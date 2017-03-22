Moscow: News and Openings

Cinematograph Karaoke gets classy Cinematograph is a new karaoke bar and restaurant at the trendy Tryokhgornaya Manufaktura, a former industrial space that is gradually turning into a new center of cultural and social life. The menu has been developed by Alexei Belikov (chef at Yuliya Vysotskaya’s Food Embassy). Try beef tartare for 790 rubles ($13.40), stewed pork ribs (750 rubles) or grilled Moroccan octopus (1,400 rubles).



Restaurant Cinematograph +7 (495) 968 8475 15 Ulitsa Rochdelskaya, Bldg. 10 1905 Goda

Read more

Beriozka Russian without a twist Located at the entrance to Aptekarsky Ogorod (the Botanical Garden) Beriozka specializes in familiar Russian fare, but unlike the premium “new Russian cuisine” restaurants, the menu is straightforward and affordable. Russian salad with roast beef, potatoes and pickles is 280 rubles ($4.70) for a small serving, or try smoked venison dumplings (from 285 rubles). Homemade vodka infusions come in flavors like sage or cloudberry.



Restaurant Beriozka +7 (495) 937 8809 26 Prospekt Mira, Bldg. 1 Prospekt Mira

Read more