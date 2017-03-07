Moscow: News and Openings
UberEATS
UberEATS Launched
Popular taxi app Uber launched its food deli- very service UberEATS in Moscow in Februa- ry. UberEATS is available to both Apple and Android users, but orders can also be placed via the official website ubereats.com. Uber subsc- ribers can use their regular accounts, while new users will have to register. The app works with several hundred Moscow restaurants, including Zotman, Khachapuri, Burger Brothers, Chaikhona #1 and Upside Down Cake. Delivery is only available within the Third Transport Ring, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
http://www.ubereats.com/moscow/
Sosedi
Soviet Breakfasts and Wine
Sosedi (Neighbors) is a new place run by the team behind the Vinny Bazar chain, including chef Ilya Lustin. Located right next to Vinny Bazar’s original location, Sosedi offers two menus – morning and evening. The main idea is to revitalize recipes from traditional Soviet cuisine, especially breakfasts and desserts. Pancakes with sour cream are 190 rubles, while a new take on Olivier salad with tuna is 350 rubles. There’s also an extensive wine list.
Laflafel
More Good Food from Laflafel
A second outpost of Laflafel has opened on Ulit- sa Maroseika, focusing on Indian cuisine. It offers Tibetan momo dumplings with different fillings as well as dosa, traditional South Indian fer- mented rice and lentil pancakes for 380 rubles ($6.50). Shakshuka, the Mediterranean breakfast dish of eggs and vegetables, is available at 290 rubles, as well as masala tea andcoffees from local roasters Rockets.
Severyane
Severyane’s New Breakfasts
One of the most innovative restaurants in Moscow has rolled out a selection of new breakfast options. Try the whipped yogurt with apples for 200 rubles ($3.40) or cottage cheese pastry rings (350 rubles) or go all out and order poached eggs with Parmesan and pastrami (400 rubles) or an omelet with cauliflower (450 rubles). Get an espresso-based coffee or a matcha-latte and all your breakfast needs are satisfied.
