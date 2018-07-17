Moscow Museums and the World Cup

There’s a sense of dread about the conclusion of the World Cup among those of us living in Moscow. For four amazing weeks, our city has been filled with people from all around the world. Everything about the city seemed to radiate during this time. And now that football fans are returning home and things are going back to normal, the letdown is going to be mighty.

Be that as it may, Moscow’s museums stepped up to the occasion of Russia’s hosting the World Cup in their individual ways, and most of their football-focused exhibitions will last into August (though not all). So for those of us remaining in the city now, they are a great way to remember the fun we’ve had this summer — or just as likely, they will be useful vehicles for us to wallow in the miserable self-pity of the anti-climax.

But whatever your state of mind, here are some of the football exhibitions that are worth checking out.

The “Not Only Football” exhibition at the New Tretyakov Gallery is a good place to begin. In Russia, sports became a focus for the arts in the late 1920s and early 1930s — when sports as recreation became more popular. The New Tretyakov Gallery has dipped into its massive collections to find some of the most interesting paintings, drawings and sculptures regarding sports from the 1920s onward. Also, any trip to the New Tretyakov is a welcome opportunity to visit the museum’s permanent collection, the largest of Russian and Soviet art from the 20th century in Russia. Here you can see some of the best avant-garde, socialist realist and underground art.

The “Anxiety on the Couch” exhibition at the Garage Museum of Contemporary Art is something of the moment and a bit out of the ordinary. In honor of the World Cup, German photographer and football fanatic Juergen Teller shot a special series of photographs and videos about football, new and old football players and fans, football games and football accouterments. Some photographs are funny, and others are even unsettling.