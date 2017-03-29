Moscow: News and Openings

Coffee & Books Take a break from browsing Moscow’s trendy bookstore chain Respublika has opened its first Coffee & Books stand inside its branch at the Atrium mall. Coffee & Books is the brainchild of Anastasia Godunova, former co-owner of the Good Enough coffee shop, which closed last January. Baristas here use beans from Owl Coffee Roasters to make a mean flat white or cappuccino for 220 rubles ($3.80). There are also pastries from the small bakery Milló: Flower or carrot and walnut muffins go for 150 rubles.



Zhen i Shen Pan-Asian cafe on Pokrovka Zhen i Shen, a wordplay on the Russian word for ginseng (“zhenshen”), is a new Pan-Asian place from the owners of Tochka Dzy. The chef is the same, Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of the Le Сordon Bleu culinary school and a former chef at Strana, Kotoroi Net. Try the Chinese bao steamed buns with chicken for 140 rubles ($2.50) or duck (160 rubles), or udon or ramen noodles (from 320 rubles).



Brandshop Heaven for sneakerheads Last weekend Brandshop opened its doors again after an expansion that has seen it add 120 square meters devoted exclusively to sneakers. In 2016, the company became part of the international Adidas Consortium, allowing it to sell limited series sneakers and running shoes. Among the most awaited new releases are Nike Uptempo, Nike Air Max 95с, adidas Ultra Boost, and Reebok Workout Low.



Shop Brandshop +7 (495) 544 5770 21 Petrovsky Bulvar Trubnaya

Phil’s Just like in Philadelphia The cheesesteak is a rather new concept on Moscow’s fast-food scene and Phil’s takes its mission to recreate the famous Philadelphia sandwich very seriously. The classic cheesesteak is made with grilled marbled beef, fried onions and cheese sauce and costs 250 rubles ($4.40), while the specialty Phil’s cheesesteak also includes pickles and tomatoes (310 rubles). Sandwiches can also be ordered with chicken.

