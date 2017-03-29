Russia
Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law
Moscow
Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin
Moscow
The Italian Who Came Into the Cold
Moscow
Pour that Perfect Pint
1 hour ago Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills
2 hours ago Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession
9 hours ago European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

Moscow: News and Openings

March 29, 2017
— Update: 16:42
March 29, 2017 — 16:00
— Update: 16:42
Russia
Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes
Russia
Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future
Meanwhile…
Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row
Meanwhile…
Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.
Unsplash / Pixabay

Coffee & Books 

Take a break from browsing 

Moscow’s trendy bookstore chain Respublika has opened its first Coffee & Books stand inside its branch at the Atrium mall. Coffee & Books is the brainchild of Anastasia Godunova, former co-owner of the Good Enough coffee shop, which closed last January. Baristas here use beans from Owl Coffee Roasters to make a mean flat white or cappuccino for 220 rubles ($3.80). There are also pastries from the small bakery Milló: Flower or carrot and walnut muffins go for 150 rubles. 

Coffee Shop

Coffee & Books

33 Ulitsa Zemlyanoi Val
Kurskaya

Read more


Zhen i Shen 

Pan-Asian cafe on Pokrovka 

Zhen i Shen, a wordplay on the Russian word for ginseng (“zhenshen”), is a new Pan-Asian place from the owners of Tochka Dzy. The chef is the same, Maxim Fazylov, a graduate of the Le Сordon Bleu culinary school and a former chef at Strana, Kotoroi Net. Try the Chinese bao steamed buns with chicken for 140 rubles ($2.50) or duck (160 rubles), or udon or ramen noodles (from 320 rubles). 

Restaurant

Zhen i Shen

+7 (925) 221 5346
1 Ulitsa Pokrovka
Kitai-Gorod

Read more


Brandshop 

Heaven for sneakerheads 

Last weekend Brandshop opened its doors again after an expansion that has seen it add 120 square meters devoted exclusively to sneakers. In 2016, the company became part of the international Adidas Consortium, allowing it to sell limited series sneakers and running shoes. Among the most awaited new releases are Nike Uptempo, Nike Air Max 95с, adidas Ultra Boost, and Reebok Workout Low. 

Shop

Brandshop

+7 (495) 544 5770
21 Petrovsky Bulvar
Trubnaya

Read more


Phil’s 

Just like in Philadelphia 

The cheesesteak is a rather new concept on Moscow’s fast-food scene and Phil’s takes its mission to recreate the famous Philadelphia sandwich very seriously. The classic cheesesteak is made with grilled marbled beef, fried onions and cheese sauce and costs 250 rubles ($4.40), while the specialty Phil’s cheesesteak also includes pickles and tomatoes (310 rubles). Sandwiches can also be ordered with chicken.

Restaurant

Phil’s

+7 (495) 636 2851
1 2-i Syromyatnichesky Pereulok
Kurskaya

Read more


Moscow
Moscow's Ring Road Renovations to Cost $200 Million
Meanwhile…
It's Raining Cats: Muscovites Urged to Protect Falling Felines
Moscow
Moscow's New Housing Megaproject Confronts Soviet History
Moscow
From Chekhov to Shakespeare

Medvedev is Out: Anti-Corruption Protests Cost Russia's Prime Minister his Future

Gazprom Refuses to Name and Shame Russian Authorities Falling Behind on Bills

2 hours ago

Russian Teen Says Police Forced 'Paid Protester' Confession

9 hours ago

European Court of Human Rights Begins Investigating Russia's 'Foreign Agent' Law

9 hours ago

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

9 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

10 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

Crippled by the Kremlin, Russia’s State Media No Longer Competes

Concert

Dinara Alieva Opera Art Festival

Wed. Mar. 29 Thu. Apr. 13
Conservatory / Great Hall
06:00 p.m.

Dinara Alieva (soprano), Stephen Costello (tenor) and the Stanislavsky and Nemirovich-Danchenko Musical Theater Orchestra perform Italian arias and duets in the closing concert.

Read more

By Anton Shekhovtsov
Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov

Foreign Politicians’ Visit to Crimea Is Russia’s Latest Disinformation Failure

By Anton Shekhovtsov
By Anton Shekhovtsov
Print edition — March 30

March 30

Backstage Battle; Jewish Century; Business Model
Russia in Turmoil: How the Kremlin is Responding to Protests

'Sell Your Mansion, Build a Road' — Russia Rallies Against Corruption

2 days, 9 hours ago
Thousands of demonstrators gathered in more than 80 cities across Russia to protest government corruption.

New Colored Video Footage From Stalin's Russia Emerges

9 hours ago

Russian Media Hit With New Court Reporting Restrictions

10 hours ago

Russian Newspaper Calls for Robot Riot Cops to Be Unleashed on Anti-Corruption Protests

Moscow State Conservatory Caught in Classroom Propaganda Row

Russian Military Training. In Kindergarten.

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti

Voronenkov's Murder: Russia Will Regret Turning to the ‘Dark Side’

By Mark Galeotti
Mark Galeotti
By Mark Galeotti
17 hours ago

Russian Police Raid Moscow Scientology Center

1 day ago

Russia's Modern-Day KGB Has Occupied Alexei Navalny's Office

1 day ago

Russia Breaks Arctic Pledge After Stripping Nature Reserves of State Protection

1 day ago

St. Petersburg Proposes Referendum Over St. Isaac's Cathedral

1 day ago

Journalists for U.S. News Group Attacked in Southern Russia

1 day ago

In Leaked Classroom Video, Russian University Lecturer Calls Students 'Freaks' for Protesting Corruption

Moscow TV Round-Up: Rostropovich vs. Lenin

The Italian Who Came Into the Cold

Theater

Kafka

Sun. Apr. 02
Gogol Center
06:00 p.m.

Kiril Serebrennikov stages Valery Pecheikin's play about one of the major figures of 20th-century literature Franz Kafka.

Read more

