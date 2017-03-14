Moscow: News and Openings

Molon Lave Get them to the Greek Fans of the Molon Lave restaurant on Tishinskaya Ploshchad can now try bread, sweet buns and unleavened pastries based on family recipes at the owners’ new bakery next door. Check out the “trigona-panoramatos,” a filo triangle pastry with a cream and almond topping, the “kuluri,” a traditional bun with sesame seeds and raisins, and the “zambono kaseropita,” a cheese and ham pie. Coffee and breakfasts are also available.



Restaurant Molon Lave +7 (495) 542 8080 39 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya Belorusskaya

Litro 200 wines near Belorusskaya Litro is a new gastrobar opened by Touché owner Larisa Mamedova and Taras Kirienko, former chef at Ragout. There are more than 200 wines on offer, 36 of which you can order by the glass. The food menu consists mostly of appetizers — try red snapper with tabbouleh salad for 1,090 rubles ($19), tuna tartare with avocado (890 rubles) or calamari with quinoa (870 rubles). Litro bakes its own bread every morning.



Restaurant Litro +7 (926) 382 3822 69 Ulitsa Bolshaya Gruzinskaya Belorusskaya

Transformator.Doc Teatr.Doc’s new venue Teatr.doc has opened a new stage at the largest art squat in Moscow — Elektrozavod. Vsevolod Lisowski, a producer and writer at Teatr.doc, manages the new venue, which apart from theater productions will host exhibitions, concerts and parties. Recent performers include Maria Alyokhina of Pussy Riot fame. Transformator.Doc also features a small bar with snacks and cheap drinks. Access to the venue is between Entrance 2 and 3 at Elektrozavod.



Theater Transformator.Doc +7 (915) 187 5285 21 Ulitsa Elektrozavodskaya Elektrozavodskaya

Gastroferma Fresh food at Baumanskaya Denis Shapiro, who previously worked at Danilovsky Market, has launched a new project: Gastroferma (Gastro Farm) is a market just a short walk from Baumanskaya metro station. Besides the traditional fruit and veg stalls, several cafes have already opened here. Go to Plov. com for Central Asian pilaf, Dagestanskaya Lavka for North Caucasus specialties, I-chef for ultrahealthy food and Bao+Noodles for Chinese steamed buns.

