
noodles (from 320 rubles).
Read more
Brandshop
Heaven for sneakerheads
Last weekend Brandshop opened its doors
again after an expansion that has seen it add
120 square meters devoted exclusively to sneakers.
In 2016, the company became part of the
international Adidas Consortium, allowing it to
sell limited series sneakers and running shoes.
Among the most awaited new releases are Nike
Uptempo, Nike Air Max 95с, adidas Ultra Boost,
and Reebok Workout Low.
Phil’s
Just like in Philadelphia
The cheesesteak is a rather new concept on
Moscow’s fast-food scene and Phil’s takes its
mission to recreate the famous Philadelphia
sandwich very seriously. The classic cheesesteak
is made with grilled marbled beef, fried
onions and cheese sauce and costs 250 rubles
($4.40), while the specialty Phil’s cheesesteak
also includes pickles and tomatoes (310 rubles).
Sandwiches can also be ordered with chicken.
Read more
Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future
1 hour ago
For millions of Russians, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev is now the face of state corruption. He is unlikely to keep his post after Putin’s re-election in March 2018.
Dinara Alieva Opera Art Festival
Dinara Alieva (soprano), Stephen Costello (tenor) and the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater Orchestra perform Italian arias and duets in the closing concert. Read more
'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption
Kiril Serebrennikov stages Valery Pecheikin’s play about one of the major figures of 20th-century literature Franz Kafka. Read more