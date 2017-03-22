Moscow: News and Openings
Cinematograph
Karaoke gets classy
Cinematograph is a new karaoke bar and restaurant
at the trendy Tryokhgornaya Manufaktura, a
former industrial space that is gradually turning
into a new center of cultural and social life. The
menu has been developed by Alexei Belikov (chef
at Yuliya Vysotskaya’s Food Embassy). Try beef
tartare for 790 rubles ($13.40), stewed pork ribs
(750 rubles) or grilled Moroccan octopus (1,400
rubles).
Read more
Beriozka
Russian without a twist
Located at the entrance to Aptekarsky Ogorod
(the Botanical Garden) Beriozka specializes
in familiar Russian fare, but unlike the premium
“new Russian cuisine” restaurants, the menu is
straightforward and affordable. Russian salad
with roast beef, potatoes and pickles is 280 rubles
($4.70) for a small serving, or try smoked venison
dumplings (from 285 rubles). Homemade vodka
infusions come in flavors like sage or cloudberry.
Read more
Cofix at Arma
Israeli cafe opens 4th branch
The food scene at the former Arma factory,
conveniently located right next to hip Vinzavod and
Artplay, is growing more varied by the day. The latest
addition is a new branch of the extremely successful
Israeli chain Cofix. The chain already has four
locations in Moscow where everything goes for just
50 rubles ($0.85), be it an Olivier salad or a chocolate
cheesecake, a double espresso or a banana-flavored
cappuccino, freshly squeezed carrot juice or a
cinnamon roll.
Read more
Ukraine Formally Bans Russia's 2017 Eurovision Contestant
3 hours ago
As expected, Ukraine’s National Security Service has formally banned Yulia Samoylova, Russia’s representative for the 2017 Eurovision Song Contest, from traveling to Kyiv.
6 minutes ago
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
2 hours ago
Russian University Fires Lecturer Who Screened Film Accusing Prime Minister Medvedev of Corruption
6 minutes ago
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
6 minutes ago
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
Theoretical Model of Absolute Freedom
Golden Mask Festival
Olga Pona’s staging for the Chelyabinsk Theater of Contemporary Dance. Read more
6 minutes ago
Kremlin Denies That France’s Fillon Received $50 Million for Arranging a Meeting With Putin
Between Russia and Japan: Life on the Kuril Islands
9 hours agoRussian Lawmaker Requests Investigation Into Corruption Allegations Against Prime Minister Medvedev
21 hours agoLawyer Hired by Sergei Magnitsky's Mother and William Browder Falls From Fifth Floor of Home
Mendelssohn: St. Paul Oratorio
Pavel Kogan Orchestra, the Popov Academy of Choral Art and the Kozhevnikov Choir. Soloists Carmela Konrad (soprano), Solgerd Isalv (mezzo-soprano), Markus Francke (tenor) and Ekkehard Abele (bass), conductor Pavel Kogan. Read more