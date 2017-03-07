Russia
7 hours ago Chinese Tourists in Moscow Urged Not to Hug Russian Children
10 hours ago Russia 'Not Ready' for Law Uniting Nation's Ethnic Groups, Says Expert
10 hours ago Kremlin Asks Officials to 'Get Creative' for Women's Day
Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution
8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day
Moscow TV Round-Up: It's a Woman's World
The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea
Moscow: News and Openings

March 7, 2017 — 15:00
March 7, 2017 — 15:00
Russian TV's Favorite Chumps
Stuck in the Middle
God's Surprise Visit to Crimea
The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine
Soviet breakfasts and wine at Sosedi Sosedi

UberEATS 

UberEATS Launched 

Popular taxi app Uber launched its food deli- very service UberEATS in Moscow in Februa- ry. UberEATS is available to both Apple and Android users, but orders can also be placed via the official website ubereats.com. Uber subsc- ribers can use their regular accounts, while new users will have to register. The app works with several hundred Moscow restaurants, including Zotman, Khachapuri, Burger Brothers, Chaikhona #1 and Upside Down Cake. Delivery is only available within the Third Transport Ring, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. 

http://www.ubereats.com/moscow/

Sosedi 

Soviet Breakfasts and Wine 

Sosedi (Neighbors) is a new place run by the team behind the Vinny Bazar chain, including chef Ilya Lustin. Located right next to Vinny Bazar’s original location, Sosedi offers two menus – morning and evening. The main idea is to revitalize recipes from traditional Soviet cuisine, especially breakfasts and desserts. Pancakes with sour cream are 190 rubles, while a new take on Olivier salad with tuna is 350 rubles. There’s also an extensive wine list. 

Restaurant

Sosedi

+7 (499) 245 4932
14/2 Komsomolsky Prospekt, Bldg. 1
Park Kultury

Read more


Laflafel 

 More Good Food from Laflafel 

 A second outpost of Laflafel has opened on Ulit- sa Maroseika, focusing on Indian cuisine. It offers Tibetan momo dumplings with different fillings as well as dosa, traditional South Indian fer- mented rice and lentil pancakes for 380 rubles ($6.50). Shakshuka, the Mediterranean breakfast dish of eggs and vegetables, is available at 290 rubles, as well as masala tea andcoffees from local roasters Rockets. 

Restaurant

Laflafel

+7 (495) 204 2067
4/2 Ulitsa Maroseika, Bldg. 1.
Kitai Gorod

Read more


Severyane 

Severyane’s New Breakfasts 

One of the most innovative restaurants in Moscow has rolled out a selection of new breakfast options. Try the whipped yogurt with apples for 200 rubles ($3.40) or cottage cheese pastry rings (350 rubles) or go all out and order poached eggs with Parmesan and pastrami (400 rubles) or an omelet with cauliflower (450 rubles). Get an espresso-based coffee or a matcha-latte and all your breakfast needs are satisfied. 

Restaurant

Severyane

+7 (495) 700 0898
12 Ulitsa Bolshaya Nikitskaya
Metro Biblioteka im. Lenina, Okhotny Ryad
All week: 09:00-00:00

Read more


A Life Devoted to Vision: Howard Schatz at the Lumiere Center
Five Exhibits You Need To See
Moscow Restaurants: News and Openings
A New Take on Russian Сlassics—Three Must-See Performances

God's Surprise Visit to Crimea

Since Duma Deputy Natalya Poklonskaya announced on national television March 3 that a bust of Tsar Nicholas in Crimea had started weeping, Russia's have been divided over whether to cry foul — or hallelujah.

Stuck in the Middle

According to the New York Times, Barack Obama's final warning to Donald Trump was simple: watch North Korea. With the Russian factor subsequently dominating headlines, ...

Theater

The Price

Wed. Mar. 08

Arthur Miller's heart-wrenching drama about two brothers and the price they must pay for the choices they have made in life. Directed by Leonid Kheifets.

Read more

11 hours ago
The Hague Effect: Russia to Face Charges of Terrorism in Ukraine

Public discussion of the Ukrainian lawsuit in the International Court of Justice might prove a very effective PR campaign in the promotion of Kiev's political interests

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top

The First Woman in Space, Russia's Valentina Tereshkova Turns 80

These are among seminal moments in the life of the first woman in space

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of "whipping boy" on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of "whipping boy" on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

Russian TV's Favorite Chumps

A small group of token experts is playing the role of "whipping boy" on Russian television and fueling a renaissance for political talk shows.

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the top 100 of Bloomberg's prestigious Billionaires Index.

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the ...

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

It's always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you head to a Russian restaurant ...

The Russian Billionaires on Bloomberg's Rich List

Only a select few of Russia's oligarchs make it to the top of the world's rich lists. We looked at the Russian businessmen ranked among the world's elite in the top 100 of Bloomberg's prestigious Billionaires Index.

Russia's Women Leaders; Dadin Walks Free; Hip Hop on Top
Navalny Has Alleged the Russian Prime Minister Is Corrupt. Now What?

Russian officials believe their lifestyles are simply compensation for the gruelingly hard work of running the state

4 days ago

The Kremlin Is Reportedly Abandoning Its Red Square Concert to Celebrate the Annexation of Crimea

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

It's always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you head to a Russian restaurant ...

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia Brace for a Final Blow

After more than a decade of legal wrangling, controversial anti-terrorism ...

Matryoshka: Leading the Russian Revolution

It's always a pleasant surprise to find your expectations upended — or at least it is when you ...
Opera

The Maid of Orleans

Wed. Mar. 08

Pyotr Tchaikovsky's adaptation of Schiller's tragedy about Joan of Arc, the legendary teen-aged peasant girl who led the French to victory over the British in 1429, but was later betrayed by her own countrymen. Bolshoi Theater concert production.

Read more

Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia Brace for a Final Blow

After more than a decade of legal wrangling, controversial anti-terrorism laws are set to deliver the ...

8 Novel Ideas for Women's Day

The Moscow Times has put together a list of places to enjoy March 8 in Moscow, ...

