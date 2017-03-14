Russia
Moscow
Snow to Return to Moscow on Wednesday
Moscow
Moscow TV Round-Up: Rock 'n' Roll and the End of an Empire
Moscow
‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera
Moscow
'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'
Moscow: News and Openings

March 14, 2017
— Update: 15:22
March 14, 2017 — 11:00
— Update: 15:22
Russia
Russia's Eurovision Battle
Opinion
Slower Internet for Google
Moscow
Moscow: News and Openings
Russia
The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today
Litro Litro /Facebook

Molon Lave 

Get them to the Greek 

Fans of the Molon Lave restaurant on Tishinskaya Ploshchad can now try bread, sweet buns and unleavened pastries based on family recipes at the owners’ new bakery next door. Check out the “trigona-panoramatos,” a filo triangle pastry with a cream and almond topping, the “kuluri,” a traditional bun with sesame seeds and raisins, and the “zambono kaseropita,” a cheese and ham pie. Coffee and breakfasts are also available. 

Restaurant

Molon Lave

+7 (495) 542 8080
39 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya
Belorusskaya

Read more


Litro 

200 wines near Belorusskaya 

Litro is a new gastrobar opened by Touché owner Larisa Mamedova and Taras Kirienko, former chef at Ragout. There are more than 200 wines on offer, 36 of which you can order by the glass. The food menu consists mostly of appetizers — try red snapper with tabbouleh salad for 1,090 rubles ($19), tuna tartare with avocado (890 rubles) or calamari with quinoa (870 rubles). Litro bakes its own bread every morning. 

Restaurant

Litro

+7 (926) 382 3822
69 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya
Belorusskaya

Read more


Transformator.Doc 

Teatr.Doc’s new venue 

Teatr.doc has opened a new stage at the largest art squat in Moscow — Elektrozavod. Vsevolod Lisowski, a producer and writer at Teatr.doc, manages the new venue, which apart from theater productions will host exhibitions, concerts and parties. Recent performers include Maria Alyokhina of Pussy Riot fame. Transformator.Doc also features a small bar with snacks and cheap drinks. Access to the venue is between Entrance 2 and 3 at Elektrozavod. 

Theater

Transformator.Doc

+7 (915) 187 5285
21 Ulitsa Elektrozavodskaya
Elektrozavodskaya

Read more


Gastroferma 

Fresh food at Baumanskaya 

Denis Shapiro, who previously worked at Danilovsky Market, has launched a new project: Gastroferma (Gastro Farm) is a market just a short walk from Baumanskaya metro station. Besides the traditional fruit and veg stalls, several cafes have already opened here. Go to Plov. com for Central Asian pilaf, Dagestanskaya Lavka for North Caucasus specialties, I-chef for ultrahealthy food and Bao+Noodles for Chinese steamed buns.

Market

Gastroferma

35 Ulitsa Nizhnyaya Krasnoselskaya, Bldg. 59
Baumanskaya

Read more


Moscow
Bjorn Again
Moscow
One Stop Shop
Moscow
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
Moscow
8 Things to Do During Maslenitsa Pancake Week

Theater

Tartuffe

Tue. Mar. 14 Sun. Apr. 30
Taganka
06:00 p.m.

Moliere’s play about a pious hypocrite taking over a meek family as staged by Yury Lyubimov. Read more

Read more

By Nikolai Epple
Print edition — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition

The Mir Space Station's First Crew Launched 31 Years Ago Today

1 day, 2 hours ago
Thirty-one years ago today, Soviet cosmonauts Leonid Kizim and Vladimir Solovyov left the Earth to join Mir as its first crew.

Izvestia at 100: A Russian Century Through the Lens of the Top Soviet Newspaper

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

New issue — 5 days ago

March 09

100 years of Izvestia; Political Thaw; Moscow Demolition
4 days ago
By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy

I Got Plenty of Russian Nothing

By Michele A. Berdy
Michele A. Berdy
By Michele A. Berdy
4 days ago

What do a mangy sheep, a one-eyed man, and a beetle have in common? No guesses? Well, oddly enough, they all figure ...

Dreamworks Theater
Toni Erdmann Cinema
All the World’s a Stage. Architecture and Scenography in Russia Exhibition
Strider Opera
Silence Cinema
The Legends of Georgia Dance

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range of subjects captured by amateur ...

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

3 days ago
When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps ...

‘Best of Russia’: A Country Caught on Camera

1 day ago
“Best of Russia,” an encyclopedic photography exhibition at the Vinzavod Center for Contemporary Art, features a bewildering range ...
Gig

Derek Brown. BEATBoX SAX

Fri. Mar. 17 Fri. Mar. 17
Jazz Esse
08:00 p.m.

Derek Brown, a solo artist from Chicago, known for his innovative “BEATBoX SAX” style and the Sasha Mashin Trio. Read more

Read more

3 days ago

3 days ago

Suck It Up, Foreign Agent

When suing the Russian news media for defamation, it helps to be a billion-dollar state-owned oil ...

4 days ago

4 days ago

'The West Believed It Could Represent Europe Without the East'

This week the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts opened its long-awaited exhibition “Facing the Future: ...

