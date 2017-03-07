Moscow: News and Openings

UberEATS UberEATS Launched Popular taxi app Uber launched its food deli- very service UberEATS in Moscow in Februa- ry. UberEATS is available to both Apple and Android users, but orders can also be placed via the official website ubereats.com. Uber subsc- ribers can use their regular accounts, while new users will have to register. The app works with several hundred Moscow restaurants, including Zotman, Khachapuri, Burger Brothers, Chaikhona #1 and Upside Down Cake. Delivery is only available within the Third Transport Ring, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. http://www.ubereats.com/moscow/



Sosedi Soviet Breakfasts and Wine Sosedi (Neighbors) is a new place run by the team behind the Vinny Bazar chain, including chef Ilya Lustin. Located right next to Vinny Bazar’s original location, Sosedi offers two menus – morning and evening. The main idea is to revitalize recipes from traditional Soviet cuisine, especially breakfasts and desserts. Pancakes with sour cream are 190 rubles, while a new take on Olivier salad with tuna is 350 rubles. There’s also an extensive wine list.

Restaurant Sosedi +7 (499) 245 4932 14/2 Komsomolsky Prospekt, Bldg. 1 Park Kultury

Laflafel More Good Food from Laflafel A second outpost of Laflafel has opened on Ulit- sa Maroseika, focusing on Indian cuisine. It offers Tibetan momo dumplings with different fillings as well as dosa, traditional South Indian fer- mented rice and lentil pancakes for 380 rubles ($6.50). Shakshuka, the Mediterranean breakfast dish of eggs and vegetables, is available at 290 rubles, as well as masala tea andcoffees from local roasters Rockets.

Restaurant Laflafel +7 (495) 204 2067 4/2 Ulitsa Maroseika, Bldg. 1. Kitai Gorod

Severyane Severyane’s New Breakfasts One of the most innovative restaurants in Moscow has rolled out a selection of new breakfast options. Try the whipped yogurt with apples for 200 rubles ($3.40) or cottage cheese pastry rings (350 rubles) or go all out and order poached eggs with Parmesan and pastrami (400 rubles) or an omelet with cauliflower (450 rubles). Get an espresso-based coffee or a matcha-latte and all your breakfast needs are satisfied.