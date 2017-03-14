Moscow: News and Openings
Molon Lave
Get them to the Greek
Fans of the Molon Lave restaurant on Tishinskaya
Ploshchad can now try bread, sweet buns and
unleavened pastries based on family recipes at
the owners’ new bakery next door. Check out the
“trigona-panoramatos,” a filo triangle pastry with
a cream and almond topping, the “kuluri,” a traditional
bun with sesame seeds and raisins, and the
“zambono kaseropita,” a cheese and ham pie. Coffee
and breakfasts are also available.
Litro
200 wines near Belorusskaya
Litro is a new gastrobar opened by Touché owner
Larisa Mamedova and Taras Kirienko, former chef
at Ragout. There are more than 200 wines on
offer, 36 of which you can order by the glass. The
food menu consists mostly of appetizers — try
red snapper with tabbouleh salad for 1,090 rubles
($19), tuna tartare with avocado (890 rubles) or
calamari with quinoa (870 rubles). Litro bakes its
own bread every morning.
Transformator.Doc
Teatr.Doc’s new venue
Teatr.doc has opened a new stage at the largest art
squat in Moscow — Elektrozavod. Vsevolod Lisowski,
a producer and writer at Teatr.doc, manages the
new venue, which apart from theater productions
will host exhibitions, concerts and parties. Recent
performers include Maria Alyokhina of Pussy Riot
fame. Transformator.Doc also features a small bar
with snacks and cheap drinks. Access to the venue is
between Entrance 2 and 3 at Elektrozavod.
Gastroferma
Fresh food at Baumanskaya
Denis Shapiro, who previously worked at
Danilovsky Market, has launched a new project:
Gastroferma (Gastro Farm) is a market just
a short walk from Baumanskaya metro station.
Besides the traditional fruit and veg stalls, several
cafes have already opened here. Go to Plov.
com for Central Asian pilaf, Dagestanskaya Lavka
for North Caucasus specialties, I-chef for ultrahealthy
food and Bao+Noodles for Chinese steamed
buns.
